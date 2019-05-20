AREA BRIEFS
SPOKANE — The Pomeroy High softball team pounded 22 hits and won two games Sunday in the Washington Class 1B regional tournament to earn a trip to State.
The Pirates beat Selkirk 8-2 and knocked off Inchelium 18-10. With those wins, Pomeroy earned the third seed in the 1B state tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Yakima.
On the day, Natalie Bryson and Keely Maves provided five hits apiece for the Pirates.
In its second game, Pomeroy fell behind Inchelium 4-0 and later trailed 8-5, but powered its way to victory late in the game.
“This game was a battle of the bats,” Pirates coach Jessica Nelson said. “It was a great way to roll into State.”
The Pirates will open State against Quilcene at 1 p.m. Friday.
Pomeroy 220 210 1—8 10 4
Selkirk 002 000 0—2 5 4
H. Heytvelt and H. Lindgren. A.Robertson and A.Petrich.
Pomeroy hits — N. Bryson 2, A.Wolf, H.Heytvelt 2 (3B), K.Maves 3 (3B), M. Noffsinger, A.Ruchert.
Selkirk hits — V. Seeman, J.Couch, S.Rood, M.Huttle, A.Harris.
———
Pomeroy 050 432 4—18 12 5
Inchelium 413 100 1—10 8 8
K.Maves pitched to H.Lindgren. R.Desaufel, M.Heath (5) and A.Simpson.
Pomeroy hits — N.Bryson 3 (3B), A.Wolf 2, H.Heytvelt, K.Maves 2, E.Severs, K.Davis 2 (3B), A. Ruchert.
Inchelium hits — C. Simpson 3, M. Heath 3 (3B), A. Simpson (3B), G. Kohler.
ACH 6, Colton 3
SPOKANE — Colton committed five errors, which lead to four unearned runs, as the Wildcats lost to Almira-Coulee/Hartline in the championship game of the Washington Class 1B regional tournament Sunday.
Colton pitcher Josie Schultheis tallied nine strikeouts and, on offense, batted 2-for-3 with three RBI.
The Wildcats will go to the 1B state tournament as the second seed from the region. They will open the tournament against Wishkah Valley at 1 p.m. Friday.
ACH 320 000 1—6 9 1
Colton 201 000 0—3 5 5
S.Bradshaw and K.Correia. J.Schultheis and A.Kelly.
ACH hits — Parrish, Oliver 2 (2B), Bradshaw 2, Isaak, Rushton 2, Pinar.
Colton hits — E.Schultheis, J.Schultheis 2 (3B), T.Thomas 2 (2B).
WOMEN’S ROWINGCougs place 7th at Pac-12 meet
GOLD RIVER, Calif. — The Washington State rowing team finished seventh, just 2½ points behind No. 13 USC in sixth, at the Pac-12 Championships at Lake Natoma on Sunday.
“We raced our hearts out today,” WSU coach Jane LaRiviere said. “We came up a little short today, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. The entire team was a great bunch to coach all year. They overcame come adversity and really were great teammates. The 2V had a fantastic race today and I’m stoked about the returners coming back next year.”
WSU finished better than its seed in three of the five races, led by the second varsity eight boat, which came in as the seventh seed and placed fifth.
Team scores — 1, Washington, 39.5. 2, California, 38.5. 3, Stanford, 39. 4, UCLA, 21. 5, Oregon State, 16. 6, USC, 15. 7, Washington State, 12.5.
Women’s varsity eight final 1 — 7, Washington State, 6:34.644.
Women’s second varsity eight final 1 — 5, Washington State, 7:27.930.
Women’s varsity four final 1 — 6, Washington State, 8:00.627.
Women’s third varsity eight final 1 — 5, Washington State, 6:59.951.
Women’s novice eight final 1 — 4, Washington State, 6:55.646.