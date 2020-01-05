POMEROY — Maddy Dixon poured in 24 points as undefeated Pomeroy overwhelmed defending state champion Colton 47-20 on Saturday in a rematch of the title-game contestants of the past two Washington Class 1B girls’ basketball tournaments.
Dixon added 12 rebounds and four assists as the Pirates beat the team that has claimed 10 state championships in 11 years and handed Pomeroy its only four losses last season.
“We’ve battled with this team over and over again, so to finally come out on top feels really good,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said.
Keely Maves added 10 points for the Pirates, who led 18-15 at halftime and allowed only five points thereafter. Sydney Watko notched seven points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
“Every girl did their job tonight and executed our defensive game plan to near-perfection,” Bye said. “We controlled the pace of the game and played very disciplined. The maturity and leadership on our end of the floor tonight was strong.”
COLTON
Rylee Vining 4 0-0 9, Josie Schultheis 1 0-0 2, Taylor Thomas 2 3-4 7, Maggie Meyer 1 0-0 2, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Megan Kay 0 0-0 0, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-4 20.
POMEROY (8-0)
Alyssa Wolf 1 0-0 2, Heidi Heytvelt 2 0-0 4, Sydney Watko 3 1-2 7, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dixon 10 4-4 24, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 4 0-1 10, Jillian Herres 0 0-1 0, McKenzie Watko 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-8 47.
Colton 6 9 4 1—20
Pomeroy 14 4 16 13—47
3-point goals — Maves 2, Vining.
Lapwai 81, Genesis Prep 10
POST FALLS — Despite two key players missing, Lapwai got in an all-around groove in its throttling of nonleague foe Genesis Prep of Post Falls.
The Wildcats (11-1) had four players score in double figures — Lauren Gould piled up 16 points, KC Lussoro and Alexis Herrara tallied 15 apiece and Glory Sobotta had 12. Julia Gould grabbed eight boards, Omari Mitchell collected six steals and five assists, and Lussoro contributed seven rebounds.
“Our focus has been defense. That’s what we’ve been pushing,” Lapwai interim coach Ada Marks said. “Offense will come with it.”
Using its pressure defense, Lapwai held the Jaguars (0-10) scoreless in the first and third quarters.
LAPWAI (11-1)
KC Lussoro 7 1-3 15, Julia Gould 3 0-0 7, Omari Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Glory Sobotta 4 4-6 12, Jaspen Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 6 3-4 16, Jordan Shawl 3 2-2 8, Alexis Herrara 5 3-6 15. Totals 31 14-23 81.
GENESIS PREP-POST FALLS (0-10)
Yungi Kim 0 2-2 2, Sarah Bohannan 0 0-0 0, Talia Elonen 0 0-0 0, Greta Neely 0 0-0 0, Esther Nies 0 2-2 2, Jacy Williams 2 0-0 4, Olivia Burgess 0 0-0 0, Ava Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liberty Reidt 1 0-0 2. Totals 3 4-4 10.
Lapwai 22 25 21 13—81
Genesis Prep 0 6 0 4—10
3-point goals — Ellenwood, Herrara 2, L. Gould, J. Gould.
Grangeville 52, M-D 19
GRANGEVILLE — Camden Barger collected 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Grangeville defeated nonleague foe McCall-Donnelly for the second time this season.
Bulldogs post Colby Canaday showed her perimeter touch in scoring 13 points, and Macy Smith added 11 points and was 3-for-5 shooting from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (11-2), who shot 47 percent. Bailey Vanderwall logged eight points, 10 rebounds and seven steals.
“Coming off Christmas break you never know what you’re going to get, so I thought the girls did well,” Bulldogs coach Michelle Barger said.
MCCALL-DONNELLY
Wright 2 0-0 4, Burtenshaw 1 0-4 2, Moyer 2 0-0 4, J. Jones 2 0-0 4 , A. Jones 0 0-0 0, Richardson 0 3-4 3, McCarthy 0 1-4 1, McKnight 0 1-2 1 . Totals 7 5-14 19
GRANGEVILLE (11-2)
Camden Barger 6 1-3 14, Hayden Hill 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 2 0-0 5, Macy Smith 4 0-0 11, Zoe Lutz 0 1-2 1, Makala Roberts 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 4 0-0 8, Colby Canaday 5 2-2 13, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 4-7 52.
