SPOKANE — Pomeroy’s Maddy Dixon closed out her high school career with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Pirates to a 48-26 victory Saturday in the Washington Class 1B state third-place game against Mount Vernon Christian at Spokane Arena.
The contest was tight early, with Pomeroy (23-2) up a single point at 11-10 through the first quarter, but the Pirates added to their lead with each successive period. A 13-2 showing in the third turned the game into a rout.
“They played physical and found a way to make shots fall on the offensive end,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said of her players.
Pomeroy dominated Mount Vernon 42-26 in rebounds and 9-3 in steals. Keely Maves scored 10 points and had four rebounds for the Pirates, while Sydney Watko played what Bye called “the best defense of her career” as she provided eight rebounds and three steals to go with her four points. Watko held Josie Droog, the top offensive threat for the Hurricanes (22-8), to 11 points.
“I will miss this team and their dedication and leadership, but I’m excited for our future Pirates to follow in their success,” Bye said.
POMEROY (23-2)
Alyssa Wolf 1 0-0 3, Heidi Heytvelt 1 1-2 3, Sydney Watko 1 2-2 4, Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dixon 9 3-3 22, Keely Maves 4 2-3 10, Jillian Herres 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Watko 0 0-0 0, Emma Severs 2 0-0 5, Maya Kowatsch 0 1-2 1, Kendall Dixon 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-12 48.
MOUNT VERNON CHRISTIAN (22-8)
Hannah van Hofwegen 1 0-0 2, Kailey Faber 3 0-0 6, Josie Droog 3 3-5 11, Caitlin Vanderkooy 0 0-0 0, Kylee Russell 0 0-0 0, Sophia Wood 0 5-6 5, Rayah Oostra 0 0-0 0, Abby Russell 0 0-0 0, Emma Droog 0 2-2 2, Abby DeVlieger 0 0-0 0, Bella Lisenby 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 10-13 26.
Pomeroy 11 11 13 13—48
Mount Vernon Chr. 10 6 2 8—26
3-point goals — Wolf, M. Dixon, Severs, J. Droog 2.
BOYSOakley 41, Kamiah 39
CALDWELL, Idaho — Kamiah fought back after a slow start, but ultimately fell to Oakley in the Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament consolation final as an attempted winning 3-pointer at the buzzer from Sam Brisbois missed the mark at Vallivue High School.
The Kubs (18-10) were down 14-2 through the first quarter. Landon Keen hit a 3 in the second quarter to spark a turnaround that brought his team within a point at 18-17 by halftime. Kamiah still was one down at 28-27 going into the fourth, and slipped another point in that final period.
Corbin Bedley of Oakley (20-6) topped all scorers with 14 points. Luke Krogh (12 points, four rebounds) and Jace Sams (nine points, seven rebounds) led the way for Kamiah, which suffered a setback when standout Titus Oatman fouled out.
“If it wasn’t for our seniors, we probably wouldn’t have been where we were today,” said Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner, whose team made its first trip to State since 2013. “... It goes to the resolve of this group; they had to come in through the back door into the state tournament, and they never stopped fighting. I couldn’t be more proud of any team that I’ve ever coached.
“Luke Krogh and Kavan Mercer had one heck of a tournament, coming in as sophomores in their first ever state tournament. Looking forward to a bright future for our team.”
KAMIAH (18-10)
Titus Oatman 1 2-2 4, Sam Brisbois 3 1-4 8, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 1 0-0 3, Jace Sams 3 3-4 9, Wyatt Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Luke Krogh 4 4-4 12, Landon Keen 1 0-0 3, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-15 39.
OAKLEY (20-6)
Chandler Jones 1 0-0 3, Robert Wybenga 2 0-2 5, Strom Pickett 0 0-0 0, Corbin Bedke 6 2-5 14, Caleb Arnell 0 0-0 0, Payton Beck 1 2-2 4, Austin Cranney 0 0-0 0, Jace Robinson 4 3-5 11, Dalton Hunter 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 7-14 41.
Kamiah 2 15 10 12—39
Oakley 14 4 10 13—41
3-point goals — Brisbois, Mercer, Keen, Jones, Wybenga.