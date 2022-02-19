Right on cue, the pitching staff for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team continued to shine as the offense struggled to produce runs in the early going of Friday’s nonconference home game against Central Washington.
Junior right-hander Trent Sellers allowed just one hit in six innings of work, and the bullpen allowed one more hit in the final three innings as the fourth-ranked Warriors woke up the bats at the end of a 10-2 victory against the Wildcats at Harris Field.
Sellers (3-0), who entered the game with a 1.62 earned-run average, did nothing to hurt that on this day. He allowed four walks and struck out four, including six ground-ball outs along the way.
Sophomore Cameron Smith allowed the other hit, an eighth-inning single, along with two earned runs in one-plus inning of work before giving way to junior right-hander Greg Blackman, who struck out two in two innings of work to pick up his first save of the season.
Senior catcher Zach Threlfall continued his torrid stretch to start the season at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI, upping his batting average to .643. Sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and four RBI. Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston standout, went 3-for-6 with a run scored and senior outfielder Aidan Nagle was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Austin Ohland produced a second-inning double for the other hit for Central Washington (4-6). Jake Bradley (0-1) absorbed the loss, allowing eight hits and three runs, all earned in six innings. He struck out three.
Threlfall’s first double of the game scored senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston standout, with two outs in the bottom of the second. Two innings later, Threlfall’s sacrifice fly scored senior designated hitter Matt James to make it 2-0. Threlfall continued his stellar game with a one-out, RBI single to left that scored White in the sixth to increase the advantage to three runs.
In the seventh, senior outfielder Sam Linscott singled home senior second baseman A.J. Davis, who starred at Clarkston High School, with no outs to make it 4-0. Three batters later, Seamons’ sacrifice fly plated Linscott for a five-run advantage.
But the Wildcats pulled within 5-2 in the top of the eighth. Smith loaded the bases with one out, forcing Taylor to go to Blackman, who induced a double play but allowed a run to score. A wild pitch brought home the second run to make it a three-run game.
However, the Warriors put it out of reach with a five-run eighth. Nagle singled home a run. Then with two out and the bases loaded, Seamons cleared the bases with a double down the left-field line that made it 9-2. Threfall followed with a single to score Seamons for the final margin.
The series continues at noon today with a doubleheader.
CENT. WASHINGTON LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Berryman lf 3 0 0 0 Way ss 6 1 3 0
Fahsel cf 3 0 0 0 Davis 2b 3 2 1 0
Hauck 2b 3 0 0 0 Nagle rf 5 2 2 1
Ohland c 3 0 1 0 Linscott lf 5 1 1 1
Ayemere pr 0 0 0 0 White 1b 3 2 1 0
Copeland dh 3 0 1 0 James dh 5 1 1 0
McClain rf 4 0 0 0 Seamons cf 4 1 3 4
Richardson 1b 2 0 0 0 Threlfall c 3 0 3 4
Larson 3b 2 1 0 0 Canty pr 0 0 0 0
Love ss 3 1 1 0 Stout 3b 4 0 1 0
Mazzone ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 26 2 2 0 Totals 39 10 16 10
Cent. Washington 000 000 020—2 2 1
LCSC 010 101 25x—10 16 1
Cent. Washington ip h r er bb so
Bradley (L,0-1) 6 8 3 3 0 3
Conners 1 3 2 2 0 0
Rasmussen 1 5 5 1 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 3-0) 6 1 0 0 4 4
Smith 1 1 2 2 2 1
Blackman (S, 1) 2 0 0 0 0 2
Attendance — 251.