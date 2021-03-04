CALDWELL — Once Prairie’s best player was out of the game, Riverstone’s stars could shine.
Nick Liebich and Charlie DeBoer had monstrous second halves with the Pirates’ Cole Schlader hampered by foul trouble, leading Riverstone to a 73-64 comeback victory against Prairie on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 1A Division I state tournament at Vallivue High School.
The Pirates (17-6) led by as many as nine points in the third quarter, but were outscored 33-15 the rest of the way. They face Oakley at 11 a.m. Pacific today here in the consolation bracket. Riverstone (14-0) plays defending 1ADII state champion Lakeside in the semifinal round.
“We got a big break with their best player fouling out. That sort of spurred the rest of the game for us,” Riverstone coach Steve Bowen said. “The game became a little bit easier for us at that point.”
The 6-foot-5 Liebich and 6-6 DeBoer combined to score 31 of the Otters’ 40 points in the second half, which Schlader mostly spent on the bench with foul concerns. Liebich poured in eight straight for his team late in the third, when Riverstone cut the Pirates’ 49-40 lead to 52-50.
Liebich tied it at 52 on the Otters’ first possession of the fourth quarter and DeBoer put them in front for good, 54-53, with two free throws with 4:55 remaining.
Liebich finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds, six steals and five blocks. DeBoer, who was an all-state player last year and has committed to the University of Puget Sound, added 23 points and six boards.
The big men had their way when Schlader wasn’t around. Although at 5-11 he is much shorter than the two towers, Prairie’s senior leader frustrated Riverstone on the block early with well-timed, springy jumps for rebounds and blocks.
He was whistled for his third foul with 2:38 to go in the second quarter, but stayed in the game until he picked up his fourth foul at the 3:59 mark of the third — around the time when Liebich went on his solo scoring spree. DeBoer scored all eight of his fourth-quarter points after Schlader fouled out with 4:55 remaining.
Schlader finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and three steals, almost all of it coming in the first half, helping Prairie lead 21-17 after the opening frame and 36-33 at halftime.
“He’s a beast. We don’t really have an answer for him defensively,” Bowen said. “Without him in the game, there’s so much we’re not concerned about offensively from that team. That basically takes half their offense away.”
Riverstone’s starting lineup included of DeBoer, Liebich and the 6-3 Jacoby Smith, while no one who played meaningful minutes for Prairie is taller than 5-11. Schlader helped with that for a while, but eventually the Otters’ size advantage was evident.
Riverstone owned a 43-32 rebounding edge and scored 18 second-chance points thanks to 24 offensive boards. The Otters also cashed in 26 points off of 19 Prairie turnovers.
“We just gave up way too many second-chance points in that game, and that’s pretty much the only category that we failed to be on top of,” Pirates coach Shawn Wolter said, “And pretty much ended up being the outcome of the game.”
Zach Rambo added 13 points, Lane Schumacher chipped in 11 and Tyler Wemhoff tallied 10 for the Pirates, who shot 42.3 percent from the field but attempted 52 field goals to Riverstone’s 69.
With the loss, Prairie cannot win its sixth state title in program history. But the consolation championship still is at stake. The Pirates must beat Oakley today and win again Friday to claim it.
“I know every team coming down here to this tournament had their eyes set on the big prize, but unfortunately only one team gets to take that prize away and we just lost our shot at that tonight,” Wolter said. “So hopefully they will just bounce back from tonight and come out and finish strong on the rest of their trip.”
PRAIRIE (17-6)
Cole Schlader 6 6-7 18, Wyatt Ross 1 0-0 2, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 5 3-5 13, Lane Schumacher 3 2-2 11, Tyler Wemhoff 3 3-4 10, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Brody Hasselstrom 3 1-2 8, Lee Forsmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 15-20 64.
RIVERSTONE (14-0)
Charlie DeBoer 9 2-2 23, Spencer Baird 2 2-2 6, Ethan Hurt 3 2-2 8, Walker Coyle 2 0-0 4, Jacoby Smith 0 1-2 1, Nick Liebich 14 3-9 31. Totals 30 10-17 73.
Prairie 21 15 16 12—64
Riverstone 17 16 17 23—73
3-point goals — DeBoer 3, Schumacher 3, Hasselstrom, Wemhoff.
