TROY — Kenon Brown rushed for 115 yards as Potlatch clinched a No. 2 playoff berth Friday with a wind-tossed 24-6 win against Troy in a Whitepine League Division I prep football game.
Jerrod Nicholson provided all of the Loggers’ first-half scoring on a 97-yard kickoff return and a 61-yard punt return, and he again filled in for injured brother Justin Nicholson (thumb) at quarterback.
Potlatch can’t snag a No. 1 berth in the postseason but coach Ryan Ball said it had been a team goal to capture one of the district’s three spots.
Potlatch 12 6 6 0—24
Troy 0 0 0 6—6
Potlatch — Jerrod Nicholson 97 kickoff return (run failed)
Potlatch — Jer. Nicholson 61 punt return (pass failed)
Potlatch — Kenon Brown 3 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Brown 5 run (run failed)
Troy — Rhett Sandquist 11 run (run failed)
Lake City 52, Lewiston 28
COEUR D’ALENE — Lake City outscored visiting Lewiston by 19 in the third quarter to create an insurmountable edge in the Bengals’ season-ending loss to their 5A Inland Empire League foes.
Lewiston (3-6, 0-3) got 52 yards rushing from Kash Lang and 45 from Cruz Hepburn. Lang was 6-of-19 for 118 yards with a second-quarter touchdown pass to Hepburn and one pick.
Lewiston’s Jared Grainger led the team with 68 yards receiving, and Caeden Frei scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns.
But the edge already had been set by LC quarterback Josiah Weaver, who went 17-of-21 for 320 yards and accounted for six touchdowns. The Timberwolves’ Logan Jeanselme had 202 yards receiving as LC scored six consecutive touchdowns to go up by as much as 46-7.
Lewiston 0 7 7 21—28
Lake City 8 6 26 12—52
LC — Matt Whitcomb 4 pass from Josiah Weaver (Ethan Russell pass from Weaver)
Lewiston — Cruz Hepburn 19 pass from Kash Lang (Harrison Smith kick)
LC — Natheniel Hayes 4 run (pass failed)
LC — Jace Bowman 13 pass from Weaver (pass failed)
LC — Logan Jeanselme 73 pass from Weaver (pass failed)
LC — Hayes 2 run (pass failed)
LC — Jeanselme 22 pass from Weaver (Weaver run)
LC — Jeanselme 45 pass from Weaver (run failed)
Lewiston — Caeden Frei 7 run (Smith kick)
LC — Weaver 2 run (pass failed)
Lewiston — Frei 15 pass from Lang (Smith kick)
Lewiston — Frei 5 run (Smith kick)
Asotin 10, Liberty 6
ASOTIN — Brayden Barnea scored all 10 of his team’s points as Asotin defeated Northeast 2B League foe Liberty of Spangle.
The Panthers (6-1, 2-1) are headed for a crossover playoff berth after wrapping up their regular season next week.
“I think the weather kind of played a part in the ballgame, but I think both teams played good defense,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said.
Liberty 0 0 6 0— 6
Asotin 0 10 0 0—10
Asotin — Brayden Barnea 22 run (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Barnea 27 field goal
Liberty — Hubbard 40 run (run failed)
Pullman 13, Othello 7
OTHELLO — Pullman’s Ethan Kramer threw for 104 yards and one touchdown as Sam Tingstad kicked two field goals and a PAT to lead the Greyhounds to victory over nonleague foe Othello.
“It was just really a good team win,” said Pullman coach David Cofer, whose team improved to 6-2 on the season. “Our defense stepped up in a huge way. It’s hard to win a game on the road, but to gut it out the way we did was really nice to see.”
Pullman 0 10 0 3—13
Othello 0 0 0 7— 7
Pullman — Carson Coulter 11 pass from Ethan Kramer (Sam Tingstad kick)
Pullman — Tingstad 36 field goal
Othello — Ochoa 7 run (Azevedo kick)
Pullman — Tingstad 33 field goal
Reardan 23, Colfax 22
REARDAN, Wash. — Colfax absorbed a tough Northeast 2B League loss, allowing 13 points in the final 4:08, including the decisive 1-yard touchdown run by Tyler Sprecher of Reardan with six seconds left.
