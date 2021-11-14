SEATTLE — Rem Pitlick scored his first three NHL goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Saturday for their fifth win in six games.
Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with about five minutes left, and Ryan Hartman had three assists for Minnesota. Cam Talbot had 28 saves.
Pitlick became the 31st player in NHL history — and first for the Wild — to get a hat trick in the same game as scoring his first goal.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Pitlick said. “I’m trying to take it all in. Obviously super-excited to get the first one, and then three — I don’t know. I’m just super grateful.”
Pitlick came into the game with four assists in 15 career games — four with the Wild this year and 11 with Nashville last season. Before his scoring outburst against the Kraken, the former University of Minnesota player had only two shots all season.
Minnesota 1 2 1 — 4
Seattle 0 0 2 — 2
First Period: 1, Minnesota, Pitlick 1 (Hartman, Goligoski), 12:33. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 2, Minnesota, Pitlick 2 (Hartman), 7:44. 3, Minnesota, Pitlick 3 (Hartman), 19:20. Penalties: Greenway, MIN (Interference), 14:42.
Third Period: 4, Seattle, Johansson 1 (Wennberg, Eberle), 9:19 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Sturm 3 (Foligno), 14:54 (en). 6, Seattle, Wennberg 2 (Johansson, Schwartz), 18:58. Penalties: Dumba, MIN (Tripping), 7:58; Foligno, MIN (Tripping), 11:26; McCann, SEA (Tripping), 19:21.
Shots on Goal: Minnesota 6-9-7—22. Seattle 3-13-14—30.
Power-play opportunities: Minnesota 0 of 1; Seattle 1 of 3.
Goalies: Minnesota, Talbot 8-3-0 (30 shots-28 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 4-7-1 (21-18).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:26.