We are now finding out just how bad cases of the coronavirus are getting among the high school athletics community in our area. On Sunday, another school district was hit by the news of a positive COVID-19 test.
A coach on the Potlatch volleyball team informed the school district of a positive test result, forcing the postponment of all this week’s matches.
“I ask that you work with us and be patient as we cross this ‘uncharted territory,’” superintendent Jeff Cirka said in a news release. “I will provide further information and news as we move forward through the next few days.”
The name of the coach who tested positive is being withheld because of privacy laws.
This is the fourth known case of the coronavirus having an impact in this area on high school sports, the second dealing with a coach, and the third incident in just nine days. It was revealed on Sept. 18 that a Genesee High School football coach had a positive result. Then on Thursday it was learned a player on the Lewiston HIgh School freshman team tested positive for COVID-19. On Sept. 11, it was revealed a Grangeville football player tested positive for the coronavirus.
Genesee had two football games postponed and is looking to get back on the field Friday against Troy. Lewiston canceled its freshman game against Sandpoint and the quarantine period for that team runs through Oct. 2, the same day the Bengal ninth-graders are set to play Moscow.
Because of the relevation, the Potlatch varsity, junior varsity and C teams will not practice or compete in games at all this week. The players on all three teams have been asked to remain at home today and Tuesday as a precautionary measure.
Matches affected are all Whitepine League Division I matches: today at home vs. Logos and Tuesday’s home match against Kamiah, as well as Thursday’s match at Genesee. In what might be an unrelated move, Potlatch’s varsity football game set for 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at home against Clearwater Valley has been moved up to the same time Oct. 7.
“Due to the likelihood that our athletes, managers, and other coaches, have been exposed as well, we will be canceling all C-Squad, J.V. and Varsity volleyball games and practices scheduled for this week, until further notice,” Cirka said.
Cirka said the school district is working closely with the public health department on mitigating factors, and the two entities would be working hand-in-hand to make sure all involved — student-athletes, coaches and parents — would get information needs and steps in moving forward. All of this would be in adherence to Idaho High School Activities Association and National Federation of High School medical protocols.
In Idaho, there are 40,501 reported cases of the coronavirus, including 205 new probable and confirmed cases, with 460 confirmed deaths, according to the state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Sunday. In Latah County, where Potlatch is seated, there have been 416 new probable and confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, but no deaths. The trend in Latah County has been alarming since Sept. 9, when the incidence rate per 100,000 people was at its lowest since the middle of August. On Sept. 9, the rate was at 4.6. As of Friday, it soared to 35.6. Sunday’s data had it down slightly to 32.4.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website was down late Sunday, but according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. sits at 7,115,008, with a total of 204,756 deaths, as of 10 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.
