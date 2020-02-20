At the end of the day, it didn’t feel like it could be anything else but Lapwai vs. Potlatch.
The two Whitepine League Division I teams have only suffered league losses to each other, and they’ve been neck-and-neck talent-wise all year.
“It’s more of a rivalry now,” Loggers all-state guard Brayden Hadaller said. “Last year, it was the same way.”
The Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the state media poll affirmed their placements with runaway victories during the Idaho Class 1A-Division I district tournament semifinal round Wednesday at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Potlatch handled Troy 65-43, then Lapwai ran past Prairie of Cottonwood 58-35 to set up a rematch of last season’s district final, which the Wildcats won. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday back at the Activity Center.
The Loggers (19-2), a senior-laden group which now has qualified for State for the second consecutive time after a 14-year hiatus, appeared comfortable throughout their game with the Trojans, particularly in the first quarter, when they outscored their opponents 14-1.
“We’re kinda interchangeable; we can match up pretty well with teams with our athleticism and size,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said of his defense. “Our kids (all 10 of whom are seniors) have had some experience in these big games. I think that may have helped us at the beginning.”
Potlatch forced seven turnovers in the first quarter and thrived in transition. Offensively, it committed only three giveaways for the entire game.
“That’s really, really good,” Ball said. “At this time of the year, it’s very important to limit your mistakes, and make the other team beat you.”
Hadaller paced a cohesive scoring output with 21 points — procured on slick drives and stop-and-pop jumpers. He added five boards and three assists.
“He’s a heckuva player,“ Ball said of Hadaller. “He’s quick, he’s explosive. He can finish at the rim. He’s just been so good getting to the rim right now.”
Justin Nicholson kicked in 14 points and Tyler Wilcoxson tallied 11.
Troy (12-10) rebounded with a 17-point second, but the Loggers continuously answered with quick scores in the lane and ball movement that gave Nicholson and Wilcoxson open 3-point attempts.
“We love it; I think my kids are at their best when they’re out running,” Ball said.
On the other side, they didn’t permit many clean looks.
Potlatch turned a nine-point game at the half on its head with a 28-point third quarter — a scoring feat Hadaller figured his team hadn’t reached this year.
Still, Ball felt he couldn’t call off the dogs, even after Hadaller restretched the lead to 21 at the end of the third with a soaring, traditional three-point play, his third of the night.
“I don’t know if we felt really threatened, but there’s just enough of a threat that you still have to perform,” Ball said.
Zachary Stoner (14 points) and Grayson Foster (11) led the way for Troy, but couldn’t conjure enough offense to top a Potlatch team as hungry as ever for its first State title.
“We qualified, and that’s what our main goal was, so now our next step is those three games down south,” Ball said. “We want to win the district title, but the reality is we want those three games.
“We’ve had that goal since last year, walking off that Idaho Center floor (after a championship loss to Prairie).”
Troy could still nab a berth to State. It’ll have to win at least two more games, starting with a matchup at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Genesee.
TROY (12-10)
Zachary Stoner 5 3-6 14, Tyler Heath 3 2-3 9, Kaiden Codr 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Rhett Sandquist 1 0-0 2, Grayson Foster 3 4-4 11, Brendan Noble 0 0-0 0, Reece Sanderson 1 1-3 4, Darrick Baier 1 0-0 3, Chandler Blazzard 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-16 43.
POTLATCH (19-2)
Brayden Hadaller 8 5-6 21, Justin Nicholson 5 2-2 14, Jerrod Nicholson 1 0-0 3, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Tyler Wilcoxson 4 0-0 11, Elijah Bouma 0 0-0 0, Connor Akins 2 2-2 6, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Ty Svancara 3 2-2 8, Caleb Kerns 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 11-12 65.
Troy 1 17 16 9—43
Potlatch 14 13 28 10—65
3-point goals — Stoner, Heath, Foster, Sanderson, Baier, Ju. Nicholson 2, Je. Nicholson, Wilcoxson 3.
Lapwai 58, Prairie 35
It might not have been at the State tournament, but Lapwai certainly felt good upending the team that knocked it out of contention for a title in the semifinal round last season.
The Wildcats (20-2), a completely new team from last year, earned a little vengeance on the Pirates with a near-spotless performance, headlined by the only player from the 2018-19 Lapwai team, Titus Yearout.
“It’s his consistency, his work outside of practice,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said of his star sophomore. “He showed up (to shootaround) two hours early, before we left on the bus. When you put that kind of work in, you’ll see success.”
