COTTONWOOD — Buoyed by Madison Shears’ 19-point, five-assist showing, Prairie of Cottonwood secured a state tournament berth with a 59-36 victory in a Class 1A Division I loser-out girls’ basketball play-in game Saturday against Genesee.
“It’s a big win for them when you punch your ticket to go to State,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “...They played good as a team. We got good minutes from a lot of kids tonight.”
Mader was particularly pleased with the way her Pirates (20-3) mentally and physically recovered from a heartbreaking 54-49 district final defeat the previous night at the hands of Lapwai. Prairie ranks No. 2 in state media polling while Lapwai, which has inflicted all three of the Pirates’ defeats this season, is No. 1. A state final between the two teams would be a rematch of last year’s title game, which saw Prairie finish runner-up to Lapwai.
Prairie made a statement with a 17-4 opening quarter before Genesee (16-7) found its feet in the second to trail 29-19 going into halftime. The Pirates reasserted themselves in a 17-5 third quarter to leave little doubt about the outcome as they led 46-24 going into the fourth. Delanie Lockett added nine points and eight rebounds for the Pirates, while Laney Forsmann had seven points and eight boards, and Ellea Uhlenkott provided six points and five steals.
Claira Osborne scored a team-high 11 points for the Bulldogs, whose season came to an end.
“Everybody wants to bring the gold, and I hope that’s what we do,” Mader said of the coming trip to State. “If not, it’s a great experience for our kids to get out of our district and get a taste of playing some other teams as well, too.”
The Pirates begin their state tournament campaign facing Rimrock of Bruneau at Nampa’s Columbia High School on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Pacific.
“They’ve been a consistent contender at State so I know we’re going to have our hands full,” Mader said. “I don’t personally know much about them now, but I’ll start digging into it.”
GENESEE (16-7)
Taylor Mayer 1 1-2 4, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 1 3-4 5, Lucie Ranisate 2 1-2 5, Makenzie Stout 0 2-2 2, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 5 0-4 11, Isabelle Monk 3 0-0 9, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-14 36.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (20-3)
Delanie Lockett 3 2-2 9, Kristin Wemhoff 4 1-3 9, Madison Shears 4 8-10 19, Ellea Uhlenkott 2 2-2 6, Tara Schlader 0 4-5 4, Hope Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 1-2 1, Laney Forsmann 2 2-4 7, Jade Prigge 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 20-28 59.
Genesee 4 15 5 12—36
Prairie 17 12 17 13—59
3-point goals — Monk 3, Osborne, Mayer, Shears 3, Lockett Forsmann.
Lakeland 77, Moscow 65
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Benny Kitchel contributed a game-high 24 points with five 3-point goals and eight rebounds for Moscow, but the Bears fell to Inland Empire League opponent Lakeland of Rathdrum.
Moscow (4-7, 2-5) led 15-12 through the opening quarter, but fell behind in the second and trailed by 14 through three. The Bears rallied in the fourth to cut the deficit to seven at one point, but were unable to ultimately catch the Hawks (7-7, 4-6). Moscow also benefited from 14 points scored by Bryden Brown, 10 from Barrett Abendroth, and four points, six assists and six rebounds from Jamari Simpson.
Carson Seay scored a team-high 20 for Lakeland.
“I thought their transition game really hurt us in that second quarter and third quarter,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “They were just beating us in transition, getting some easy buckets on that far end....Overall, they’re a big athletic team, and we outrebounded them 29-26. I felt pretty good about that, that we were able to control the boards. Just got to do some other things better.”
MOSCOW (4-7, 2-5)
Bryden Brown 5 0-2 14, Dylan Rehder 1 2-2 5, Sam Kees 0 0-0 0, Barrett Abendroth 4 2-3 10, Tyler Skinner 2 4-6 8, Benny Kitchel 9 1-1 24, Jamari Simpson 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 11-16 65.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (5-6, 3-4)
Carson Seay 8 0-0 20, Ammon Munyear 4 0-0 8, Noah Haaland 7 4-10 18, Jalen Skalskly 4 3-4 13, Hocking 0 0-0 0, Henry 4 9-9 18, Roth 0 0-0 0, Waddington 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 16-23 77.
Moscow 15 7 16 27—65
Lakeland 12 17 23 25—77
3-point goals — Kitchel 5, Brown 4, Rehder, Seay 4, Skalsky 2, Henry.
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow.