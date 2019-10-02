Post Falls blanks Lewiston’s boys’ soccer team

The Lewiston boys’ soccer team held Post Falls scoreless in the first half Tuesday before the Trojans surged in the final 40 minutes to bounce the Bengals, 2-0, on senior night at Walker Field in a 5A Inland Empire League match.
The previous time these teams met, Post Falls had won 8-0.
Lewiston goalkeeper Nikko Vega had 13 saves and “had one of his best games,” Lewiston assistant Zach Light said.
The loss dropped Lewiston to 2-9-2.
“They’re a really good team. I’d say No. 1 in our league,” Light said. “So for us to come out (and play competitively), we’re really proud of the guys.”
Post Falls 0 2—2
Lewiston 0 0—0
Post Falls — Alejandro Lazaro (Ethan Lawson), 52nd
Post Falls — Lazaro, 70th
Shots — Post Falls 9, Lewiston 1
Saves — Lewiston: Nikko Vega 13. PF: Joshua Nilson 1.
GIRLS’ SOCCERWest Valley 8, Pullman 0
SPOKANE — West Valley jumped ahead 6-0 in the first half and beat the Greyhounds in a Great Northern League match to drop Pullman to 0-5 in league and 0-8 overall.
“We were hoping for a little bit better result,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said.
West Valley 6 2—8
Pullman 0 0—0
West Valley — Amann (Scicilia), 3rd
West Valley — Cargile, 5th
West Valley — Trejo (Amann), 15th
West Valley — Gary, 19th
West Valley — Trejo (Carr), 22nd
West Valley — Trejo (Sicilia), 31st
West Valley — Sicilia (Amann), 69th
West Valley — Sicilia (Trejo), 78th
Shots — Pullman 5, West Valley 18
Saves — Pullman: McDougle 8, Peschel 2. West Valley: Moloney 2, Cargile 3.
PREP VOLLEYBALLRams earn split on emotional evening
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley wanted to honor coach Wendy Crocker’s late grandaughter, Rebel Harden, who died of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I in August 2018. So the team made its home rivalry match against Kamiah “Purple Night,” to raise money for rare childhood diseases — with all money raised going to the nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Kamiah beat Clearwater Valley 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 16-25, 15-13 in the first match of this Whitepine League Division I doubleheader before the Rams bounced back to sweep the Kubs 25-14, 25-16, 25-19. The second match was a makeup for a postponement earlier this year.
“In an interview after the game, the girls said that they came together and played for Rebel,” Crocker said. “They just came together and played for her in the end.”
In the Rams’ victory in the second match, CV (3-7) was led by Shada Edwards (six assists, 24 points), Kaitlyn Mangun (12 assists), Ashton Mangun (five kills) and Kadance Schilling (three kills).
On the day, the Kubs (2-15) were led by Sydney Wilcox (30 digs), Zayda Loewen (30 assists, 14 digs and two blocks) and Mya Barger (12 kills, five aces). In the match the Kubs won, they trailed 10-2 in the fifth set.
“Then I had a server come through and we ended up tying them at 10-10,” Kamiah coach Cheyenne Hudson said, lauding Haleigh Wyatt, a sophomore, for notching five aces in that set. Those helped the Kubs rally to claim their first league match in two years, Hudson said.
JV — Match 1: Kamiah def. CV; Match 2: CV def. Kamiah
Greyhounds handle Eagles
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman remained perfect in Great Northern League play with a 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 win against West Valley.
The Greyhounds improved to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the league.
Mikayla Uhlenkott had a double-double of 16 kills and 17 digs for the Hounds, while setter Addie Hawes added 24 assists.
Bengals bested by Timberwolves
Lewiston dropped a 25-21. 25-27. 25-17, 25-21 5A Inland Empire League match to visiting Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
“The girls fought hard,” said Lewiston coach Mandi Hare, whose team fell to 5-5 overall and 1-3 in league.
Gabby Johnson led the Bengals in kills with 11.
“Gabby played smart,” Hare said. “She was determined and did a great job finding the open court to score.”
Megan Halstead contributed 31 assists, while Hally Wells had 21 digs and Julia Dickeson managed eight blocks.
Pirates beat Loggers in 4
COTTONWOOD — Prairie beat Potlatch 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21 in a Whitepine League Division I match on Think Pink Night, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Leading the Pirates were Trinity Martinez (eight kills and five blocks), Delanie Lockett (eight kills, six assists and two aces) and Madison Shears (16 assists, five kills and three aces). The Pirates improved to 2-4 in league and 2-5 overall.
Pomeroy sweeps Colton
POMEROY — Pomeroy swept Colton 26-24, 25-12, 25-18 in a Southeast 1B League match, but the Pirates had to work for it.
“We had to come from behind in Sets 1 and 3,” Pirates coach Amy Smith said. “In Set 3, we had a 9-point deficit at one point in time and were able to fight back to win it. I was most proud of the girls for persevering and not giving up.”
Maddy Dixon led Pomeroy with 17 kills while Sydney Watko had six, including some that changed momentum, Smith said. Heidi Heytvelt had 27 assists and also led the hosts in aces with three and digs with nine.
Colton was led by Josie Schultheis’ eight kills and 23 digs. Rylee Vining added 22 assists and two aces for the Wildcats.
Pullman Christian tames Lions
HAYDEN, Idaho — Pullman Christian swept Christian Center School of Hayden 25-17, 25-12, 25-20 to improve to 6-1 on the year, all those matches in Mountain Christian League play.
The Eagles were led by Annie Goetze (10 kills, one block), Alina Combs (seven kills, five digs and six aces) and Faith Berg (15 assists, seven digs and two aces).
“We’ve been really working to speed our offense up a bit and I feel like we did a good job with that tonight,” Eagles coach Jamie Steach said.