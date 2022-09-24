Potlatch keeps scoreboard operator busy again

POTLATCH — So far, no football team has been able to hold the Potlatch Loggers under 50 points in a game.
That trend continued Friday as Potlatch cruised past Troy 52-14 in a Whitepine League Division I action.
The Loggers (3-1, 2-1) rode their three-headed monster of quarterback Jack Clark and versatile running backs Wyatt Johnson and Avery Palmer to 460 yards of total offense and several big-play touchdowns.
“Right now we’re doing things right and I couldn’t be happier,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Here’s how they did it:
Three-headed monster strikes fast
In a span of 1:25 in the fourth quarter, Clark, Johnson and Palmer each scored a quick touchdown.
Clark broke a tackle on a run up the near sideline, spun out of another tackle and sprinted the rest of the way for a 61-yard rushing touchdown. Moments later, Palmer intercepted Troy quarterback Chandler Blazzard and returned it 15 yards for a score. Then, Potlatch forced a quick three-and-out and Johnson scampered 38 yards for a touchdown on the Loggers’ first play of the drive.
That sequence, which made it 52-6 Potlatch, was a microcosm of the game and the Loggers’ quick-scoring ability.
“(Johnson) and Jack both have made big plays this year, and then Avery (too),” Ball said. “Those guys up front are doing a good job of giving those guys a chance to use their athleticism. The whole offense is doing a good job.”
Injuries hamper Troy
Blazzard’s 23-yard touchdown strike to Eli Stoner tied the game at 6 midway through the first quarter, but that was as close as the Trojans (2-2, 1-2) would get.
Stoner had four catches for 57 yards in the first half, but didn’t play in the second half because of an injury.
Makhi Durrett, a quarterback and do-it-all type player for Troy, also spent time on the sideline, as did others.
The Trojans’ top performer was senior receiver Levi McCully with seven catches for 95 yards.
Blazzard passed for 161 yards and two scores but also had three interceptions.
“They’ve got a good team. We’ll go back and hit the boards and hit it again next week,” Troy coach Shawn Buchanan said. “We had too many injuries, too many kids coming out.”
Keeping it versatile
The Loggers are averaging 62.5 points per game this season and have yet to score fewer than 52 in a game, even in a 56-52 loss Sept. 9 to Prairie.
One reason for the prolific scoring is the Loggers can move the ball in multiple ways.
In the first half of this one, Potlatch had three passing touchdowns and a 20-6 lead.
One of those scores was a perfectly placed over-the-shoulder pass from Clark to Johnson that went 55 yards up the middle for the go-ahead touchdown.
In the second half, they mostly ran the ball and added three scores on the ground.
Clark finished with 92 rushing yards, 201 passing and four total touchdowns; Johnson compiled 89 rushing yards, 144 receiving yards and three total touchdowns and Palmer had 78 rushing yards, 41 receiving yards and two scores.
“Offensively, we’re diverse when we want (to be),” Ball said. “They were trying to take away our run game and we threw the ball. In the second half, we just said ‘Hey, we’re going to come at them (rushing)’ and the kids did a good job.
“I think we wore them out a little bit with our physicality, which I was very proud of (for) these kids.”
Troy 6 0 0 8 — 14
Potlatch 14 6 8 24—52
First Quarter
Potlatch — Wyatt Johnson 53 pass from Jack Clark (pass failed), 6:58.
Troy — Eli Stoner 23 pass from Chandler Blazzard (run failed), 5:13.
Potlatch — Johnson 55 pass from Clark (Clark run), 0:56.
Second Quarter
Potlatch — Sam Barnes 16 pass from Clark (run failed), 0:14.
Third Quarter
Potlatch — Avery Palmer 23 run (Clark run), 10:03.
Fourth Quarter
Potlatch — Clark 61 run (Barnes pass), 9:25.
Potlatch — Palmer 15 interception return (Clark run), 8:53.
Potlatch — Johnson 38 run (Johnson run), 8:05.
Troy — Levi McCully 6 pass from Blazzard (Blazzard run), 0:54.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Rider Patrick 9-41, Blazzard 9-40, Makhi Durrett 5-13, Braddock Buchanan 2-(-7), Joseph Bendel 3-(-7). Potlatch: Clark 7-92, Johnson 8-89, Palmer 11-78.
PASSING — Troy: Blazzard 13-30-3—161, Durrett 4-9-0—15. Potlatch: Clark 5-8-0—201.
RECEIVING — Troy: McCully 7-95, Stoner 4-57, Buchanan 2-12, Jackson Marone 1-9, Bendel 1-9, Patrick 2-(-6). Potlatch: Johnson 3-144, Palmer 1-41, Barnes 1-16.
