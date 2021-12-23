COLTON — Pomeroy’s boys basketball team outscored Colton 16-2 in the second quarter to help the Pirates cruise to a 54-34 Southeast 1B League Wheat Division victory at Colton High School on Wednesday.
“I thought we picked up our defensive intensity in the second quarter,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “We did a much better job of getting our hands in the shooter’s face.”
Pomeroy (5-2, 3-0) had a 20-point edge on the Wildcats (0-5, 0-3) at halftime.
“We just had a lot of fatigue on our side,” Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said. “We got into some foul trouble and had some misalignment issues, and (Trevin) Kimble picked us apart because of it.”
Kimble paced the Pirates with 20 points. He did his best work in the first half, when he scored 14 points.
“He had a great first half and added several rebounds and assists to his point total,” Wolf said. “He also didn’t have any turnovers in the first half.”
The Pirates only committed four turnovers in the first 16 minutes, but they finished with 16.
“We got a little sloppy,” Wolf said. “We lost a little bit of focus and we missed a lot of point-blank uncontested shots. We have to learn how to distribute the ball better and break down the scoring.”
Pomeroy was without Trent Gwinn again, but Wolf expects he will be back by the end of the season.
Trace Roberts finished with 10 points to back up Kimble.
Despite the loss, McIntosh was thrilled with the way his team came out to start the contest. He felt the first quarter was the best Colton has played all season.
“We’ve been struggling to start games fast all season,” he said. “We’ve been down 20 points to start off games this season and today, we actually went defense first and we remained competitive throughout the quarter.”
Dalton McCann led Colton with 11 points and six rebounds.
POMEROY (5-2, 3-0)
Brady Bott 3 0-0 8, Jett Slusser 2 1-4 5, Trevin Kimble 8 2-4 20, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Ledgerwood 0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Severs 3 0-2 6, Jayden Slusser 0 1-2 1, Trace Roberts 5 0-1 10, Richie Vecchio 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 4-13 54.
COLTON (0-5, 0-3)
Ralph Arnhold 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 2 0-0 6, Jaxon Moehrle 3 0-0 8, Tanner Baerlocher 0 2-2 2, Matthew Reisenauer 0 0-0 0, Angus Jordan 1 2-6 5, Dalton McCann 5 0-0 11, Wyatt Jordan 1 0-1 2, Kaiden Rogerson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-9 34.
Pomeroy 20 16 12 6 — 54
Colton 14 2 8 10 — 34
3-point goals — Bott 2, Kimble 2, Wolf 2, Moehrle 2, A. Jordan, McCann.
GIRLSColton 46, Pomeroy 24
COLTON — Colton and Pomeroy were in the middle of the Southeast 1B Wheat Division pack entering this one, and it was the Wildcats who took advantage.
Colton held a 32-12 halftime lead and never looked back in its victory.
The Colton offense scored most of its points in the first half, and it was fueled by its defense, according to coach Clark Vining.
Jillian Herres was able to keep Pomeroy competitive during the first half. She finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three steals.
The Pirates (4-2, 1-2) struggled to maintain a flow defensively, coach Tai Bye said
“We couldn’t get our shots to fall and we gave up too many lay-ins defensively,” Bye said. “We didn’t have the right mindset coming into this game.”
Maggie Meyer paced Colton (6-1, 2-1) with a game-high 22 points. Mary Pluid added 10 points and was a force defensively, Vining said.
Bye and the Pirates are already looking forward to the next time they meet the Wildcats.
“We played timid on offense and didn’t have the aggressive nature on defense that we really needed,” Bye said. “We will have a few more shots with Colton this season, so we will have some adjustments to make.”
POMEROY (4-2, 1-2)
Jillian Herres 5 0-2 11, Chase Caruso 1 0-0 3, Halie Brewer 0 0-0 0, Jadena Gingrich 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 4 2-6 10, Kiersten Bartels 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0 Totals 10 2-8 24.
COLTON (6-1, 2-1)
Holly Heitsuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 10 0-0 22, Mary Pluid 5 0-0 10, Kyndra Stout 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitsuman 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 3 1-2 8, Lola Baerlocher 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 1-2 46.
Pomeroy 9 3 10 2 — 24
Colton 17 15 10 4 — 46
3-point goals — Herres, Caruso, Meyer 2, Whitcomb.
