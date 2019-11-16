MOSCOW — Cole Martin rushed for 203 yards and Cole Schlader racked up 134 passing yards and 54 on the ground Friday as unbeaten Prairie of Cottonwood downed Oakley 50-22 at the Kibbie Dome in an Idaho 1A Division I prep football semifinal game.
The Pirates play for the title next week against the winner of today’s game between Lost Rivers and Wilder.
Martin made nine tackles and Derik Shears tallied three sacks to lead a strong Pirate defensive effort. Prairie won the rushing column 448-68.
“A huge shout-out to our defensive group tonight,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said.
It was the third time these teams have met in the semifinal round, with Prairie winning in 2017 on its way to the championship. Oakley defeated the Pirates last year but settled for the runner-up trophy.
“They’ve always had a really good run game,” Hasselstrom said. “We went in wanting to force them into throwing.
He singled out Prairie defenders Hayden Uhlenkott, Dean Johnson, Reid Uptmor and Sam Mager.
Owen Anderson rushed for 121 yards for the Pirates (10-0), and Shears caught seven passes for 125 yards.
“Offensively I thought we did a real good job running the ball and completing passes when needed,” Hasselstrom said. “We threw when we had to throw. Late in the game I tried to keep the clock going and grind it out.”
Josh Nyman rushed for 65 yards for Oakley (9-2).
If Lost Rivers wins today, the championship game will be in the Kibbie Dome. If Wilder wins, it will be in Boise. The day of the title game has yet to be determined.
Oakley 8 6 8 0—22
Prairie 16 20 0 14—50
Prairie — Owen Anderson 5 run (Cole Martin run)
Oakley — Caleb Arnell 4 pass from Chandler Jones (Jones run)
Prairie — Cole Schlader 62 pass from Derik Shears (Martin run)
Prairie — Martin 22 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Martin 41 fumble return (run failed)
Prairie — Martin 45 run (Schlader run)
Oakley — Levi Jackson 3 run (pass failed)
Oakley — Jase Berlinguet 28 pass from Jones (Austin Cranney pass from Jones)
Prairie — Shears 25 pass from Schlader (Anderson pass from Schlader)
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 2 run (pass failed)