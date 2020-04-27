Prairie athlete signs with Yotes

A humble attitude is a trait befitting some of the more successful college football players, and Prairie High School’s Owen Anderson matches that profile.
Anderson, a defensive stalwart at linebacker and versatile slotback at the Cottonwood school, doesn’t boast about his achievements — though there are many.
The stout and evasive 5-foot-9, 175-pound two-time Class 1A Division I state champion was a key component for the Pirates during their unblemished 2019 season, in which they won 11 games by an average of about 60 points per.
“He’s not the vocal, ‘rah rah’ guy. He’s the guy that never came out of the game, unless we were up big,” coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “He was everywhere. … He made so many exceptional plays. He’s explosive, a strong kid.”
Anderson, for his efforts, signed a preferred walk-on offer from Caldwell’s College of Idaho recently. There, he might be utilized on both sides of the ball.
As a senior first-team All-Whitepine League honoree at Prairie — on both sides — he logged 768 yards rushing, in a stacked backfield, and 226 receiving. He averaged 13.8 yards per touch, adding 19 touchdowns. He had career figures of 1,727 yards and 29 touchdowns. Defensively, he was a sure tackler, compiling a team-high 85.5 stops, along with 19.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and four interceptions. He chalked up 222 career tackles, n ine picks and 47 TFLs.
The numbers are impressive, especially considering he didn’t have to play much — the Pirates were usually leading comfortably by halftimes.
In Prairie’s three state playhoff wins at the Kibbie Dome, he had 330 total yards, four scores, 24 tackles, five TFLs and two sacks.
“He came in and started as a sophomore at linebacker, weighing about 150 pounds,” Hasselstrom said, “and he did some unbelievable things. He has really good instincts for the ball, he knows where to be. He’s an extremely coachable kid.
“He doesn’t say a lot, but anyone who’s seen him play over the last three years knows he’s something special. He’s always listening. He always knows what he needs to do. When he puts a helmet on, it’s go time. He plays 100 mph all the time.”
Anderson chose the Coyotes over offers from Montana Western and Whitworth. He liked the school’s proximity to home and its academics. Pirates defensive coordinator Teel Bruner — whose son, Jake, played basketball for the Yotes — was also an influence.
And it helped that C of I’s budding program ended the 2019 season as the NAIA’s fifth-ranked team; Anderson is used to winning.
He’s leaning toward majoring in physical therapy. On the field, it’s possible he’s employed as either a hybrid defender, or a flex offensive player — he did much of his damage at Prairie on screen passes.
“I know it’s gonna be much more physical than high school; I’ll just have to work hard,” said Anderson, who took a game-day visit to Caldwell in October. “Right now, I’m trying to bulk up and get faster.”
Of his favorite offensive aspects of the sport, Anderson points to “juking, that’s one of my things.” He finds gaps and shifts through them at will, but above all, welcomes chances to use his low center of gravity to bust through tackles.
“We mostly focused on wearing people down,” he said. “It’s always fun to break tackles. I don’t really care how I do it, as long as I do.”
As a linebacker, he’d fearlessly stymie opposing runners up the gut, and rarely missed open-field tackles.
“I don’t know I’ve ever seen someone break a tackle on him,” said his father, Mark. “Once he has you, you’re going down. … I know if Teel Bruner got his way, Owen would play linebacker (collegiately).”
Anderson comes from a football family. His father played for the Pirates; his grandfather, Eddie, was an Idaho Vandal, and his great uncle, Harry Riener, was a Boise State Bronco.
For his success, he heavily credits his coaching staff and teammates at Prairie, saying, “We all leaned on each other; we all worked great together.” His coach tabs Anderson as having all the desired traits of a prep athlete, in terms of work ethic, attitude and a drive to accomplish his goals.
“He just wanted to continue, and I’m so glad he’s doing it,” Hasselstrom said. “It’s hard at our level, but if kids want to go play, they can find a place.”
Until he leaves for school about 200 miles south of his home, Anderson can be found hunting, and taking part in other outdoor activities with family members.
That is, when he’s not taking notes from C of I staffers, quietly honing himself in the gym, and improving on his eye-popping mark of 12 reps on a 225-pound bench press — but not bragging about it.
“He doesn’t talk about it much, but it’s just crazy what he can do,” Mark Anderson said. “I think that’s a strong point.”