Needless to say, senior shortstop Riley Way was a bit angry at his effort from the previous day.
Way, the former Lewiston High School standout, took one on the chin Monday, as he struck out in his first three appearances and finished with the golden sombrero, or four strikeouts, in a 9-7 victory against British Columbia. Not very often has the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder felt so humbled.
“I thought about it, but it was short-(term) memory,” Way said. “I went home, just thought about my at-bats, and just moved on from it. It doesn’t matter the situation. It’s when you start thinking about it is when the game speeds up on you.”
Let’s just say he came prepared to play offensively.
Way walked twice, scored three runs and had a third-inning solo home run Tuesday as the fifth-ranked Warriors downed Doane (Neb.) 18-9 in the NAIA Opening Round, presented by Avista, and into the 2-for-1 championship round today.
With the victory, top-seeded LCSC (53-4) will play the winner of today’s 11 a.m. loser’s bracket final between the third-seeded Tigers (38-13) and No. 4 seed British Columbia (31-25), which beat Vanguard (Calif.) 7-4 in an elimination game in the final game of the day, at 2:30 p.m. today. All the Warriors have to do is win once in the first time they have to play their way into the World Series since 1999.
There were seven home runs in the game in total, including five by Lewis-Clark State. It was the second most homers the Warriors have hit this season, a feat they achieved in a 19-6 win in the second game of a March 26 doubleheader against the Thunderbirds as well as an 11-3 victory in the first game of a May 1 doubleheader against Bushnell. LCSC cracked seven home runs in a 29-2 thumping of the Beacons on April 30.
“The ball started to carry a little bit, saw some pitches up and put some good swings on them,” said fourth-year coach Jake Taylor, whose team has hit 92 homers this season. “I thought we had a solid approach all day of guys using the entire field. It was good to see.”
Senior outfielder Sam Linscott went 5-for-6 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, the second five-hit game for a Warrior this season.
Sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons hit two home runs and had four RBI. Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle went 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI. Senior catcher Justin Mazzone went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Senior second baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston standout, went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Senior first baseman Luke White also hit a homer, his team-leading 18th of the year as LCSC had 17 hits, including eight for extra bases.
Luke LaChance went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Senior left-hander Dawson Day (9-0) got the win, allowing four hits, three walks and four runs, all earned, in the first five innings. He struck out eight. Junior right-hander Eli Shubert allowed one hit and two walks, striking out four, to pick up his fifth save.
Julian Vargas (6-3) was tagged with the loss. He allowed six hits, three walks and five runs, all earned, in 2⅔ innings. Vargas wallked three.
Most of the damage was done in three half-innings, with the Warriors putting up 11 runs in the third and fourth innings for the difference.
Doane broke out to a 2-0 lead as LaChance got a two-out single, then Cristian Yanez swatted his first home run of the season, a shot to left-center.
But the Warriors struck for 12 unanswered runs for a 10-run lead.
In the third, Way and Nagle led off with back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches. Linscott tried to make it three straight homers on four pitches, but the ball hit off the wall in center and he got a double. Two outs later, senior Zach Threlfall doubled, then Seamons hit his 10th of the season, this one to left, for a 5-2 edge.
“It was a great answer,” Taylor said. “We were able to punch right back. It was a big spot in the game.”
LCSC struck for six in the fourth. Way led off with a walk, Nagle followed with a single and Linscott’s infield single produced a run. White then deposited an 0-1 fastball to left for a three-run shot. Mazzone singled, and an out later, Seamons swatted his second homer of the game and the third of the Opening Round, another shot to left, that made it 11-2.
“I’m just worried about being on time (swinging the bat) and getting a good pitch to hit,” said Seamons, who has hit six home runs in eight games since returning from an illness at the end of April. “Just being somewhat selective, making sure I get a pitch I can do some damage with. I’ve been getting those pitches, putting a decent swing on them and good things have been happening.”
Linscott had his second consecutive infield hit to lead off the fifth. White then walked, and Mazzone followed with an RBI single to right to give the Warriors what seemed to be a comfortable 12-2 lead.
But Doane tallied two in the fifth to cut into the margin as Logan Amick singled, then Andy Theiler and Joe Osborn was hit by pitches to load the bases. Day then struck out the next two and looked to be out of the jam, but Jack Tillman’s single scored a pair to make it 12-4.
LCSC got a pair of what looked to be insurance runs in the sixth as Davis singled, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a rundown as Way got all the way to third on a fielder’s choice. Way then scored on a ground out.
Once again, an LCSC opponent made things a bit more hairy than it should have been.
The Tigers then got back into it with five in their half of the sixth. LaChance got aboard on an error and Yanez walked. Amick grounded into a fielder’s choice, then Theiler had an RBI single. With two outs, White got aboard on an infield single that scored two runs, one thanks to an error. Then Nate Mensik hit his 10th homer of the season, a two-run shot to left to make it 14-9.
With Shubert, Osborn and Lukas White got one-out walks, then Mensik was hit by a pitch to load the bases. But Shubert escaped by getting Tillman to pop out to White at first and Nevells to foul out to senior catcher Matt James.
The Warriors then iced it with four in their half of the ninth.
Now, LCSC is one win away from achieving Step 3 of its four-step process.
“We’ve got to come out hungry,” Taylor said. “They’re going to be ready to go. We’ve just got to play our game.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE DOANE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 3 1 1 Theiler cf 4 2 1 1
Nagle rf 5 3 2 2 Osborn lf 1 0 0 0
Linscott cf 6 4 5 1 White 1b 4 1 1 2
White 1b 5 1 1 3 Black pr 0 0 0 0
Mazzone c 4 0 2 1 Mensik rf 3 1 1 2
Updegrave ph 1 1 1 0 Tillman c 5 0 1 2
James c 1 0 0 1 Griess pr 0 0 0 0
Threlfall dh 5 2 1 1 Grigsby c 0 0 0 0
Seamons lf 6 3 2 4 Nevells 3b 5 0 0 0
Davis 2b 5 1 2 1 LaChance 2b 5 2 2 0
Stout 3b 4 0 0 0 Yanez dh 3 1 1 2
Norsen ph 1 0 0 0
Amick ss 5 2 1 0
Totals 46 18 17 15 Totals 36 9 8 8
Lewis-Clark State 005 612 004—18 17 2
Doane 020 025 000—9 8 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Day (W, 9-0) 5 4 4 4 2 8
Ball 1 3 5 0 1 0
Shubert 3 1 0 0 2 4
Doane ip h r er bb so
Vargas (L, 6-3) 2.2 6 5 5 3 3
Johnson 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
Voggesser 0.1 5 6 6 1 0
Chung 5.1 5 6 2 1 5
Schuchardt 0.1 1 1 0 0 1
Attendance — 295.
