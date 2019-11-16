YAKIMA — Pomeroy High’s volleyball team broke through and bested two teams Friday in the Washington Class 1B state tournament to claim its first state championship since 2014.
The Pirates (27-4) snapped a four-year streak of placing either second or third. They toppled Almira-Coulee/Hartline in five sets in the semifinals, then outlasted Oakesdale in another five, closing a marathon day by celebrating with 1B’s top prize at the Yakima SunDome.
The scores against ACH were: 32-34, 25-19, 25-15, 14-25, 15-11. Against the Nighthawks: 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 16-14.
Maddy Dixon spearheaded the Pomeroy effort with 40 kills and 10 blocks across the two matches.
“Maddy carries us through a lot of the season,” Smith said. “I can think of times (today) where each and every kid contributed. We had kids step up when they needed to.”
Bolstering the Pirates were Keely Maves’ 11 blocks, and breakout libero-turned-setter Heidi Heytvelt’s 40 assists and 25 digs. Teagan Steel added five blocks in the title and libero Alyssa Wolf had 14 digs, contributing to the balanced output.
“We talked about rising up to the challenges we faced and overcoming them,” said Pirates coach Amy Smith, whose team used “Rise Up” as its motto after beginning the year hampered by an injury to its starting setter, Emma Severs, Heytvelt’s cousin. “The girls did that throughout the season and definitely throughout the state tournament.”
Smith noted that there was only a shred of separation between the talent levels of the three teams.
In the championship, Oakesdale rebounded from a 2-0 game deficit to knot it at 2-all, but Pomeroy closed down the stretch of the fifth game to take the thriller in extra volleys. At one point, the Pirates were up 12-4, but “like it’s been all year (against Oakesdale),” Smith said, “they got a string of points.”
The Pirates closed the door to even the season series 2-2 against the Nighthawks, a league foe.
“We always say, we’d love to see each other in the championship,” Smith said.
“Our girls played with a ton of heart all day. ... Each and every one of them fought hard and deserve this championship.”
Bulldogs take seventh
YAKIMA — The Colfax Bulldogs won back-to-back matches at the SunDome to take seventh place at the 2B tournament under first-year coach Brandy Brown.
The Bulldogs (16-6) got a cohesive showing in their 26-24, 18-25, 26-24, 25-15 defeat of Walla Walla Valley, then swept Kittitas/Thorp 25-15, 25-21, 25-19.
“The team as a whole, just being a younger team with no seniors, stepped up today,” said Brown, who’ll return her whole roster next year. “Each of them took charge at different times.”
Kierstyn York had 19 kills in the first match, then 20 against Kittitas. Sophie Klaveano chipped in 11 kills, while Justice Brown had a two-match total of 62 assists and 11 aces. Anni Cox logged 29 digs and nine aces.
“Coming into a new program has its challenges, but these girls started working on the process early on,” Brown said. “They really pulled together at the end.”
Hounds fall to Washington
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Pullman dropped out of the winner’s bracket of the Washington 2A state tournament, falling 25-20, 26-24, 25-20 to Washington High of Tacoma.
In their opener, the Greyhounds beat Steilacoom 25-21, 25-18, 17-25, 25-17.
The Greyhounds face Lynden in a loser-out match at 11 a.m. today and can still place as high as fifth.
SWIMMINGReed headlines for PHS
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Pullman’s Mya Reed took first in the 200 freestyle preliminary event during the first day of the Washington Class 2A girls’ swimming championships at the King County Aquatics Center.
The finals are set for 2:10 p.m. today.
Reed shaved almost three full seconds off her seed time and touched the wall in 1:57.51 for the Greyhounds to lead the way. She also was part of the 200 free relay, along with Jayden Chen, Madison Weber and Melrose Gilbert, who won their heat with a clocking of 1:42.68.
Reed also took third in the 100 free, cutting two full seconds off her seed time with a showing of 53.84.
Gilbert will compete in the ‘A’ main final in the 500 free, as she took third in 5:27.97, and the 400 free relay of Natalie Armstrong, Weber, Gilbert and Reed finished eighth in a time of 3:54.11.
Clarkston’s only entry, the 200 free relay of Sarah Broemmeling, Liza Higgins, Abby Hall and Madalynn Wallace, took 24th in 2:03.28.