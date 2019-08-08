The Lewis-Clark Twins led early and rallied late, but could not quite complete a comeback in falling 8-5 in an American Legion Northwest Regional baseball first-round tournament game Wednesday with the Kennewick Outlaws at Harris Field.
With the loss, the Twins will play Lakeside Recovery (30-18), who lost earlier in the day to Bozeman Bucks in another first round game, at 12:30 p.m. Lakeside Recovery was the runner-up to Kennewick in last week’s Washington AAA state final.
Coy Stout hit his eighth homer of the season in the bottom of the first inning to give Lewis-Clark (27-22) the first two runs of the night.
“I got down two strikes pretty early, and just was thinking, ‘I’m not getting out,’” said Stout. “So I just saw it and hit it well.”
The Twins maintained their lead through the first five innings as starting pitcher Dalton Hart held Kennewick (40-12) scoreless, striking out three. After reaching a pre-arranged pitch count of 80, Hart was pulled in the sixth to preserve his throwing arm for a potential Sunday final.
“To come out in a Regional — and that’s a good hitting team — (Hart) really held them in check,” Lewis-Clark coach Kevin Maurer said. “His mentality, his ability to get us to that point. ... He had a very impressive performance.”
Kennewick found more success against reliever Dylan Mader, racking up six of its nine hits and all eight of its runs in the final two innings to take an 8-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh.
“You’ve got to give credit to them, because they scored all eight runs with two outs,” Maurer said of the Outlaws. “We had a couple mental lapses, an overthrow that had guys getting in scoring positions. You can’t have those in a regional game or it costs you.”
The Twins rallied in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases before a two-run single from Tyson Wallace doubled their run count cut the gap to 8-4.
DJ Ricard scored on a sacrifice fly from Blaine Acree, and Lewis-Clark had two runners on looking to score more. But Dawson Bonfield grounded out and Mason Daniel struck out to end the game.
“They showed the fight that they needed to,” Maurer said. “We just let it slip away from us, and you can’t let that happen in these bigger games.”
Kennewick 000 004 4—8 9 2
Lewis-Clark 200 000 3—5 7 1
Jacob Andersen, Paige Aldrich (7), Eden Blanco (7) and Jackson Lind. Dalton Hart, Dylan Mader (6) and Austin Kolb.
Kennewick hits — Simeon Howard, Easton Stevens, Timothy Gee (2B), Jacob Schuldheisz 2, Kaleb Stevenson 2, E. Blanco, Skylar Higley.
Lewis-Clark hits — Tyson Wallace 3, Coy Stout (HR), Jose Barajas, A. Kolb, Elliott Taylor.
Idaho Falls Bandits 10, Casper Oilers 0 (6)
Idaho Falls ace Randon Hostert tossed a complete-game no-hitter, striking out 10 and only allowing one baserunner — a hit batsman — in the Bandits’ rout of the Oilers from Casper, Wyo., which was called after six innings because of the mercy rule.
Idaho Falls (52-5-1) carded only five hits, but walked 10 times. Casper (45-17-1) pitchers Corbin Kirk and Zander McFee combined to strike out six, but threw 54 and 80 pitches, respectively. Bruer Webster scored four times and Hostert drove in three for the Bandits.
Casper Oilers 000 000—0 0 1
Idaho Falls Bandits 102 313—10 5 1
Corbin Kirk, Zander McFee (3) and Adam Julian. Randon Hostert and Tavyn Lords.
Idaho Falls hits — Bruer Webster 2 (2B), Caden Christensen, R. Hostert (2B), Andrew Gregersen.
Medford Mustangs 4, Juneau Post 25 0
Bennett Thompson struck out five in 5 2/3 clean innings for Medford and Skyler Gaudern closed it out, preserving a one-hitter in a handling of a win for the Mustangs of Oregon against Alaska’s Juneau Post 25.
Dylan Marsh hit his eighth home run for Medford (34-23), which stranded 11 but held Juneau (29-6) in check with five 1-2-3 innings.
Juneau starter Gabe Storie struck out six in six innings, but allowed three runs on five hits.
Medford Mustangs 001 002 1—4 7 0
Juneau Post 25 000 000 0—0 1 3
Bennett Thompson, Skyler Gaudern (6) and Taven Passye. Gabe Storie, Olin Rawson (7) and Brock McCormick.
Medford hits — Darin Marsh 2, Dylan Marsh (HR), Zac Ankeny, T. Passye, Bennett Smith, Chase Costanti (2B).
Juneau hits — B. McCormick.
Bozeman Bucks 5, Lakeside Recovery 2
Bozeman pitcher Hunter Williams blanked Lakeside Recovery over the final six innings and three of his teammates registered multiple hits as the Bucks (52-16) from Montana pulled away late to a win over Lakeside Recovery.
Williams went 6 1/3 innings, scattering five hits and walking three while striking out six. Offensively, Bozeman batters Kelher Murfitt, Finn Snyder, Alton Gyselman and Preston Fliehman had two singles apiece, accounting for all but three of the Bucks’ hits.
Lakeside Recovery 200 000 0—2 6 2
Bozeman Bucks 200 210 x—5 11 1
Eddie Rosemont and Alec Romero. Hunter Williams, Michael Freund (7) and Alton Gyselman.
Lakeside hits — Tyler Reese, Jack Githens, Nathan Moore, Cooper Thieme, Lucas Senatore (3B), A. Romero (2B).
Bozeman hits — Kelher Murfitt 2, Zander Petrich, Finn Snyder 2, A. Gyselman 2, Carsten Simcox, Ben Hubley, Preston Fliehman 2.