NAMPA, Idaho — The last time the Prairie Pirates lost an opening-round game in the state tournament, Madison Shears was 4 years old, Hope Schwartz was 3 and Kristin Wemhoff was 2.
That was in 2007, and the Pirate trio made sure it didn’t happen again Wednesday. Prairie of Cottonwood shrugged off a slow start and a nine-point first-quarter deficit to rally past Rimrock of Bruneau 53-43 in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division 1 girls’ basketball tournament at Columbia High School.
It was the 11th consecutive first-round win for the Pirates (21-3). They will face Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls at 4 p.m. Pacific today in the semifinal round. The Lions dispatched Lakeside of Plummer 53-40.
Rimrock (18-3), which enetered on an 11-game winning streak, lost its eighth straight opening-round game.
Shears, a senior, drained two 3-point baskets in the first quarter as Prairie climbed out of a 13-4 hole to cut the Raider lead to 18-14 after one. Wemhoff, a sophomore, scored three points in the early stages of the second quarter as Prairie took the lead for good at 19-18 with 5:47 left in the half.
Then it was Schwartz’s turn. The senior came off the bench midway through the third when Wemhoff and Tara Schlader picked up their fourth fouls within a minute of each other. Schwartz responded with six points and four rebounds.
While she got the largest ovation of anyone from the Pirate crowd when she went to the bench in the fourth quarter, Schwartz wasn’t fazed.
“No, not at all,” she said when asked if she was surprised about her quality minutes off the bench. “I’m there if they need me, but (my teammates) do great without me.”
Said Prairie coach Lori Mader: “(Hope) has been our sixth man all year. She knows her role. She knew what she needed to do.”
Shears finished with 15 points, Wemhoff had 12 points and eight reboundsl, and Delanie Lockett chipped in 10 points and nine boards. And the Pirates made just enough of their free throws (15 of 27) to stave off the Raiders, who were a cold 29 percent from the field in the second half.
“I think we knew deep down in our hearts we were going to win,” Shears said. “We just got off to a slow start.”
Rimrock coach Kyla Jewett lamented allowing Prairie to hang around early.
“We let off the gas pedal and let them back in it and it went from there,” Jewett said. “Today was a pretty tough loss. We’ve been working on today’s game for quite a while.”
PRAIRIE (21-3)
Delanie Lockett 4 1-2 10, Kristin Wemhoff 5 2-8 12, Madison Shears 4 4-4 15, Ellea Uhlenkott 0 1-3 1, Tara Schlader 2 3-4 7, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 0 2-2 2, Hope Schwartz 2 2-4 6. Totals 17 15-27 53.
RIMROCK (18-3)
Dallyn Hipwell 0 0-0 0, Ashten Moore 0 0-2 0, Mattie Draper 0 0-0 0, Treau Smith 1 1-2 3, Sintia Varela 8 1-2 19, Fabiola Gomez 1 0-0 2, Madie MacMillan 5 2-6 12, Sami Jewett 2 1-4 7. Totals 17 5-16 43.
Prairie 14 14 13 12—53
Rimrock 18 8 6 11—43
3-point goals — Shears 3, Lockett, Varela 2, Jewett 2.