McCall-Donnelly 2 4 8 5—19
Grangeville 21 16 12 3—52
3-point goals — Barger, Brown, Smith, Canaday.
JV — M-D 46, Grangeville 31
C — M-C 27, Grangeville 20
Troy 31, Timberline 28
WEIPPE — Morgan Blazzard scored 10 points and Abby Weller added nine as short-handed Troy pulled out a nonleague win against Timberline.
The Trojans were missing two players to injury and lost two to foul-outs.
“It wasn’t pretty but we’re proud of the way the girls continue to get it done,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said.
TROY (5-5)
Halee Bohman 3 0-0 7, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 1-2 1, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Whitney Foster 0 0-1 0, Isabelle Raasch 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 3 4-10 10, Abby Weller 3 2-6 9, Katie Gray 0 2-6 2.Totals 10 9-25 31.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE
Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-0 2, Chasta Jared 2 2-4 6, Krystal Dahl 1 0-0 2, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 4 2-7 10, Abby Brown 0 2-2 2, Haily West 3 0-1 6. Totals 11 6-14 28.
Troy 8 11 6 6—31
Timberline 3 6 10 9—28
3-point goals — Bohman, Weller.
Gar-Pal 43, SJEL 32
PALOUSE — Kenzi Pedersen scored all 14 of her points in the second half as Garfield-Palouse topped St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse in a Southeast 1B League game.
Madi Cloninger chipped in 11 points with three 3s.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
Colby Swannack 2 1-6 5, Ellie Tollett 0 2-2 2, Marty 0 1-1 1, Brooklyn Bailey 4 0-0 10, Holt 1 1-2 3, Drew Curtis-Brewer 2 0-3 5, Kjack 2 0-0 5, Zoe Bailey 1 0-2 2.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Lexi Brantner 3 3-6 9, Rielee Renee 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 4 0-0 11, Paige Collier 0 4-7 4, MaKenzie Collier 2 0-0 5, Maci Brantner 3 2-5 8, Kenzi Pedersen 6 2-6 14, Miranda Richards 0 0-0 0, Cook 0 0-0 0.
SJEL 2 4 7 18—32
Garfield-Palouse 8 12 10 13—43
3-point goals — Bailey 2, Curtis-Brewer, Kjack, Cloninger 3, M. Collier.
Liberty 59, Asotin 7
ASOTIN — Aleena Cook had 17 points as the Liberty Lancers beat the Panthers in a Northeast 2B League contest.
“Liberty is a good team,” Asotin coach Krisi Pratt said. “They applied a lot of pressure on defense. We didn’t fight pressure with pressure. They pushed the ball and handled our pressure pretty well.”
Maisie Burnham added 14 points for the Lancers.
Haylee Appleford paced the Panthers with three points.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE
Kendyl Fletcher 2 2-2 7, Delaney Goodwin 2 2-4 6, Maisie Burnham 5 4-4 14, Aleena Cook 6 4-5 17, Budde 2 0-0 5, Denny 2 0-0 4, Stephans 0 0-0 0, Annika Tee 1 4-4 6, Greer 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-19 59.
ASOTIN (1-11)
Rilynn Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Emalie Wilks 0 0-0 0, Eliza Bailey 0 0-3 0, Makenzie Stein 0 0-0 0, Kayla Paine 0 0-4 0, Taylor Wilkinson 1 0-1 2, Haylee Appleford 1 1-2 3, Karlie Koch 0 0-0 0, Megan Ball 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 0 0-0 0, Emmalyn Barnea 0 0-0 0, Shelby Forgey 1 0-0 2, Emily Elskamp 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 1-10 7.
Liberty 24 23 8 4—59
Asotin 1 2 2 2—7
3-point goals — Fletcher, Budde, Cook..
JV — Asotin 49, Liberty 47.
BOYSTroy 53, Timberline 51
WEIPPE — Kaiden Codr hit a runner off the glass with five seconds remaining to propel the Trojans past the Spartans in a nonleague game.
Parker Brown, who finished with a game-high 18 points, hit three 3s in the final couple of minutes as Timberline (6-1) tied the game at 51, setting up Codr’s heroics for Troy (6-3).
Zachary Stoner finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyler Heath added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Trojans.
“That was kind of neat to see from those kids and they were rebounding the ball well for us,” Troy coach Kelly Carlstrom said.
