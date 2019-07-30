Wash. Legion
YAKIMA — The Pullman Posse saw their season end at the hands of Walla Walla in shutout fashion Monday at the Washington AA American Legion baseball state tournament.
Walla Walla starter JT McKenzie hurled the entirety of the pitchers’ duel as the Bruins won 2-0. He struck out only two and allowed seven hits. McKenzie didn’t walk a single batter.
On the other side, Pullman’s Mitch LaVielle went the distance and scattered 10 hits, walked two and struck out four, but the Posse offense went down 1-2-3 a couple of times late, and couldn’t procure a run after loading the bases in the first, and getting two aboard in the third.
The Bruins scored twice in the second off consecutive doubles, followed by a walk and single. Afterward, the Walla Walla side was retired three times.
Overall, Layne Gingerich led the Pullman offense with a pair of singles, and Zack Carpenter belted a double. For Walla Walla, Brady Knowles drove in one on a double — and added a single — and Ethan Zehner chalked up two hits, one RBI.
The Posse went 1-2 at State.
Walla Walla 020 000 0—2 10 1
Pullman Posse 000 000 0—0 7 0
JT McKenzie and Anthony Parish. Mitch LaVielle and Carson Coulter.
Walla Walla hits — A. Parish (2B), Brady Knowles 2 (2B), Ethan Zehner 2, Joe Terry, Casey Swanson, Bob Holtzinger, Ian Kopf 2.
Pullman Posse hits — M. LaVielle, Layne Gingerich 2, Ryan Bickelhaupt, Oak Held, Tyler Horner, Zack Carpenter (2B).