HIGH SCHOOLS
COTTONWOOD — Prairie of Cottonwood scored six times in the fifth and needed every one of those runs as it held off a furious rally by Clearwater Valley on Thursday to win 8-7 and claim the Whitepine League baseball title.
With a 2-0 lead, the Pirates (11-4, 11-3) had a few infield hits in the fifth, then got a two-run double from Lane Remacle in taking an 8-0 lead.
That gave starter Chase Kaschmitter some comfort, as he took a no-hitter into the seventh. He got the first out but he and his teammates found trouble.
The Rams (12-6, 10-4) got three walks squeezed around a hit before Connor Jackson hit a grand slam to pull CV close. But Travis Alfrey came in and got the final two outs for the Pirates.
“He didn’t have to throw a lot of pitches and thankfully the game ended innocently enough,” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said.
The Pirates are the top seed in the district tournament and will play at 3:30 p.m. May 13 at Orofino.
CV 000 000 7—7 3 5
Prairie 100 160 x—8 9 3
Connor Jackson, Ridge Shown (5) and Ridge Shown, Aiden Martinez (5); Chase Kaschmitter, Connor Schwartz (7), Travis Alfrey (7) and Dalton Ross.
CV hits — Connor Jackson (HR), Anthony Fabbi, JJ Propst.
Prairie hits — Brody Hasselstrom 2 (2B), Lane Remacle (2B), Dalton Ross (2B), Reese Shears, Chase Kaschmitter, Dean Johnson, Colton McElroy, Connor Schwartz.
Moscow 9, Orofino 8
MOSCOW — Devon Conway collected three hits and four RBI as Moscow edged fast-closing Orofino in a nonleague game.
The Maniacs rallied for five runs with two out in the top of the seventh inning behind a two-run single by Body Howell and an RBI triple by Steve Bradbury. A fly-out ended the rally.
Dash Barlow had three hits and two RBI for the Bears.
Orofino 102 000 0—8 9 3
Moscow 022 023 x—9 9 1
Brayden Turcott, Jordan Christopherson (3), Rylan Larson (6) and Larson, Silas Naranjo (6); Isaac Staszkow, Cody Isakson (7) and Mike Kiblen.
Orofino hits — Dash Barlow 3 (2B), Nick Drobish 2, Joe Sparano (3B), Steve Bradbury (3B), Turcott, Body Howell.
Moscow hits — Devon Conway 3 (3B), Ryan Delusa 2 (2B), Isakson 2, Chad Redinger (3B), Jack Driskill.
Tigers triumph twice
ST. MARIES — Kendrick defeated Whitepine League foes Troy and Lapwai in back-to-back games.
The Tigers prevailed 8-0 against the Trojans and 21-5 versus the Wildcats.
Against Troy, Preston Boyer struck out seven in a complete game and tallied three hits with a double. Matt Fletcher had three hits and a double while adding three RBI.
The two remained hot at bat against Lapwai, with Fletcher racking up two doubles and four RBI and Boyer hitting a three-run double.
Kendrick 000 300 5—8 11 4
Troy 000 000 0—0 4 1
Preston Boyer and Wyatt Fitzmorris; Darrick Baier, Mack Hagenbaugh (5) and Kaiden Strunk, Cameron House (1).
Kendrick hits — Boyer 3 (2B), Matt Fletcher 3 (2B), Talon Alexander 2, Hunter Taylor 2, Rylan Hogan (3B).
Troy hits — Baier, Boden DeMeerleer, Strunk, Joseph Doumit.
———
Kendrick 2(13)2 22—21 11 0
Lapwai 131 00— 5 6 4
Skylar Miller, Gunnar Bruce (2), Boyer (5) and Fitzmorris; William Picard, Promise Shawl (5) and Kayden Williamson.
Kendrick hits — M. Fletcher 2 (2 2B), Ty Koepp 2, Dale Fletcher (2B), Taylor (2B), David Waham (2B), Boyer (2B), Hogan, Miller, Bruce.
Lapwai hits — K. Williamson 3 (2B), Arries Bisbee, Leland Whiteplume, Arlen Whitman.
Asotin 9, Liberty 5
SPANGLE — Preston Overberg, Ryan Denham and Jace Overberg had two RBI apiece for Asotin in a Northeast 2B League victory against Liberty of Spangle.
Asotin pitchers Jake Tanguay, Kelton Judy and Gavin Ells combined for 10 strikeouts, and Sam Hall had two hits.
The Panthers (4-5, 2-5) started strong, with all nine runs coming in the first three innings. Liberty made inroads late, but fell short of closing the gap.
