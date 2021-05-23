CALDWELL — They had to earn it the hard way, going through a gauntlet of a losers’ bracket, but the Potlatch Loggers still came away with some hardware Saturday at the Idaho Class 1A state softball tournament.
A monster 22-run first inning catapulted Potlatch past Genesee 25-3 in a shortened, three-inning game before Notus edged the Loggers 6-4, ending their hopes of a state title at GALS Quad Park.
It was a bittersweet celebration for Potlatch players as they posed with their green third-place trophy, matching their dirt-spattered green jerseys. Tear-smeared eye black abounded as players hugged teammates and the many family members who made the trek here.
Potlatch coach Dean Butterfield had one final message for his players: be proud of their season.
“This team — they can definitely win it all, without a doubt, (but) we can’t be disappointed with third place,” Butterfield said. “These girls were shooting for first, but you’re never disappointed to come to State and get to bring back a trophy.”
The Loggers (19-3) entered the two-day tournament with only one loss and a 16-game winning streak before running into eventual state champion Glenns Ferry in Friday’s first round. The Loggers responded by knocking off Whitepine League foes Prairie later Friday, then the Bulldogs on Saturday. Their late rally fell just short against Notus.
But for 30 minutes, the Loggers were unstoppable. Potlatch’s 22-run inning against Genesee was easily the best of its prolific season.
“This is a team sport and this team plays like a team — everybody was hitting the ball hard,” Butterfield said.
Leadoff batter Adriana Arciga saw the plate four times in the inning, notching three hits and three runs. An Arciga double kickstarted the 14-hit onslaught.
Emma Chambers also doubled and scored thrice in the inning. Kendra Heitstuman and Josie Larson tied with Arciga for a team-high three hits in the game.
“They hit the ball really well, and they don’t hit a lot of fly balls ... they hit ’em through the hole and they hit ’em hard,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said. “That’s one thing about Dean’s team is they hit the ball really well on the ground.”
Potlatch’s hot hitting against Genesee didn’t vanish in its next game against Notus, but the Loggers struggled to turn hits into runs.
Notus held Potlatch off the scoreboard for four innings and survived a late surge.
Butterfield said one of the key moments came in the first inning, when the Loggers had two runners in scoring position. A Heitstuman line drive bounced off the glove of Notus first baseman Savannah Darling into the waiting glove of second baseman Paige Emly, who fired to second base for a double play.
Instead of two runs, the Loggers had two outs. They came away empty in the inning.
“Luck just goes that way (sometimes),” Butterfield said.
Potlatch ended its scoring drought in the fifth on a Heitstuman RBI that scored Chambers in a cloud of dust at the plate.
The Loggers added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth, but Notus’ solid fielding limited them to just four runs on 10 hits.
Pitcher and leadoff batter Lexie Cudaback easily was the MVP for Notus. The sophomore tallied three strikeouts and four fielding outs in a complete game. She also recorded two hits and two runs.
Chambers racked up three hits, including a double, and a run to lead the Loggers. Chambers and Arciga each had five hits on the day.
Potlatch pitcher Rebecca Butterfield notched solid outings in the circle in both games despite battling a sore shoulder. She fanned 12 batters and allowed nine runs in eight innings. Reserve pitcher Josie Larson struck out two in her only inning of action.
“Great bunch of kids,” Dean Butterfield said. “...The girls, they gotta be proud of the season they had.”
For Genesee, fourth place was a solid consolation for a young team that endured a rollercoaster of a season and tournament. The Bulldogs (11-13) advanced to the second day despite entering the tournament with a losing record.
A strong core of six freshmen also bodes well for the program’s future.
“With us being so young, we’re going to be back,” Malcom said. We’re going to be back every year for the next three years at least.”
Potlatch (22)12—25 17 0
Genesee 201 — 3 4 5
Rebecca Butterfield and Tayva McKinney; Riley Leseman, Bailey Leseman (1) and B. Leseman, Kyleigh Carter (1).
Potlatch hits — Adriana Arciga 3 (2B), Kendra Heitstuman 3, Josie Larson 3, Emma Chambers 2 (2B), Alyssa Felton 2, Butterfield, Taylor Carpenter, Kaylen Hadaller, Sydnee Oleman.
Genesee hits — B. Leseman, Carter, Hanson, R. Leseman.
———
Potlatch 000 012 1—4 10 2
Notus 310 110 x—6 6 2
Butterfield, Larson (6) and McKinney; Lexie Cudaback and Katheryn Hostetler.
Potlatch hits — Chambers 3 (2B), Arciga 2, McKinney 2, Heitstuman (2B), Larson, Felton.
Notus hits — Cudaback 2 (2B), Savannah Darling 2 (2B), Hostetler (2B), Anna Berry (2B).
