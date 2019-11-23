Playing for something much bigger

MOSCOW — Prairie football coach Ryan Hasselstrom struggled to hold back tears when asked about the emotions he was feeling after his team’s 26-6 win Friday against Lost Rivers in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship.
He had more than one reason to be emotional.
The win came exactly seven days after his father, Nick, had a successful open-heart surgery before the Pirates’ semifinal round win against Oakley.
Nick Hasselstrom happened to walk into view of Ryan, behind a collection of reporters asking the coach about the win on the Kibbie Dome turf.
“You know, it’s crazy. I got my dad walking over,” Ryan Hasselstrom said, tears welling up in his eyes. “Open heart surgery last Friday right before our game here. These guys have been supportive of it the whole time — my son (Brody) plays on this team.
“These guys, we got through thick and thin. ... This is why football is what it is. It’s just a great sport.”
As Ryan Hasselstrom regained his composure, he was able to throw in a little joke as his dad approached the group.
“He’s right there, kicking butt, taking names,” he said, smiling.
If that wasn’t enough motivation, the Pirates got a boost from some outside noise as well.
Prairie (11-0) was relegated to second place in the statewide media poll and power rankings on Idahosports.com, despite beating its opponents by an average of 60 points per game during the regular season.
First place in the poll and the power rankings went to Lost Rivers (11-1) of Arco, which also was undefeated albeit with a less impressive resume.
“It might’ve gotten brought up once or twice,” Hasselstrom said. “Rankings really don’t mean anything, but it is a little bit of a motivator.”
It was apparent which was the better team in this one.
Aside from one long touchdown run, Prairie held Lost Rivers’ offense mostly in check, piling up big plays of its own.
Prairie running back Cole Martin rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns, and the winning Pirates got a big score right before halftime.
On fourth-and-19, Prairie quarterback Cole Schlader connected with receiver Sam Mager for a 19-yard touchdown to bump the lead to 14 points after the 2-point conversion.
It was that kind of night for the Prairie Pirates against their opponents with the same nickname.
It’s almost like it was meant to be.
“These guys had confidence the whole year,” Hasselstrom said. “The whole time this was their goal.”