Asotin 252 000 0—9 7 6
Liberty 000 002 3—5 5 3
Jake Tanguay, Kelton Judy (3), Gavin Ells (6) and Preston Overberg, Justin Boyea (4); Logan Wilson, Tanner Schark (2), Van Ricker (5) and Danner Holling.
Asotin hits — Sam Hall 2, P. Overberg, Ells, Ryan Denham, Judy, Jace Overberg.
Liberty hits — Carter Young 2, Logan Wilson, Van Ricker Cassin Pittman.
SOFTBALLPrairie 12, Kamiah/CV 8
KAMIAH — Madison Shears and Mackenzie Key each doubled twice for Prairie of Cottonwood in a nonleague win against the Kamiah/Clearwater Valley co-op.
Prairie (12-2, 8-2) got two RBI apiece from Shears, Key and Emma Martin. The Pirates started strong with a three-run first inning and scored at least one run in every inning played. Kamiah/CV tightened things up with a four-run sixth, only to come up scoreless in the seventh as Key closed out the Prairie win at the mound.
Prairie 312 121 2—12 8 3
Kamiah/CV 201 014 0— 8 2 5
T. Schlader, M. Key and J. Remacle; J. Ketola and M. Morrow.
Prairie hits — M. Shears 2 (2 2B), M. Key 2 (2 2B), E. Uhlenkott 2, Schlader, E. Martin.
Kamiah/CV hits — Morrow, J. Ketola.
Kendrick 28-16, Lapwai 6-5
LAPWAI — Kendrick prevailed in a walkfest, piling up 44 runs on 10 hits in a Whitepine League doubleheader sweep of Lapwai.
The Tigers improved to 11-5 overall and 8-4 in WPL play, winning 28-6 and 16-5.
Kendrick walked 21 times in Game 1 and drew 18 bases on balls in the nightcap.
Hailey Taylor started and finished both games for Kendrick, compiling 10 strikeouts against just four walks.
Hannah Tweit had a pair of doubles on the day, and Kenadie Kirk swatted a timely triple.
“We know Lapwai is dangerous,” Tigers coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “They can hit the ball pretty well, they put good athletes on the field, but we took the balls when they came and had several girls hit in good situations.”
GAME 1
Kendrick 5(16)7—28 5 1
Lapwai 006—6 5 1
Hailey Taylor and Kenadie Kirk; Krisalyn Bisbee, Jordyn McCormack-Marks (2) and Kahlees Young, Sayq’is Greene (2).
Kendrick hits — Hannah Tweit 2 (2B), Kirk (3B), Morgan Silflow, Natalie Kimbley.
Lapwai hits — Lauren Gould, Bisbee, McCormack-Marks, Young, Kayla Williamson.
GAME 2
Lapwai 003 02—5 6 1
Kendrick 461 05—16 5 0
McCormack-Marks and Gould; Taylor and Kirk.
Lapwai hits — Gould, Bisbee 2 (2B), McCormack-Marks, S. Greene, Amris Mitchell.
Kendrick hits — Erin Morgan 2 (2B), Tweit (2B), Emily Proctor (2B), Kirk.
Asotin 4, Liberty 2
SPANGLE, Wash. — Caylie Brown scattered eight hits as Asotin defeated Liberty despite mustering only two hits.
Brown struck out six and walked none, and Lily Denham hit an RBI double.
A full linescore was unavailable.
Asotin 002 101 0—4 2 0
Liberty 002 000 0—2 8 1
Nezperce 31, Grangeville JV 30
NEZPERCE — On senior night in Nezperce, seniors Amelia Husted, KC Wahl and Madisyn Brower helped lift the Nighthawks to a high-scoring nonleague victory with a narrow single-run margin against the Grangeville JV.
Husted had three hits, Wahl doubled and Brower completed the winning run.
“We did what we had to as a team to be consistent with scoring runs to stay in the game,” said Nezperce coach Kelby Heartburg, whose team moved to 2-12. “Great team effort, and a great thanks to the seniors for their leadership and being a big part of this win.”
Grangeville 703 0(12)5 3—30 14 0
Nezperce 426 728 2—31 21 2
Scheurman, Forsyth (6) and Teneda; Hand, Zenner (5), Horton (5), Husted (7) and Lux.
Grangeville hits — Olmos 4, Anderson 4, Teneda 3 (2B), Brown, Sherman, Forsyth.
Nezperce hits — Zenner 5, Hand 4, S. Wahl 4, Husted 3, M. Wemhoff 2 (2B), K. Wahl (2B), Madsen, Horton.
TENNISLewiston 9, Moscow 3
MOSCOW — Lewiston swept all five No. 1-level matches in a nonleague victory against Moscow.