But results elsewhere in the league allowed the Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1) to clinch the league title anyway. They have a bye next week.
“It was a good, hard-fought game,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “Whenever Colfax and Reardan get together, it’s going to be something like this.”
Jacob Brown rushed for 73 yards and had 13 tackles on defense for the Bulldogs and Layne Gingerich was 7-for-8 passing for 91 yards with two touchdowns.
Sprecher, making his return from an injury, rushed for 116 yards and two scores for Reardan.
Brandon Lustig’s second scoring catch gave the Bulldogs a 22-10 lead in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs missed the conversion kick.
Colfax 7 8 7 0—22
Reardan 0 10 0 13—23
Colfax — Brandon Lustig 7 pass from Layne Gingerich (Jacob Brown kick)
Reardan — Wyatt Raczkowski 32 field goal
Reardan — Tyler Sprecher 1 run (Raczkowski kick)
Colfax — Gingerich 1 run (Matthew Hockett pass from Gingerich)
Colfax — Lustig 15 pass from Gingerich (kick failed)
Reardan — Noah Landt 5 run (Raczkowski kick)
Reardan — Sprecher 1 run (kick failed)
Prairie 70, CV 12
COTTONWOOD — Unbeaten Prairie of Cottonwood scored 62 points in the first half and held Clearwater Valley scoreless until the fourth quarter to conclude the regular season with a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Cole Martin ran for three Prairie touchdowns, while Tayden Hibbard and Derik Shears scored two apiece.
The Pirates (8-0) have a bye next week before starting the playoffs Nov. 8.
CV 0 0 0 12— 12
Prairie 32 30 8 0—70
Prairie — Owen Anderson 7 run (Derik Shears pass from Cole Schlader)
Prairie — Cole Martin interception return (Anderson run)
Prairie — Schlader 40 run (Schlader run)
Prairie — Martin 26 run (Uhlenkott pass from Schlader)
Prairie — Martin 25 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Tayden Hibbard 1 run (Hibbard run)
Prairie — Shears interception return (Martin run)
Prairie — Shears 42 run (Shears run)
Prairie — Hibbard 12 run (Jesse Cronan run)
Clearwater Valley — Martinez 63 run (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Lane Schilling 4 run (run failed)
Kamiah 32, Lapwai 26
LAPWAI — Gabe Eades had 123 reception yards, scoring on all three of his catches, as Kamiah overcame an early two-touchdown deficit to beat Lapwai in a Whitepine League Division I game and stay in contention for a playoff berth.
Trent Taylor passed 8-for-16 for 136 yards and four touchdowns for the Kubs (5-3, 3-2), and Titus Oatman rushed for 88 yards and a score while, on defense, making 10 tackles and a sack.
Layten Gould added seven tackles and a sack for the Kubs, who preserved the win with a late defensive stand.
The winner of a game between Kamiah and Clearwater Valley at Kooskia next week will decide the district’s third and final berth in the playoffs.
Kamiah 8 8 16 0—32
Lapwai 14 6 6 0—26
Lewis County 58, Deary 8
CRAIGMONT — Brendan Nelson ran for seven of his team’s eight touchdowns and had 319 rushing yards to lead Lewis County to its first victory against Deary since 2010 and first postseason playoff berth since 2005.
“He had a whopper of a game,” coach Monty Moddrell said of Nelson.
The Eagles had an 0-4 start to their season, but have now won two of their past three. Brayden Stapleton ran the lone touchdown for Deary (1-7).
“It surprised even me,” Moddrell said of his team’s dominance. “(I’m) just proud of the kids, man. They played their guts out.
Lewis County opens playoffs at home on Friday.
Deary 0 8 0 0—8
Lewis County 12 8 30 8—58
Lewis County — Brendan Nelson 9 run (run failed)
Lewis County — Nelson 67 run (pass failed)
Deary — Brayden Stapleton 12 run (Stapleton run)
Lewis County — Nelson 11 run (Nelson pass from Ty Hambly)
Lewis County — Hambly 1 run (David Boswell pass from Hambly)
Lewis County — Nelson 25 run (run failed)
Lewis County — Nelson 25 run (Connor Morris)
Lewis County — Nelson 52 run (Nelson run)
Lewis County — Nelson 7 run (Hambly run)
Colton 68, Touchet 26
COLTON — Chris Wolf rushed for 537 yards and all 10 Colton touchdowns in his team’s Northeast 2B League win against Touchet.
