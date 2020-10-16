Post Falls has pocketed wins in each of its three most recent meetings with Class 5A Inland Empire League rival Lewiston.
By a combined eight points.
“Especially these last few years, it always comes down to the wire,” said fifth-year Trojans coach Blaine Bennett, whose team ultimately reached the state tournament the past two seasons because of those late-season league outcomes.
Post Falls topped the Bengals 34-28 in an overtime thriller two years ago, then clipped Lewiston 41-40 in 2019 on a short touchdown toss with four seconds left. In both cases, Post Falls earned its second league win — and doing so in the four-team IEL essentially secures an automatic bid to State.
Earlier this fall, the Trojans preserved the trend, prevailing in a 27-26 nonleague nail-biter that saw them foil the Bengals on three 2-point conversions.
“I think if we’re healthy, and they’re healthy, we’ve been (similarly talented) all year,” fourth-year Bengals coach Matt Pancheri said.
Lewiston will host a league game at 7 p.m. today at Bengal Field with the Trojans that seems destined to not only be entertaining, but also to determine the IEL’s second berth to the tournament. It’s a spot the Trojans have assumed in recent years.
The loser’s prospects will be much less promising. Lewiston would have two league defeats, and a sub-.500 record. Post Falls gets league and state power Coeur d’Alene next.
“This is the most important game we’ve played this year, that’s for sure,” Pancheri said.
Added Bennett: “There’s no question. This is definitely a must-win.”
The Bengals (3-4, 0-1), coming off a rough one against the top-ranked Vikings, must limit chunk gains from a Trojan offense that enjoys “lining up and snapping it as fast as they can,” Pancheri said.
“We can’t give up big plays. That’s kinda the recipe for us right now. ... And they do take some shots.”
Post Falls (4-2, 1-0), which opened its IEL schedule with a head-turning rout of Lake City last week, is led by shifty slot receiver Tommy Hauser, one of Idaho’s best pass-catchers who totaled about 1,150 yards and 17 scores a year ago.
Junior quarterback Jaxon Anderson, at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, has been efficient as a first-year starter in a pass-happy system that averages about 30 points per game.
“Jaxon does a nice job. He’s athletic, he understands our offense and does a good job distributing the ball,” Bennett said. “We get it to our big-play receiver (Hauser), with two big guys on the outside that are about 6-4 and 6-5.”
Bennett began his collegiate career playing quarterback at Idaho in the early 1980s before transferring to Whitworth (Spokane). With ties to the Dennis Erickson coaching tree, he spent more than 20 years as a journeyman college coach before settling in Post Falls. His stops include Purdue, Michigan State, Washington State and Idaho.
“We play fast, we get it out to the perimeter, and we have five or six excellent skill players. That’d be our main thing — we’re going to play fast offensively,” he said of his team’s style, parts of which trace back to the offensive tendencies of the old-school Vandals.
Lewiston’s defense allows about 33 points per game, but despite injuries, has made particular strides in providing backfield pressure and collapsing running lanes.
“We’ve had to change bodies here and there,” Pancheri said. “We need to continue to make (opponents) work.”
The Trojans have a modest edge in size up front — “they’re big and physical,” Pancheri said — but often stick to the edges, comparable to Lewiston’s motion-packed attack.
The Bengals, led by senior quarterback Kash Lang’s 736 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns, will be without standout junior back Cruz Hepburn, who is sidelined for the year with a knee injury. Starting sophomore fullback Elliott Taylor is set to return after missing last week with a back issue.
“Having a 6-1, 225-pound fullback, you notice if he’s out there,” Pancheri said. “We certainly miss Cruz, there’s no doubt about it. We have other kids stepping up, and they’re good. They’ll make some plays.”
Because their backfield depth has taken a hit, the Bengals have increased their utilization of the pass. Senior receiver Jared Grainger has been on an individual tear — he’s got catches of 72, 66, 58 and 50 yards the past two weeks.
“He’s as dependable a receiver as I’ve seen since I’ve been at the school,” Pancheri said. “He’s been playing fantastic.”
For ground-game purposes, the Bengals have leaned more on the balanced legs of Jace McKarcher and Joel Brume, both of whom are key defensive players in a secondary that’ll be tested.
Meanwhile, Post Falls does not play anyone both ways. That was a major factor in the Trojans’ ability to set the edges the last time the two met.
“We’re able to play fast and stay fresh,” Bennett said. “... Our entire defensive staff did a great job containing their quarterback runs. They have a lot of formations, so hopefully we do a good job staying home and executing assignments.
“Don’t give up the big play.”
Because it might cost you a chance at State.
Another connection
Bennett runs a summer quarterback/receiver camp in Post Falls called All Northwest Passing Academy. Lang trained there this year.
“He’s an excellent player,” Bennett said. “He’s a very talented quarterback. He’s big, athletic and smart. Hopefully we can contain him.”