Dylan Gomez, who has only dropped two games in singles play all season, notched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 singles for the Bengals (11-0-2), while the No. 2 Bear girls’ doubles pairing of Ella and Emilia Fountain claimed its own 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks cited the closely contested boys’ No. 2 doubles match, in which Brennan Berrick and Austin Lawrence defeated Moscow’s Ellis Jaeckel and Lucas Ting 6-4, 7-6 (5), as the most entertaining contest of the day.
“It was very balanced,” she said. “Both of them attacking the net on both sides, and in that second set they all held serve all the way to the tiebreak.”
Boys’ singles — Austin Gomez, Lew, def. Lynnsean Young 6-1, 6-1; Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Brayden Pickard 6-0, 6-0; Christian Bren, Lew, def. Micah Wolbrecht 6-1, 6-4.
Girls’ singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Jayden Pope 6-0, 6-1; Allie Olson, Lew, def. Autumn Tafoya 6-0, 6-1; Brigid O’Sullivan, Mos, def. Kathryn Ho 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-6.
Boys’ doubles — Aidan Brogan and Tristan Bachman, Lew, def. Clayton Hemming and Kel Larson 6-3, 6-2; Brennan Berrick and Austin Lawrence, Lew, def. Ellis Jaeckel and Lucas Ting 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Girls’ doubles — Ryann Finch and Morgan Moran, Lew, def. Serena Strawn and Natalie Rice 6-2, 6-3; Ella Fountain and Emilia Fountain, Mos, def. Hope Scott and Rachel Sheppard 6-0, 6-0.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Ellen Heyns and Mark Sproull 6-1, 6-2; Sammie Unger and Bryce Hansen, Mos, def. Lexi Ahlers and Daniel Brereton 6-2, 6-4.
Clarkston girls 7, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — Clarkston’s singles competitors dropped only one game and the Bantams cruised past Rogers in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Clarkston’s doubles teams each won handily too as the Bantams improved to 5-1 overall with one match to go in the regular season.
Kerington Tenwick won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
Singles — Kerington Tenwick, Clk, def. Jayda Garza 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Allen, Clk, def. Joeanna Avila 6-0, 6-0; Corah Cassell, Clk, def. Isabelle Parmelee 6-0, 6-1; Matti Betts, Clk, def. Raeanna Hayford 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Claire Teasley/Maggie Ogden, Clk, def. Chenille Guleb/Emily Peabody 6-1, 6-2; Rachel Hoffman/Natalie Elskamp, Clk, def. Vy Pham/Mercy Kim 6-1, 6-1; Katie Kaufman/Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Selena Brito/Oveyonna Ivey 6-1, 6-2.
Pullman girls 7, Shadle Park 0
SPOKANE — The No. 3 doubles team of Natalie Nestegard and Chloe Schone played a close first set before finishing off their opponents quickly for a 7-5, 6-1 win as Pullman blanked Shadle Park in a 2A Greater Spokane League match.
The Greyhounds improved to 8-0 and 6-0.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Alihna Grandos 6-2, 6-2; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Hailey Castro 6-3, 6-3; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Emma Johnson 6-0, 6-2 Renee Sun, Pul, def. Ashley Salt 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Chelsie George and Suba Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Halle Hober and Isabel Vasquez 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Gecas and Kalee Hidebrand, Pul, def. Angela Turcios and Alyssa Smith 6-2, 6-3; Natalie Nestegard and Chloe Schnore, Pul, def. Renee Alexander Alexander and Katie Montejano 7-5, 6-1.
Pullman boys 7, Shadle Park 0
PULLMAN — Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang of Pullman dropped only a half-dozen total points across the 12 games of their 6-0, 6-0 No. 1 doubles victory as the Greyhounds swept Shadle Park in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Pullman (8-0, 6-0) also enjoyed a 6-0, 6-0 shutout performance from No. 2 singles player Vijay Lin. The Greyhounds, who did not drop a set on the day, are now within one outing of a perfect regular season.
Singles — Ravi Lin, Pul, def. Cameron Picicci 6-2, 6-3; Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Matthew Nitchman 6-0, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Brody Botrell 6-0, 6-3; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Elias Garcia 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Carson Newell and Cole Hooper 6-0, 6-0; Jay Sahaym and Om Sahaym, Pul, def. Isaac Rouse and Micaiah Godley 6-0, 6-1; Kieran Hampson and Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Brayden Cannon and Angel Torres 6-1, 6-2.
Clarkston boys 5, Rogers 2
Clarkston had only one tough match en route to winning all the matches that were contested in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against the Rogers.
“We thought it was going to be tight all the way around, but it was senior night and they had some motivation,” Clarkston coach John Kowatsch said.
