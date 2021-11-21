POMEROY — The Pomeroy Pirates suffered their first and only defeat of the football season Saturday, falling to the Naselle Comets 72-42 in Washington Class 1B state playoff quarterfinal action at Lyberger Field on the campus of Pomeroy High School.
“In one word: Historic,” Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said when asked to sum up the now-finished season. “A 10-0 Pirate team has never happened before.”
As for Naselle, he noted, “They’ve only lost a couple games in the last couple years. A very good football team. They’ve got a lot of team speed, and today we couldn’t match that team speed with our physicality.”
Naselle has a combined 27-2 record going back to the 2019 season. It was runner-up the last time a Washington state tournament was conducted in 2019, had a perfect 6-0 mark in the abbreviated 2020-21 schedule played in the spring, and now will head into the semifinal round next weekend riding an eight-game winning streak.
The first half was highlighted by a tit-for-tat exchange of scoring plays between Pomeroy quarterback Trent Gwinn and Naselle running back Jason Harman, with one or the other finishing off every scoring drive until midway through the third quarter.
Gwinn, who ran for 317 yards and four touchdowns, scored first on an 11-yard run and broke loose to put Pomeroy (10-1) up 14-8 with a 74-yard tear, but Harman — who had seven catches for 190 yards and four scores — answered each time and ultimately outpaced him.
Back-to-back touchdowns and 2-point conversions from Harman put Naselle (9-1) in the driver’s seat at 24-14 in the second quarter, and a Gwinn scoring run that made it 24-20 with two minutes remaining was countered just before halftime by another Harman touchdown off a pass from quarterback Joe Strange, who ran a 2-point play to seal a 32-20 lead.
Strange passed to Harman for three consecutive Naselle touchdowns around the midway point of the game, then got in on the running act himself with 62- and 40-yard scores a few minutes after intermission as the Comets pulled away, making it clear that they could score in more ways than one and Pomeroy was hard-pressed to stop them. Strange finished 6-for-9 passing for 206 yards and five touchdowns, running 13 times for 201 yards and two more scores.
The Pirates’ defense stepped up late in the third quarter by forcing a stop on fourth down trailing 52-28 late in the third, and Gwinn followed with a 77-yard scoring run and 2-point play that cut Pomeroy’s deficit to 52-36.
If the third quarter ended on a note of hope for the Pirates, the fourth broke in the other direction with alarming speed — Naselle scored on the first play, then regained the ball moments later off a fumbled snap. Then Craig Reitz intercepted a long Gwinn pass intended for Sid Bales and returned it for another touchdow for a 72-36 Comet advantage with 7:51 left to break Pomeroy’s back.
The Pirates did add a touchdown as time expired, as Trevin Kimble returned a punt 43 yards for a score.
According to Kyle Kimble, the Pirates’ longest undefeated runs before this were 5-0 in 1921 and 9-0 in 1970.
“It was two physical football teams — we had a couple guys get banged up on the sideline that changed our play-calling and what we accomplished during the game,” he said. “We had some untimely penalties, one or two really bad turnovers, and just unable to capitalize when we had chances.”
Naselle 8 24 20 20—72
Pomeroy 8 12 16 6—42
First Quarter
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 11 run (Gwinn run).
Naselle — Jason Harman 7 run (Harman run).
Second Quarter
Pomeroy — Gwinn 74 run (pass failed).
Naselle — Harman 7 run (Harman run).
Naselle — Harman 66 pass from Joe Strange (Harman pass from Strange).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 24 run (run failed).
Naselle — Harman 25 pass from Strange (Strange run).
Third Quarter
Naselle — Harman 65 pass from Strange (Kolten Lindstrom pass from Strange).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 46 pass from Sid Bales (Gwinn run).
Naselle — Strange 62 run (kick failed).
Naselle — Strange 40 run (pass failed).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 78 run (Gwinn run).
Fourth Quarter
Naselle — Craig Reitz 46 pass from Strange (Reitz pass from Strange).
Naselle — Harman 5 pass from Strange (pass failed).
Naselle — Craig Reitz 51 interception return (pass failed).
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 43 punt return (no kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Naselle: Strange 13-201, Lindstrom 16-94, Harman 8-80, Jack Strange 2-10, Jacob Lindstrom 3-6. Pomeroy: Gwinn 25-317, Kimble 3-18, Walker Flynn 1-18, Brodie Magill 1-11, Colton Slaybaugh 3-7, Bales 4-5, Fruh 1-0, Team 1-(-11).
PASSING — Naselle: Strange 6-9-0-206, Lindstrom 3-4-0-43. Pomeroy: Gwinn 9-22-0-81, Bales 1-1-0-46.
RECEIVING — Naselle: Harman 7-190, Reitz 1-46, Kolten Lindstrom 1-13. Pomeroy: Bales 6-55, Gwinn 1-46, Kimble 1-13, Slaybaugh 2-13.
Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268, or sports@lmtribune.com.