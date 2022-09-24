Potlatch keeps scoreboard operator busy again

Potlatch’s Jack Clark, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during Friday’s Whitepine League Division I game against Troy.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

POTLATCH — So far, no football team has been able to hold the Potlatch Loggers under 50 points in a game.

That trend continued Friday as Potlatch cruised past Troy 52-14 in a Whitepine League Division I action.

Recommended for you