The closest match for Clarkston (3-7, 2-5) came at second doubles, where Zane Leslie and Adam Caudle pulled out a 6-4, 6-2 win.
Singles — Gavin Wickens, Clk, def. Bobin Gurung 6-1, 6-0; Mason Van Tine, Clk, def. Skyler Doan 6-1, 6-2; Espen Williams, Clk, def. Tony Deip 6-0, 6-0; Rogers by forfeit.
Doubles — Norbert Kulesza and Aiden Schnatterle, Clk, def. Aiden Bui and Kenneth Ha 6-2, 6-0; Zane Leslie and Adam Caudle, Clk, def. Rohan Gurung and Isaac Anjelok 6-4, 6-2; Rogers by forfeit.
BOYS’ SOCCEREast Valley 2, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Several Clarkston players “had their best games of the season,” according to coach Jerry McGowen, in the Bantams’ tightly contested Class 2A Greater Spokane League loss to East Valley.
“It was good to see,” McGowen continued. “It’s been a rough go lately. They stepped off the bus ready to play. We didn’t get the win, but we were a couple of bounces away.”
The Bantams (1-7), who concluded their regular season, gave themselves scoring chances, but the shots missed narrowly and EV maintained a lead it’d created in the first half’s stoppage time.
Visiting goalkeeper Gabe Reed, starting his second game for Clarkston, recorded 12 saves.
“He’s inexperienced, but he didn’t show it today,” McGowen said.
Clarkston 0 0—0
East Valley 1 1—2
East Valley — Henry Stevens, 47th.
East Valley — Asidro Vargas (Trevin Larson), 52nd.
Shots — Clarkston 10, East Valley 14.
Saves — Clarkston: Gabe Reed 12. East Valley: Alonzo Vargas 2.
North Central 5, Pullman 1
PULLMAN — North Central’s Ben Hippauf tallied four goals — including three in a two-minute span in the second half — during a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against Pullman.
NC (6-2) was limited to seven shots, but made them count after going into the locker room leading 1-0.
The Greyhounds (5-3) got their lone score, the final of the game, in the 68th minute from Aidan Crossler.
“We opened pretty well, we had some good possessions in the first 15 minutes and were looking sharp,” PHS coach Doug Winchell said. “Not that they didn’t battle, but it felt like we were kinda flat in the second half.”
Pullman, which defeated North Central 3-2 earlier this season, will face the same team again in the district tournament on Thursday. A site has yet to be determined.
North Central 1 4—5
Pullman 0 1—1
North Central — Ben Hippauf, 13th.
North Central — Nafea Nafea, 44th.
North Central — Hippauf (Prim), 55th.
North Central — Hippauf, 57th.
North Central — Hippauf (Anderson), 57th.
Pullman — Aiden Crossler, 68th.
Shots — North Central 7, Pullman 7.
Saves — North Central: Bevins 6. Pullman: Wolsborn 1, Cole 1.
GOLFMoscow’s Brown places first
POST FALLS — Moscow’s Bryden Brown carded a 1-under-par 71 to collect medalist honors at the boys’ segment of the Lakeland Invitational at the Links Golf Club.
Ben Mack shot 83 to help the Bears to a sixth-place finish out of 11 teams.
Fourth-place Lewiston was led by Jack Seibly and Carson King, each finishing at 9-over 81. Christian Lybyer came in with an 88.
All of Coeur d’Alene’s players shot in the 70s and 80s as the Vikings placed first as a team.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 323, Post Falls 333, Kellogg 340, Lewiston 341, Lakeland 342, Moscow 344, Sandpoint 351, Lake City 374, Priest River 397, Bonners Ferry 422, Timberlake 449.
Medalist — Bryden Brown, Moscow, 71.
Lewiston individuals — Jack Seibly 81, Carson King 81, Christian Lybyer 88, Justin Sandvick 91, Noah Acord 94.
Other Moscow individuals — Ben Mack 83, Isaac Harmon 91, Parker Beebe 99, Alex Lee 101.
Brune shoots 94 for Bengals
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Lewiston freshman Julia Brune notched a personal-best 94 and helped the Bengals to their best score of the season and third place in the girls’ portion of the Lakeland Invitational at Twin Lakes Village Golf Club.
Myah Parsons led Moscow with a 98.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 376, Sandpoint 378, Lewiston 381, Post Falls 395, Lake City 400, Lakeland 435, Moscow 440, Timberlake 446, Kellogg 449, Priest River 474.
Lewiston scores — Julia Brune 92, Mollie Seibly 93, Teryn McCarthy 98, Abbigail Tellez 98, Lilly Samuels 109.
Moscow scores — Myah Parsons 98, Mia Berrett 111, Hannah Gregory 121, Marissa Lewis 110.