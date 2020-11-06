Powerful Pirates to be tall task for Grace

Longtime Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom expects a state quarterfinal football game against run-first Grace to be decided up front.
That should bode well for the Pirates from Cottonwood, whose bruisers in the running game and defensive trenches have so far made mincemeat of any and all challengers.
“They’ve tried to establish the run game and be strong there, and that’s where our strength has been too,” Hasselstrom said. “Whoever wins that battle has the best chance.”
Prairie (6-0), the top-ranked team and defending champion in Class 1A Division I, is fresh off a bye in the first round of State. The Whitepine League’s Pirates host the Grizzlies (4-4) at 6 p.m. today.
Put bluntly: The numbers spell trouble for Grace in its first-ever meeting with Hasselstrom’s football-factory Prairie program.
Behind a many-headed attack featuring powerful running back Brody Hasselstrom and savvy quarterback Cole Schlader, the Pirates have tallied at least 50 points in every game this season, with a high of 78 against Lapwai on Oct. 9.
They’re outscoring adversaries 386-84, and outgaining them by an approximate margin of 2,800-950. That’s a per-game average of 417 yards for, and only 158 against.
Grace, the top team out of southeastern Idaho’s High Desert Conference, has put up 40-plus points three times, but has been held under 25 in four games.
The Grizzlies held off the WPL’s Clearwater Valley, of Kooskia, 58-42 on Saturday in the first round. On Sept. 11, Prairie outclassed CV, winning 54-14.
“(Grace) had really good field position a couple of times, and kept it predominantly on the ground, with a few passes,” Hasselstrom said. “(CV) got three or four passes to kinda bounce in their favor. But it’ll be tough this time of year. If they would’ve beaten CV by 60, we’d worry a lot more.”
Hasselstrom noted the Grizzlies boast a strong running back, veteran quarterback and plenty size on the offensive line.
But the Pirates linebackers have been lock-down, and their defensive front has keyed up steady pressure with collegiate-level lineman Dean Johnson (6-foot-0, 235 pounds) leading the way.
The primary concern for Hasselstrom is whether his team will look crisp out of the gate, considering its final regular-season game was Oct. 23.
“Our varsity guys haven’t gotten a lot of playing time the past four weeks, so it’ll be interesting to see if they’re eager to play — if we come out hard or rusty,” he said. “That’ll be the test. I think they’re hungry, ready for a game.”
