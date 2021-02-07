FULLERTON, Calif. — Freshman left-hander Alec Holmes allowed nothing but two walks as the Lewis-Clark State pitching staff yielded just one hit Saturday in beating the San Diego Christian Hawks 12-2 in the GSAC Challenge at Amerige Park.
The Warriors, ranked No. 24 in the preseason NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, allowed five hits, committed two errors and hit a batter. But the staff also struck out 13 batters on the way to finishing the California portion of LCSC’s season-opening eight-game road trip 3-1.
“We threw it pretty well today and it was nice to get our bullpen into the game,” coach Jake Taylor said.
Offensively, senior third baseman Dillon Plew was one of seven players who had two hits in the game. Plew doubled, homered, scored two runs and had five RBI. Senior first baseman Brock Ephan, senior utility player Jack Johnson and junior catcher Matt James also doubled among their two hits. Senior infielder Zach Needham had two hits and scored two runs. Senior outfielder Dalton Harum and junior outfielder Sam Linscott each had two hits and scored a run as LCSC had 15 hits.
But the story was the pitching staff. Holmes, who started three games in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, struck out seven and faced just three batters above the minimum. He also induced five ground-ball outs among his 76 pitches thrown.
The only pitcher to allow a hit was sophomore right-hander Bryson Spagnuolo, and he almost got out unscatched as well. He allowed a two-out, two-run homer to Dawson Pate in the bottom of the sixth.
Sophomore right-hander Cole Susee allowed a walk and struck out two in two innings of work, and junior right-hander Connor Breding walked two but struck out two in the ninth inning.
Plew got the Warriors going with a two-run homer in the first. Johnson doubled in a run with two outs in the second, and Plew’s bases-loaded, two-out walk in the third forced in a run to make it 4-0 LCSC. In the fifth, Linscott scored on a passed ball and junior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, drove home a run on a ground out for a six-run cushion.
Pate’s homer made it 6-2, then Linscott drove in a run with a two-out single in the eighth before the Warriors exploded with a five-run ninth to ice the game.
Keegan Wright absorbed the loss for San Diego Christian (2-5), allowing seven runs, three walks and four runs, all earned, in four innings. He also struck out seven.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. Monday at Arizona Christian.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 2 1 1 Radomskiy lf 4 1 0 0
Plew 3b 5 2 2 5 Schindel rf-cf 3 0 0 0
Johnson lf 5 1 2 1 Canty 2b 3 0 0 0
Ephan 1b 5 2 2 1 Strohm ss 1 0 0 0
Nagle dh 4 0 0 0 Pate dh 3 1 1 2
Sellers ph 0 0 0 1 Hoch 1b 2 0 0 0
Harum cf 5 1 2 0 Luther 3b 3 0 0 0
Linscott rf 4 1 2 1 Chun ph 1 0 0 0
James c 3 0 2 0 Cabral ss-2b 3 0 0 0
Davis pr 0 1 0 0 Culp ph 1 0 0 0
Threlfall c 2 0 0 0 Mayberry c 1 0 0 0
Fuller c 0 0 0 0 Berroth ph 1 0 0 0
Reindt ph 0 0 0 0
Hudson c 0 0 0 0
Lystlund cf 2 0 0 0
Macchia rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 43 12 15 11 Totals 30 2 1 2
Lewis-Clark State 211 020 015—12 15 2
San Diego Christian 000 002 000—2 1 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Holmes (W, 1-0) 5 0 0 0 2 7
Spagnuolo 1 1 2 1 0 2
Susee 2 0 0 0 1 2
Breding 1 0 0 0 2 2
San Diego Christian ip h r er bb so
Wright (L, 0-1) 4 7 4 4 3 7
Quintana 1 2 2 2 0 0
DeJong 2 1 0 0 1 1
Sexton 1 2 1 1 1 2
Ross 0.1 3 5 4 2 0
Bush 0.2 0 0 0 1 1