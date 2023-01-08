PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty apparent the Idaho women’s basketball team has to have more than just one person stepping up and helping with the scoring load.
The Vandals went scoreless in the final 3:55 of action Saturday as Portland State broke open a close game and finished a 53-43 Big Sky Conference victory at Viking Pavilion.
Esmeralda Morales led the Vikings (6-7, 1-2) with 13 points and six rebounds. Alaya Fitzgerald added 11 points.
Senior forward Beyonce Bea paced the Vandals (6-9, 2-2) with 23 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots. Senior guard Tiana Johnson chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.
Idaho was just 16-for-56 (28.6%) from the field, its second-worst shooting performance of the season, slightly better than the 26.2% it shot in an 80-49 loss Nov. 26 against Richmond. The Vandals had their poorest effort of the year from distance, going 3-for-24 (12.5%).
Worse yet, the Vandals didn’t score in the final almost four minutes of the game.
Idaho scored 10 of the game’s first 12 points and it seemed the Vandals would be on their way. However, the Vikings punched back to score the next eight points and it was tied at 10 after the first.
Portland State built a 19-12 advantage with 3:39 left before halftime on a 3 by Morales, but Bea’s jumper with 43 seconds to go got Idaho within 23-20 at halftime.
The Vikings held a 32-27 lead with 4:02 remaining in the third, but the Vandals pulled within one three times, including on Johnson’s jumper with 29 seconds left in the quarter, and trailed just 36-35 going to the fourth.
Idaho took the lead just 26 seconds into the final period on freshman guard Asha Phillips’ layup. However, Fitzgerald came back down on the next possession and finished a traditional three-point play to give Portland State the lead for good.
The Vandals next play at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Eastern Washington.