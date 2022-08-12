Seahawks facing desperation at RB heading into Week 17

Associated Press

According to Las Vegas police, former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when he was arrested Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday.

Lynch’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, responded in a statement that Lynch’s car “was safely parked and not in operation” when police arrived early Tuesday and a driving while intoxicated charge won’t stick.

Tags

Recommended for you