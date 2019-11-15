WHEN/WHERE
1 p.m. Saturday, Chewelah
RECORDS/SEEDS
Pomeroy 6-4 (No. 7), Selkirk 8-1 (No. 4)
CONTEXT
The Pirates sit one win away from the Washington Class 1B state tournament, two years after dwindling numbers forced them to play a JV-only schedule. Pomeroy earned an at-large berth to the play-in round by finishing third among postseason-eligible teams in the Southeast 1B League.
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble faced a conundrum when submitting his all-league nominations. Should he call Brandon Bales a running back (since he’s rushed for more than 1,500 yards) or quarterback (since Bales has thrown for more than 1,600 yards)? Kimble decided to designate Bales as a running back, and league coaches agreed, rewarding the junior with a first-team nod — making him one of three players to earn that honor for the Pirates.
The others were Trent Gwinn (who was a first-team linebacker and receiver) and freshman Sidney Bales (first-team defensive back). Since Selkirk lacks a go-to receiver, Sidney Bales will set up shop on the left side of the field, where the Rangers’ quarterback often rolls out.
X-FACTOR
After moving to tight end out of necessity earlier this season because of injuries, Colton Slaybaugh has emerged as one of the Pirates’ top threats.