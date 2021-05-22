Potlatch prevails in WPL state softball showdown

CALDWELL — After suffering its first loss in 17 games, Potlatch had no time to dwell on what could have been Friday at the Idaho Class 1A state softball tournament at GALS Quad Park.
No sooner had the Loggers headed to the dugout after falling to Glenns Ferry, 19-8, than they were called back to the field to warm up against a familiar opponent, Prairie, in a loser-out game.
This time, Potlatch took care of business.
The Loggers (18-2) poured on 12 runs in a big second inning that propelled them to a 24-9 victory against the Pirates.
“I think the girls just finally woke up and thought ‘Hey, let’s play. We’re down at State, let’s play,’ ” Potlatch coach Dean Butterfield said. “They got in there, had some really good hits and some very good batting.”
Trailing 7-3 entering the bottom of the second, Potlatch took advantage of a series of walks and timely hits in its monster inning.
Tayva McKinney blasted a two-run single down the first-base line that put the Loggers ahead 8-7 — a lead they only expanded on from there.
Emma Chambers led Potlatch with three hits and four runs, and starting pitcher Rebecca Butterfield hit a triple and added four runs. In total, 10 Loggers scored.
Mackenzie Key paced Prairie (15-7) with three of her team’s six hits, and two runs. Eve and Amelia Uhlenkott added two runs apiece for the Pirates, who tallied six of their nine runs in the top of the second.
“They hung in there and battled the whole tournament,” Prairie coach Jeff Martin said. “In this game, our pitchers just couldn’t find the strike zone — we didn’t know where it was, so that kind of got us. But those girls hung in there.”
It was a tough day in the circle for pitchers, who were faced with a tight strike zone, rain and gale-force winds. But Potlatch reserve pitcher Josie Larson wasn’t hampered by the tough circumstances.
The sophomore entered in the second inning with the Pirates up 6-3 and only allowed one run the rest of the way. She fanned two of the first three batters faced and finished with six strikeouts.
“It’s a little bit stressful coming in as the second pitcher,” Larson said. “(Butterfield) is really fast, so the speed is a little different ... But it gets easier as you settle in there.”
Potlatch is no stranger to making deep runs in the state tournament — it finished second in 2019 — but it faces a long road when play resumes today.
The Loggers will face more familiar foes at 9 a.m. Pacific when they meet Genesee in another loser-out game. The Bulldogs (11-12) went 1-1 on Friday with a loss to Glenns Ferry and a win against Rimrock.
“We’re playing to win tomorrow,” Larson said with a smile, eye black smudged on both cheeks after two lengthy games.
“We’re not playing not to lose.”
Prairie 161 1—9 6 4
Potlatch 3(12)5 4—24 11 1
Mackenzie Key, Tara Schlader (2), Key (2) and Josie Remacle; Rebecca Butterfield, Josie Larson (2) and Tayva McKinney.
Prairie hits — Key 3, Eve Uhlenkott, Remacle, Riley Enneking.
Potlatch hits — Emma Chambers 3 (2B), Kendra Heitstuman 2, Tayva McKinney 2, Larson, Butterfield (3B), Alyssa Felton, Taylor Carpenter.
