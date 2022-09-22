Week 5 of the high school football season could be make or break for some teams in the area. With four weeks remaining in the regular season, the road to the postseason starts this week.
Here are four games to keep an eye on:
Clearwater Valley at Kamiah
The Rams (3-1, 2-0) and Kubs (3-1, 2-0) will battle to stay in position for the Whitepine League Division I title at 7 p.m. Friday.
The two teams have similar offensive philosophies, which is running the ball down their opponent’s throats.
But the two teams have under-the-radar quarterbacks with good arms. Kamiah’s David Kludt and Clearwater Valley’s Anthony Fabbi might be the best pure passers in the league.
“The run game helps both quarterbacks be effective,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “They’re both effective when they put the ball in the air. It’ll be a nice competition.”
Defensively, the Kubs and Rams each pride themselves on stopping the run. Clearwater Valley didn’t allow a 100-yard rusher in its 34-22 decision against Lapwai.
The Kubs struggled against the Wildcats’ rushing attack in Week 1, allowing more than 150 yards.
“It all starts up front,” Kludt said. “The line has to come up big this week. Whoever gets the biggest push at the line of scrimmage will probably end up winning this game.”
Sandpoint at Lewiston
The Bengals will play host to the Bulldogs in a highly anticipated rematch from last year, when Sandpoint won 42-41 after Max Frank caught a 6-yard pass from Parker Pettit in overtime and Arie Vandenberg then cradled a 2-point conversion pass to win it.
“That was a tough loss from what I remember,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “They’re really good, and this game will be another tightly contested game.”
This year’s edition, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Bengal Field, might be won in the trenches, as Lewiston’s fierce run defense faces off against a Sandpoint offensive line that features two all-state players in Carson Laybourne and Wes Benfield.
“They’re giants who have played a lot of football,” Pancheri said. “I think we’re pretty good too though, and it’ll be a real fun physical matchup for anyone who wants to watch a football game.”
Pettit, a dual-threat quarterback, is a senior who earned Class 4A Inland Empire League MVP honors in 2021.
“I feel like he’s been around forever,” Pancheri said. “He’s played in a lot of big moments and state championship games. He’s been in stressful moments and knows how to respond to them.”
Troy at Potlatch
The Trojans and Lumberjacks still are in contention for the Whitepine League Division I title, but they each need some help and a win in this one.
For Troy, this is the first time it’s been above .500 since the 2019-20 season.
“It’s all about the kids,” first-year Trojans coach Shawn Buchanan said. “They all have put in a real effort to go out and win football games.”
Potlatch always seems to be in the mix until the end under experienced coach Ryan Ball.
“They like to run the ball and we need to get stops,” Buchanan said. “We’re going to have to rely on some big plays in order to win the game.”
Kick off is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Kendrick at Lewis County
Who in the eight-man ranks can beat Kendrick?
Possibly a motivated Lewis County team on homecoming.
The entire town of Nezperce will be shut down, starting with a parade through downtown at 1 p.m. Friday, and the game that starts at 4 p.m. The Eagles also will be motivated after losing WPL Division II player of the year Ty Hambly with a torn ACL.
“The kid’s a beast and a gamer,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said. “He’s a team guy and will be there for us to help out the team.”
The Eagles will be using two quarterbacks, Wyatt Webb and Aiden McCloed.
“(Aiden) is young but he can facilitate,” Moddrell said. “It’ll be a different backfield for sure, and (Kendrick) is just so good. All we want to do is be competitive.”