Grayson Foster chipped in 13 points for Troy.
Cameron Summerfield added 12 points for the Spartans.
TROY (6-3)
Grayson Foster 5 1-4 13, Zachary Stoner 6 2-3 15, Tyler Heath 5 3-7 13, Kaiden Codr 3 2-4 8, Reece Sanderson 1 0-0 2, Rhett Sandquist 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 8-20 53.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (6-1)
Rylan Larson 1 1-2 4, Carson Sellers 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 6 1-2 18, Micah Nelson 1 0-0 3, Chase Hunter 3 0-0 8, Devon Wentland 1 0-0 2, Cameron Summerfield 3 6-6 12, Jaron Christopherson 1 1-2 4. Totals 16 9-12 51.
Troy 18 8 10 17—53
Timberline 16 13 3 19—51
3-point goals — Foster 2, Stoner, Larson, Brown 5, Nelson, Hunter 2, Christopherson.
JV — Timberline def. Troy
Gar-Pal 74, SJEL 43
PALOUSE — Blake Jones rang up 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead Garfield-Palouse to a Southeast 1B League win against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Jacon Anderson added 12 points and eight rebounds as the Vikings (7-2) remained unbeaten in four league games.
Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney was pleased overall but thought his team played defense “with too much hands and not enough feet.”
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE
Ty Harder 2 11-15 16, Douglas Stach 1 0-0 2, TJ Harder 1 0-0 2, Ryan Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Walker 1 1-2 3, Jacob Swannack 0 0-0 0, Dylan Campbell 1 0-0 2, Owen Swannack 3 5-6 14, Brenan Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Tanner Fleming 0 1-1 1. Totals 11 19-29 43.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-2, 4-0)
Dawson Dugger 3 2-2 10, Austin Jones 3 2-2 9, Blake Jones 9 1-2 21, Jacob Anderson 5 2-5 12, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 2 5-7 9, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Cameron Merrill 2 0-1 4, Ethan Hawkins 2 3-4 7. Totals 25 15-23 74.
SJEL 10 11 10 12—43
Garfield-Palouse 27 21 20 6—74
3-point goals — T, Harder, O. Swannack, A. Jones, B. Jones 2, Dugger 2.
JV — Gar-Pal def. SJEL.
Lapwai 61, Genesis Prep 54
POST FALLS — Kross Taylor scored 19 points and Titus Yearout added 18 as Lapwai pulled away late for a nonleague win against Genesis Prep.
AJ Ellenwood grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (7-2), and Terrell Ellenwood came off the bench to provide a spark.
Steven Burgess piled up 22 points for Genesis.
LAPWAI (7-2)
JC Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 5 5-13 18, Simon Henry 1 4-6 7, AJ Ellenwood 1 2-2 4, Kross Taylor 6 5-7 19, Chris Brown 0 -0 0, Sincere Three Iron 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 3 1-2 10, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 3, Robert Denuncio 0 0-0 0, Sam Ellenwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 17-30 61.
GENESIS PREP-POST FALLS
Caleb Schroeder 0 1-2 1, Donovan Davis 1 0-0 3, Scot Mwinuka 2 2-2 6, Ayson McLuskie 0 0-0 0, Nathan Weeks 1 0-0 3, Seth Neely 2 2-2 7, Eli Gonzales 3 6-9 12, Steven Burgess 6 8-8 22. Totals 15 19-23 54 .
Lapwai 16 11 20 14—61
Genesis Prep 13 14 14 13—54
3-point goals — T. Ellenwood, Yearout 3, Taylor 2, Mitchell, Henry, Davis, Burgess 2, Weeks, Neely.
Prairie 77, St. Maries 70
COTTONWOOD — Cole Schlader scored 25 points and Prairie overcame St. Maries’ 15 long-range shots to claim a nonleague win.
Derik Shears tallied 20 points and dominated the middle for the Pirates, who outscored the Lumberjacks 14-8 in the final quarter. St. Maries had erupted for 27 points in the third.
ST. MARIES
Randie Becktel 5 0-0 13, Greysen Sands 2 0-0 6, Eli Gibson 8 0-2 23, Justin Ledbetter 3 0-0 6, Brett Stancil 4 1-2 12, Coleman Ross 5 0-0 10. Totals 27 1-4 70.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (5-3)
Sam Mager 2 2-2 6, Damian Forsmann 3 1-3 7, Derik Shears 8 4-5 20, Brody Hasselstrom 1 1-2 3, Zach Rambo 1 1-2 3, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Hayden Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Owen Anderson 5 1-4 1, Cole Schlader 7 9-12 25. Totals 28 19-30 77.
