WALLA WALLA — Stunningly, the season is done for the Colton High School girls’ basketball team.
Kenzi Pederson scored 21 points and Paige Collier added 14 as Garfield-Palouse used a second-half rally to topple the state’s longtime small-school powerhouse 44-40 on Friday in a loser-out game in the Washington Class 1B district tournament at Walla Walla Community College.
“We just kept plugging away,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said. “We finally started hitting shots in the second half and things opened up for us.”
The Wildcats (14-8) had won the state championship 10 of the past 11 seasons. And even the year they came up short, in 2018, they reached the state semifinal round. This time, they won’t even make the regional tournament.
Gar-Pal (13-8) trailed 28-18 before outscoring the Wildcats 26-12 in the second half.
Colton, which had lost six seniors from last year’s state final, was led by Rylee Vining’s 16 points and Maggie Meyer’s 13. Both converted three 3-pointers.
The Vikings play at 3 p.m. against Oakesdale in a loser-out game at the same venue.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-8)
Lexi Brantner 0 0-0 0, Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 2 0-0 6, Paige Collier 5 2-6 14, MaKenzie Collier 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Pedersen 9 3-4 21, Maci Brantner 1 1-4 3, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-14 44.
COLTON (14-8)
Rylee Vining 4 5-5 16, Maggie Meyer 4 2-2 13, Josie Schultheis 1 2-2 4, Taylor Thomas 1 2-2 4, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Megan Kay 1 1-2 3, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-13 40.
Gar-Pal 10 8 11 15—44
Colton 16 12 3 9—40
3-point goals — Cloninger 2, P. Collier 2, Vining 3, Meyer 3.
Pomeroy 50, Oakesdale 39
WALLA WALLA — Maddy Dixon finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, as Pomeroy solidified a spot in the Washington Class 1B state tournament after a victory against Oakesdale at Walla Walla Community College.
“Tonight our girls played the hardest game I’ve seen them play both mentally and physically,” said Pomeroy coach Tai Bye, who played basketball at WWCC for two years. “We had a slow first few minutes but when we got a spark we never let up after that.”
Emma Severs also rejoined the Pirates (20-1) after missing most of the season with a knee injury and hit three 3-pointers for nine points. Sydney Watko was active on the defensive end, producing seven rebounds, four steals and six blocks. Heidi Heytvelt added 12 points and four boards.
Jessie Reed scored 19 points for the Nighthawks (15-6).
OAKESDALE (15-6)
Jessie Reed 9 1-4 19, Lizzy Perry 5 2-2 14, Bree Rawls 0 0-0 0, Marilla Hockett 1 0-0 3, Julie Baljo 1 0-0 2 Lauryn Rawls 0 0-0 0, LouEllen Reed 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 4-8 39 .
POMEROY (20-1)
Alyssa Wolf 0 0-0 0, Heidi Heytvelt 4 4-4 12, Sydney Watko 1 0-1 3, Maddy Dixon 7 2-3 18, Keely Maves 3 0-0 6, McKenzie Watko 1 0-0 2, Emma Severs 3 0-0 9. Totals 19 6-8 50.
Oakesdale 10 11 11 7—39
Pomeroy 11 18 6 15—50
3-point goals — Perry 2, Hockett, M. Watko, Dixon 2, Severs 3.
New Plymouth 42, Grangeville 39
KUNA, Idaho — Grangeville held New Plymouth scoreless in the opening period, but couldn’t get shots to drop as the game developed and were eliminated from the Idaho Class 2A state tournament.
Camden Barger led the Bulldogs (18-7) with 12 points, three rebounds, four assists, and Bailey Vanderwall added nine points and five steals.
The Pilgrams (20-7) were paced by Alyssa Christensen’s 15 points and 11 rebounds.
GRANGEVILLE (18-7)
Camden Barger 4 3-3 12, Hayden Hill 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 1 0-0 2, Macy Smith 0 1-4 1, Megan Bashaw 1 0-0 2, Zoe Lutz 2 1-1 5, Bailey Vanderwall 2 4-5 9, Colby Canaday 4 0-0 8.. Totals 14 9-13 39.
NEW PLYMOUTH (20-7)
Kerissa Rupp 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Christensen 4 6-7 15, Denisse Pelayo 3 3-4 11, Emma Austin 2 0-0 5, Nicole Binggeli 1 0-1 2, Harmony Hite 3 0-2 7, Eboni Shaw 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 9-14 42.
Grangeville 9 7 13 10—39
New Plymouth 0 16 8 18—42
3-point goals — Barger, Vanderwall, Christensen, Pelayo 2, Austin, Hite.
Lighthouse Christian 52, Kendrick 46
NAMPA, Idaho — Kendrick constructed a late 21-12 rally in the final period against Lighthouse Christian but nonetheless was eliminated from the Idaho Class 1A Division II tournament.
Kynlee Thorton did it all for the Lions (20-4), putting up 22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals, while Lauren Gomez came up with 18 points and six boards.
Erin Morgan kept the Tigers (19-5) in contention for most of the way and finished with 21 points to go with six rebounds and three steals. Mya Brown turned in 13 points and five assists.
KENDRICK (19-5)
Rose Stewart 1 0-0 2, Mya Brown 5 3-4 13, Drew Stacy 1 2-2 4, Jaiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 2 0-2 6, Erin Morgan 9 3-4 21, Abi Cook 0 0-0 0, Megan Brocke 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 8-13 46.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (20-4)
Jordan Wolverton 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 2 2-4 6, Ellie Boland 0 0-0 0, Jordan Morton 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gomez 5 5-8 18, Kynlee Thornton 8 6-12 22, Maycee Holloway 0 2-2 2, Aleia Blakeslee 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 15-28 52.
