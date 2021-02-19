NAMPA, Idaho — Slow starts are becoming the norm for the Prairie Pirates. But they know they can’t afford another one today as the girls’ basketball team will play for the state championship for the 21st time.
Prairie, down 11 points early, sped past Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls 50-32 on Thursday at Columbia High School, setting up a state title game matchup with Grace of southeastern Idaho at 1 p.m. Pacific today at the Idaho Center.
The Pirates trailed Rimrock of Bruneau by nine in the first quarter Wednesday, and then found themselves down 17-6 with 3:35 left in the opening quarter of this one. But Prairie (22-3) changed defenses and exerted itself offensively to the tune of a 29-1 run that spanned the end of the first quarter through the first 1:30 of the third.
Pirate coach Lori Mader explained she wanted to press Lighthouse Christian (15-6) full court, then drop back into a zone. That plan backfired when the Lions either broke the press and scored two-pointers or buried three first-quarter 3-pointers.
Mader changed to a man-to-man, and Ellea Uhlenkott led the second-quarter charge.
“We knew we needed to step it up in the second quarter, and we came out and did what we needed to do,” said Uhlenkott, who led Prairie with 11 points. “When we do push the ball, it’s hard for a team to keep up with us.”
The Lions, playing in their first Class 1A Division 1 tournament after moving up a classification, went exactly 13 minutes between field goals. By that time, Prairie led 35-20 and mostly reserves played the remainder of the game.
“Once we started attacking and going after it, we got some easy layups and some easy shots,” Mader said.
Lions coach Tia Standlee said her team was prepared for the pressure, but acknowledged it’s different to prepare for it than it is to play against it.
“Their pressure, which we talked about all day today, got in our heads,” she said. “We just couldn’t recover from that.”
Grace, which beat defending state champion Lapwai 44-36 later in the day, poses an inside-outside threat of Maniah Clegg, who finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds against the Wildcats.
“She’s very athletic, a very good player,” Mader said. “We have to keep her off the boards and try to keep it out of her hands offensively. We know what we have to do, we just have to do it.”
Prairie beat Grace 47-42 last year in the semifinal round. The Pirates and the Grizzlies also played in the 1988 state finale with Prairie winning 33-17.
PRAIRIE (22-3)
Delanie Lockett 3 0-0 6, Kristin Wemhoff 4 1-2 9, Madison Shears 4 0-0 9, Ellea Uhlenkott 5 1-2 11, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 1 5-8 7, Molly Johnson 0 0-2 0, Laney Forsmann 1 0-1 2, Jade Prigge 0 0-0 0, Hope Schwartz 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 7-15 50.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (15-6)
Bele Rogers 1 0-0 3, Jordan Wolverton 0 3-4 3, Maddy Shetler 0 1-2 1, Lauren Gomez 4 0-0 11, Kynlee Thornton 6 0-0 12, Ella Dejong 0 0-0 0, Aleia Blakeslee 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 4-8 32.
Prairie 11 19 14 6—50
Lighthouse Christian 17 1 6 8—32
3-point goals — Shears, Rogers, Gomez 3.