St. Maries 17 18 27 8—70
Prairie 16 24 23 14—77
3-point goals — Sands 2, Becktel 3, Stancil 3, Gibson 7, Schlader 2.
JV — St. Maries def. Prairie.
Pomeroy 62, Colton 53
POMEROY — Trent Gwinn had 27 points, but it was Evan Bartels and Bryon Stallcop who powered the Pirates to a Southeast 1B League win against the Wildcats.
Bartels added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Stallcop finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds as Pomeroy outrebounded Colton 51-17.
The Wildcats stayed in the game thanks to their shooting from long range. Colton made 10 shots from outside. Chris Wolf paced the Wildcats with 19 points, Kian Ankerson added 15 and Jackson Meyer finished with 14.
COLTON
Kian Ankerson 4 4-6 15, Chris Wolf 6 4-4 19, Jackson Meyer 5 1-2 14, Raphael Arnold 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 1 2-2 5. Totals 16 11-14 53.
POMEROY
Trent Gwinn 12 2-4 27, Evan Bartels 7 0-0 14, Danner Maves 2 3-3 7, Braedon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 0 1-3 1, Brodie Magill 0 0-0 0, Byron Stallcop 6 1-2 13. Totals 27 7-12 62.
Colton 6 7 19 19—53
Pomeroy 12 9 23 18—62
3-point goals — Ankerson 3, C. Wolf 3, Meyer 3, G. Wolf, Gwinn.
WRESTLINGZimmerman nabs title
NAMPA, Idaho — Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow pinned Kadence Beck of Orofino in 4:48 to win the girls’ 101-pound title in the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational at the Ford Center.
Tristan Bremer of Lewiston placed second in the boys’ 106-pound class, falling 3-0 to Roddy Romero of Post Falls in the final.
Fallon Wilkins of Clearwater Valley finished fourth in girls’ 109.
Kenon Brown of Potlatch took fifth at 170, avenging a loss earlier in the tournament by pinning Zuriel Angulo of Vallivue in 4:06 in the fifth-place match.
Zimmerman, a freshman, contiuned her transition from judo to wrestling.
“I think her best strength is how she’s improving throughout the years,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “Really strong on her feet.”
At the nearby Middleton Rumble, Andrew Stone and Diego Eaton each went 5-0 for Moscow.
The huge Lane tournament affords wrestlers a considerable amount of work if they find a way to stay alive. Brown wound up going 7-2 by winning repeated consolation matches.
“He went on a tear,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “It was definitely an eye-opener for us, but I’m really happy with how the kids wrestled.”
Two Pirates take 2nd
JOSEPH, Ore. — Pomeroy High School wrestlers Carlos Norris and Braedyn White each placed second in the 15-team Jo-Ho Invitational.
Norris lost 17-2 in the 138-pound title match and White fell 12-4 at 170. Norris finished 3-1 and White 2-1, with each posting two falls.
Will Winona (182) of Pomeroy placed fourth, going 2-2.
“Norris and White have continued to look tough, with another good finish this weekend,” Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said. “Will Winona is finding his stride and we are excited about his potential.”
BOYS’ SWIMMINGPullman 97, Walla Walla 73
PULLMAN — Andrew Zhang won two races and Spencer Armstong claimed an individual title, also contributing to three relay wins as Pullman beat Walla Walla in a dual meet.
The Greyhounds went 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle with Ty Deeds, Thomas Horstkamp and Adam Carter.
Pullman winners
200 medley relay — Pullman (Armstrong, Zhang, Hopkins, Brannan 1:49.50.
200 freestyle — Ty Deeds 1:59.50.
50 free — Andrew Zhang 23.33.
100 free — Andrew Zhang 51.69.
500 free — Spencer Armstrong 5:04.95.
200 free relay — Pullman (Horstkamp, Brannan, Deeds, Zhang) 1:33.09.
100 backstroke — Spencer Armstrong 57.60.
400 free relay — Pullman (Hopkins, Armstrong, Deeds, Zhang) 3:32.00.