Yearout finished with 21 points. He hit three 3s — one of them a contested shot from three feet beyond the line to close the first half — and almost threw down an alley-oop dunk.
“My shot was going down, and that 3-point shot felt pretty good,” Yearout said. “And whenever I get a dunk attempt, that’s nice.”
He was joined in double figures by Kross Taylor, who put up 12 points. AJ Ellenwood, coming off a 21-rebound performance Monday against Clearwater Valley, had at least 10 more boards, Eastman conjectured.
Lapwai opened things up early in the second quarter after a close first. Taylor nailed a 3 from the right wing; Yearout blocked a Pirate attempt, which led to a Lydell Mitchell long-ball, then after another takeaway, Mitchell put in a turnaround.
That whole sequence ate up about 30 seconds. The Wildcats sped to a 16-0 run that lasted about four minutes, and soon after, had a 20-plus-point lead that would be maintained.
“Honestly, that comes with our energy, our bench players and them knowing their roles when they come in,” Eastman said. “I tell them I don’t want a drop-off.
“It comes down to the small things. This team clicks. All they need is to see the ball go in the hole, and it’s contagious.”
The Wildcats disguised their press defense to keep Prairie (13-8) guessing. They contested the vast majority of shots and honed in on Pirate standout Damian Forsmann, who led his team with 14 points — 10 being Prairie’s only points during a four-minute stretch in the third.
“If we could just contest, and make him and their other guard work for every shot, it was gonna help us in the long run,” Eastman said. “That’s our biggest thing — if a team beats us by making contested shots, then good job.”
That wasn’t to be, as the Wildcats cruised toward another showdown with fellow league stalwart Potlatch.
“They beat us in overtime by one, and we beat them by six at our place,” Eastman said. “I love it. It’s gonna be a game.”
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (13-8)
Cole Schlader 1 1-2 3, Wyatt Ross 0 0-0 0, Brody Hasselstrom 0 0-0 0, Damian Forsmann 6 0-0 14, Zach Rambo 3 1-2 8, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Sam Mager 3 2-2 8, Lane Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Owen Anderson 1 0-0 2, Hayden Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Tyler Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, John Gehring 0 0-0 0, Derik Shears 0 0-4 0. Totals 14 4-10 35.
LAPWAI (20-2)
AJ Ellenwood 2 0-0 4, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 3, Titus Yearout 6 6-6 21, Kross Taylor 3 4-4 12, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Robert Denunzio 1 1-1 3, JC Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Samuel Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Simon Henry 2 2-2 6, Sincere Three Irons 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-13 58.
Prairie 10 6 13 6—35
Lapwai 9 24 16 9—58
3-point goals — Forsmann 2, Rambo, Ellenwood-Jones, Yearout 3, Taylor 2, Mitchell.
Genesee 63, Clearwater Valley 51
The Bulldogs nabbed their first district victory in four years, taking down Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in a loser-out game.
The two teams went shot-for-shot early, Genesee (8-14) held a four-point lead at the end of the first half. The Rams (4-15) started rallying at the beginning of the third quarter — taking a narrow one-point lead.
Genesee’s Dawson Durham then forced three turnovers and hit two big shots, including a traditional three-point play.
After Durham’s defensive efforts, the Bulldogs didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
“We managed to hit shots from all over the court,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said. “Inside and outside the 3-point line we were just draining shots at an impressive rate.” He added.
Sam Spence led Genesee with 20 points, scoring 11 of the team’s first 15. Cy Wareham added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Durham finished with 15.
Connor Jackson paced the Rams with 16 points.
GENESEE (8-14)
Carson Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Owen Crowley 0 0-0 0, Sam Spence 8 1-1 20, Lucas English 1 0-0 2, Cy Wareham 6 4-5 18, Dawson Durham 6 1-1 15, Truman Renton 0 0-0 0, Jared Ketcheson 1 0-0 2, Dillon Sperber 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-7 63.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-15)
Tate Pfefferkorn 3 1-2 8, Tyler Pressley 4 2-4 10, Laban Francis 6 0-0 12, Connor Jackson 5 4-8 16, Jake Kolb 1 0-0 2, Isaac Goodwin 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 7-14 51.
Genesee 15 14 16 18 —63
CV 10 15 12 14—51
3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Spence 3, Wareham 2, Durham 2, Pfefferkorn, Jackson 2, Goodwin.
