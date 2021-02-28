NAMPA, Idaho — Senior Gabe Prather of Potlatch claimed an Idaho Class 2A state tournament championship Saturday, winning 5-4 in the 160-pound final at the Idaho Center.
Prather had earlier recorded three quick pins.
He overcame some challenges. Not only was the tournament condensed into one day because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Prather was wrestling up in weight.
“Well, it was an odd tournament,” he said by phone. “It was rough going up to 160 but I had no other choice. I made a few mistakes on the diet but I got the win and that’s what matters.
“I kind of knew what to expect and I wasn’t quite as nervous (as last year),” he said.
The Loggers placed three other wrestlers, with Izack McNeal (170) third, Eli Prather (152) fifth and Avery Palmer (132) sixth.
“It was a little different,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “They put us into a one-day tournament, which wasn’t ideal. So we take the good with the bad. I thought everyone wrestled well.”
Daring Cross (138) of Clearwater Valley placed third, and Landon Olsen (120) placed fifth for the same school.
For Orofino, Brayden Turcott placed fourth at 145 and Danny Fowler (170) was fifth.
Kadence Beck (106) of Highland-Craigmont placed sixth.
Team scores — 1. New Plymouth 236, 2. Ririe 182, 3. Declo 177.5, 7. Potlatch 74, 16. Clearwater Valley 45, 19. Orofino 34.5, 29. Grangeville 17, 30. Kamiah 13, 31. Highland-Craigmont 11.