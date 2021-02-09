GLENDALE, Ariz. — Dillon Plew provided the spark the Warrior offense needed in Lewis-Clark State’s 11-4 nonconference baseball victory against Arizona Christian on Monday.
The senior launched two home runs in the contest and knocked in five runs to help the 23rd-ranked club to its fourth win of the season against one defeat. The Warriors have scored at least 11 runs apiece in all four victories.
L-C pitcher Cameron Smith struck out four in his first start of the season and earned the win after going five innings. He did not walk a batter. Dale Takalo and Brooks Juhasz took over in turns to pitch two innings apiece.
The Warriors capitalized on Firestorm errors in the fourth to take the lead.
“We had a slow start offensively, but started to barrel up some balls in the middle innings,” Warrior coach Jake Taylor said. “Cam gave us a great start, and Dale and Brooks were very good out of the pen.”
Lewis-Clark State returns to action today in a 3 p.m. game at No. 19 Benedictine Mesa.
LEWIS-CLARK ST. ARIZONA CHRISTIAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 3 3 1 Smith cf 5 1 1 0
Plew 3b 5 3 3 5 Ramirez rf 4 0 2 1
Johnson lf 5 1 1 1 Burkey 1b 4 0 0 0
Ephan 1b 4 1 1 1 Campillo dh 4 0 1 1
Nagle rf 2 0 0 0 Miranda ss 4 1 1 0
Linscott rf 3 0 1 0 Villa 3b 4 0 3 1
Harum cf 5 1 2 1 Garrison 2b 4 0 1 0
White dh 5 0 1 0 Roberts c 3 0 1 0
Needham c 5 0 1 0 Guillory lf 2 1 1 0
Davis 2b 3 1 0 0 McElroy lf 1 0 0 0
Sellers pr 0 1 0 0
Totals 42 11 13 9 Totals 35 4 11 3
Lewis-Clark State 000 400 421—11 13 1
Arizona Christian 100 010 110—4 11 4
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Smith (W, 1-0) 5.0 8 2 2 0 4
Takalo 2.0 1 1 1 1 2
Juhasz 2.0 2 1 1 0 2
Arizona Christian ip h r er bb so
Hirsch (L, 1-1) 5.0 3 4 0 2 6
Mousel 1.0 1 1 1 0 0
Wagner 0.1 3 3 2 0 0
Osterode 0.1 1 0 0 0 0
Ortiz 1.1 3 2 2 0 1
Schooler 1.0 2 1 1 0 2