Kendrick 9 5 11 21—46
Lighthouse Chr. 16 12 12 12—52
3-point goals — L. Morgan 2, Gomez 3.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLOakesdale 47, Garfield-Palouse 43 (OT)
WALLA WALLA — Garfield-Palouse, struggling with a thin roster, dropped a tight game to Oakesdale in overtime in the Washington Class 1B district tournament at Walla Walla Community College.
The Vikings (15-6) will meet Prescott at 4:30 p.m. today in a loser-out game at the same site.
Gar-Pal starting point guard Austin Jones fouled out late in the fourth, and Blake Jones “gutted out” the game on a tweaked ankle, finishing with a team-high 17 points. The Vikings, already playing with a short rotation with Dawson Duggar out injured, also lost Kyle Bankus to a knee injury.
“They didn’t give up; they fought, they battled,” Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney said. “I was very, very proud of these kids, and we still have a fighting chance.”
Oakesdale’s Tyler Bober hit a go-ahead 3 in overtime, and the Nighthawks (17-4) forced a couple of key turnovers.
Swinney lauded freshman Caleb Zehm, who played “tough-nose defense” in one of his few varsity appearances.
OAKESDALE (18-4)
Kit Hockett 5 3-6 16, Tyler Bober 2 0-0 5, Ryan Henning 1 2-2 5, Matthew Hockett 8 2-6 18, Gavin Shrope 0 0-0 0, Simon Anderson 0 3-4 3. Totals 16 10-18 47.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (15-7)
Austin Jones 4 0-0 9, Blake Jones 4 7-7 17, Jacob Anderson 4 0-0 8, Jaxson Orr 0 0-0 0, Kyle Bankus 0 0-2 0, Ethan Hawkins 2 2-2 7, Caleb Zehm 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 9-11 43.
Oakesdale 6 7 9 17 8—47
Garfield-Palouse 15 2 12 10 4—43
3-point goals — Hockett 3, Bolber, Henning, A. Jones, B. Jones 2, Hawkins.
Prescott 53, Pomeroy 41
WALLA WALLA — Victor Garcia led Prescott with 23 points on five 3s, helping the Tigers past Pomeroy in Washington Class 1B district tournament play at Walla Walla Community College.
Omar Velazco pitched in 15 points for Prescott (14-7), while Pomeroy (6-16) was led by Trent Gwinn’s 20 points.
“We weren’t able to finish shots in the second half,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “Defensivley we broke down late in the game and didn’t rebound.
“Although it didn’t happen for us, they played hard and I’m proud of their efforts tonight.”
POMEROY (6-16)
Trent Gwinn 9 1-1 20, Evan Bartels 2 0-0 4, Danner Maves 0 0-0 0, Braedon Fruh 3 0-0 8, Trevan Kimble 1 0-0 2, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcup 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 2-3 41.
PRESCOTT (14-7)
Omar Velazco 5 3-6 15, Victor Garcia 9 0-0 23, Mauricio Osario 0 0-0 0, Antonio Hernandez 2 0-0 4, Jonathan Cardenas 2 2-4 7, Miguel Ayala 2 0-2 4. Totals 20 5-12 53.
Pomeroy 12 14 6 9—41
Prescott 17 6 17 13—53
3-point goals — Fruh 2, Gwinn, Velazco 2, V. Garcia 5, Cardenas.
WRESTLINGNoha, Smith to semis
TACOMA — Colfax junior 182-pounder Caden Noha and 126-pound Pullman sophomore Gabriel Smith punched their tickets to the championship semifinal round of the Mat Classic Washington state tournament at the Tacoma Dome.
Noha pinned Ilwaco’s Jackson Wilkin in 35 seconds to set up a matchup with Jacob Sullivan of Tacoma’s Life Christian. Sullivan was the Class 2B runner-up last season.
Smith improved his overall record to 35-8 with a pin of Eatonville’s Zachary Smith in 1:58 in the first round of the Class 2A tournament, then pinned White River’s Nate Belcourt in 3:45 in a quarterfinal bout. Last year, Smith — then a 113-pounder — placed sixth at State.
Gabriel Smith will meet Grandview’s Jesus Sanchez — last year’s runner-up — in the semifinal round today.
Pomeroy’s Braedyn White (170) pinned Wahkiakum’s Jerimyah Johnson in 47 seconds to kick off his tournament, but lost by major decision (13-5) to Tonasket’s Austin Brock in the quarterfinal round. White then topped Eliot Niles of Raymond with a pin in 54 seconds to advance to the second round of the consolation bracket, where he’ll face Selkirk’s Sven Rasmussen today.
Also competing for the Pirates, Will Winona (182) was topped in the first round by Sullivan, then lost to Sam Nelson from Liberty of Spangle in the consolation bracket on a pin in 1:11. He has been eliminated.
BOWLINGLHS girls win State
Lewiston High School won the girls’ title at the Idaho state high school bowling tournament this week at Twin Falls and Burley, the team announced.
The Bengal boys finished third.
GIRLS’ SOCCERGerke commits to Peninsula
Moscow’s Ally Gerke signed a letter of intent Thursday to play women’s college soccer at Peninsula College in Port Angeles, Wash.
Gerke led the Bears with 11 goals and nine assists last season, before missing the district championship with a concussion. The big highlight of her senior season was a hat trick in a win against Lakeland.
Moscow finished the 2019 season with a 7-5-3 record.