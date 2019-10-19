Post Falls receiver Thomas Hauser caught a 5-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left and the Trojans dampened Lewiston’s postseason hopes, beating the Bengals 41-40 on Friday at Bengal Field.
Post Falls (6-2, 2-0) and Coeur d’Alene (6-2, 2-0) will play next week for the 5A Inland Empire League title, with the loser getting the conference’s second and final seed to State. Lewiston (3-5, 0-2) can only reach the playoffs if it receives an at-large bid, regardless of how it does in its regular-season finale next week against Lake City.
Post Falls quarterback Derek Pearse ran for a score and went 22-for-43 passing for 388 yards and four touchdowns, all to Hauser, who finished with 10 receptions for 235 yards.
“It was a whip, so I went in and broke out when (the defensive back) broke on it,” Hauser said of his catch, which came in the front, left-hand corner of the end zone. “I knew I would (be open). I was just nervous, because everyone’s going to be watching you, and you’ve just gotta make a play.”
Six plays before that catch, Hauser — despite facing double-coverage — reeled in a 35-yard reception on fourth-and-5 with 1:02 left to move Post Falls to the Bengals’ 29-yard line.
“I knew Tommy could make a play,” Pearse said. “I was just giving him a chance.”
Pearse ran keepers on the next two plays to advance Post Falls to the Lewiston 6, where the Trojans stalled to face a fourth-and-3 with 13 seconds left. The visitors then shot themselves in the foot with an offsides penalty.
Facing fourth-and-8 at the Bengal 11, the Trojans targeted Hauser on a pass to the right-hand side of the end zone and drew a defensive pass interference to move into a first-and-goal at the 5. Hauser scored on the next play to cap a drive that started at the Trojans’ own 31 with 1:35 left.
“Tommy Hauser’s a special player,” Post Falls coach Blaine Bennett said. “We try to give him a chance, put the ball in his area and he usually comes up with it. And certainly tonight he did.”
Lewiston quarterback Kash Lang scored four touchdowns, three of them rushing, and Cruz Hepburn added two rushing touchdowns. Lang’s final score came with 1:41 left on a 1-yard run to give the Bengals a 40-35 lead.
“We just didn’t make enough plays tonight,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “Post Falls is a good football team and they made one more play than we did.”
As time expired, Lewiston attempted a Hail Mary from its own 40 and Post Falls’ Tanner Sessions notched his second interception of the game.
Sesssions’ other pick came in the second quarter with the Bengals at the Post Falls 11 — one of three missed opportunities for the Bengals. They also threw an interception at the Post Falls 10 and negated a scoring pass with a holding penalty.
Post Falls 14 7 6 14—41
Lewiston 13 7 7 13—40
Post Falls — Thomas Hauser 48 pass from Derek Pearse (kick good)
Lewiston — Cruz Hepburn 1 run (Harrison Smith kick)
Post Falls — Hauser 26 pass from Pearse (kick good)
Lewiston — Hepburn 3 run (kick failed)
Post Falls — Hauser 18 pass from Pearse (kick good)
Lewiston — Jessee Ady 31 pass from Kash Lang (Smith kick)
Lewiston — Lang 3 run (Smith kick)
Post Falls — Eli Gondo 2 run (kick failed)
Lewiston — Lang 4 run (Smith kick)
Post Falls — Pearse 10 run (Jake Burton pass from Pearse)
Lewiston — Lang 1 run (run failed)
Post Falls — Hauser 5 pass from Pearse (run failed)
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.