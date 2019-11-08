WHEN/WHERE
Noon Pacific Saturday, Wilder.
RECORDS
Potlach 7-2, Wilder 7-2.
STORY LINE
Potlatch makes its first appearance in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament since 2011.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
After quarterback Justin Nicholson broke his thumb against Clearwater Valley on Oct. 11 (in a game the Loggers won 62-0), that forced Potlatch to move his brother, Jerrod, from running back to quarterback. While he doesn’t have his brother’s arm, Jerrod Nicholson has scored seven rushing touchdowns the past three games and isn’t his team’s only rushing threat. Running back Kenon Brown, who has four rushing touchdowns the past two games, along with converted tailback Tyler Howard, also are threats running the ball. Brown, the 2019 Idaho Class 2A state wrestling champion at 170 pounds, leads Potlatch in tackles.
TREND
Potlatch’s defense has allowed an average of 6.5 points the past four games.
“It’s not one guy, two guys,” coach Ryan Ball said. “It’s just a group working together.”