Wolf and Jackson Meyer were honored for Colton’s Senior Night, and both of them “played great,” according to coach Jim Moehrle, who has never before had a player score 10 touchdowns in a game.
“Real windy out, so we didn’t throw the ball much — so we had to line up and run the ball,” Moehrle said. “The line did a great job blocking they’ve come a long ways and we executed.”
The Wildcats improved to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in league.
Touchet 0 12 14 0—26
Colton 20 18 16 14—68
Colton — Chris Wolf 6 run (pass failed)
Colton — Wolf 43 run (Wolf run)
Colton — Wolf 76 run (pass failed)
Colton — Wolf 19 run (pass failed)
Colton — Wolf 16 run (run failed)
Touchet — Vazquez 45 run (run failed)
Colton — Wolf 50 run (pass failed)
Touchet — Alexis Gonzales 32 run (run failed)
Touchet — Gonzales 63 run (Gonzalez run)
Colton — Wolf 7 run (Druffel pass from Wolf)
Colton — Wolf 52 run (Grant Wolf pass from Chris Wolf)
Touchet — Gonzales 31 run (pass failed)
Colton — Wolf 55 run (pass failed)
Colton — Wolf 4 run (Wolf run)
Pomeroy 66, Sunnyside Chr. 18
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Brandon Bales or Trent Gwinn were in on all nine of Pomeroy’s touchdowns in a Southeast 1B League rout of Sunnyside Christian.
Bales went 7-of-9 for 168 yards and four touchdowns, and added 107 yards and three scores rushing. Gwinn had 70 yards rushing and two scores, and led the team receiving with 149 yards and three touchdowns on five catches.
Gwinn also led Pomeroy defensively with 11 solo tackles and a sack.
The Pirates (6-3, 5-2 in league) outgained Sunnyside 401-173 and averaged 8.2 yards per play.
Pomeroy 28 24 14 0—66
Sunnyside Chr. 0 12 0 6—18
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 13 run (Brandon Bales run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 24 pass from Bales (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 13 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 59 pass from Bales (run failed)
Sunnyside Christian — Marty Fultz 19 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Bales 2 run (Bales run)
Sunnyside Christian — Matt Beltman 44 pass from Fultz (run failed)
Pomeroy — Bales 24 run (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 39 pass from Bales (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Devon Knuteson 9 pass from Bales (run failed)
Pomeroy — Bales 16 run (Noah Lamb run)
Sunnyside Christian — Beltman 2 run (run failed)
St. Maries 47, Orofino 8
OROFINO — Orofino tentatively concluded its season with a loss to Central Idaho League foe St. Maries, which had quarterback Eli Gibson go for four touchdowns.
The Maniacs finish the regular season at 1-7, 0-2 in league, but could receive a bid to the state playoffs by way of an RPI ranking. If so, Orofino would likely either play McCall-Donnelly or a No. 1 seed from southeastern Idaho.
Orofino got a fumble-recovery touchdown in the end zone by sophomore Gabe Burke to conclude its year. Burke led the team defensively with 15 tackles, while freshman inside linebacker Cory Godwin tallied 11.
“We had a really young team that gained a lot of valuable experience,” Maniacs coach Garett Bretz said.
St. Maries 13 20 14 0—47
Orofino 0 0 0 8—8
St. Maries — Eli Gibson 1 run (kick failed)
St. Maries — Luie Rice 36 interception return (Braxden Colglazier kick)
St. Maries — Sam Martin 6 pass from Gibson (kick failed)
St. Maries — Gibson 50 run (kick failed)
St. Maries — Jesse Harvey 10 pass from Gibson (Colglazier pass from Gibson)
St. Maries — Dylan Larson 39 run (Colglazier kick)
St. Maries — Shaun Anderson 3 run (Colglazier kick)
Orofino — Gabe Burke fumble recovery in end zone (Cory Godwin run)