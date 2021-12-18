POTLATCH — The Potlatch boys basketball team used a run bridging the third and fourth quarters to close a Whitepine League Division I game Friday to seven points. But it was Prairie’s suffocating defense and two Lee Forsmann baskets that pushed the Pirates to a 53-49 victory at Potlatch High School.
Forsmann, a sophomore forward, scored a game-high 22 points. His best work came in the first half where he scored 17.
“Lee had a great performance tonight,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. “He really felt it shooting-wise from the inside and the outside.”
Forsmann was able to do his work because the Potlatch (3-3, 1-3) defense was zoned in on Prairie outside shooters Zach Rambo and Lane Schumacher.
“You have to be concerned about their two guards and make sure they don’t get open looks,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We did a pretty good job of that during the first half.”
Rambo and Schumacher were able to find their footing in the second half, specifically Schumacher. He scored eight of his 15 points in the third, and he also hit a 3-pointer in the fourth to extend Prairie’s lead to 11, its biggest of the night.
“We didn’t do a good job locating him,” Ball said. “You have to be there when he catches the ball or he’s going to knock those shots down.”
Potlatch used every second it had when it had possession to try to get a clean look at the basket. Potlatch possessed the ball anywhere from 30 to 35 seconds to try to get the shot it wanted, and it threw the Pirates (6-1, 3-1) off track.
“We kept losing track of the ball,” Wolter said. “Our help wasn’t there so it led to a lot of wide-open layups. We have to get better at seeing the man and the ball.”
Jack Clark finished with a team-high 16 points for Potlatch
“He’s doing a great job and he’s only a sophomore,” Ball said. “It’s tough to face pressure for 32 minutes and keep your composure but Jack did that. We need to find a way to give him a breather.”
Jaxon Vowels also was in double figures with 15.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (6-1, 3-1)
Wyatt Ross 3 0-0 6, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 5 2-2 15, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 4 0-0 8, Lee Forsmann 10 0-2 22, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 2-4 53.
POTLATCH (3-3, 1-3)
Dominic Brown 3 0-0 7, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 5 6-6 16, Jaxon Vowels 7 0-0 15, Tyler Howard 1 0-0 2, Patrick McManus 3 3-3 9, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-9 49.
Prairie 19 12 14 8—53
Potlatch 10 15 9 15—49
3-point goals — Schumacher 3, Forsmann 2, Brown, Vowels.
GIRLSPrairie 55, Potlatch 27
POTLATCH — Delanie Lockett scored 18 points, with four 3-pointers, in the Pirates’ win against the Loggers.
Lockett made all four 3-pointers for the Pirates.
“She’s a heck of a shooter,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “We yell at her to shoot a lot and sometimes she’s a little too unselfish. I think we need to get her to become more selfish.”
Kristin Wemhoff also was in double figures for Prairie (6-2, 6-1) with 10.
The Pirates’ defense made it tough for the Loggers to establish anything offensively. They would hop in passing lanes, rack up steals and not allow Potlatch (5-3, 4-3) to move up and down the court.
“The kids did a good job,” Mader said. “We switched to different types of traps, zones, and things like that and they did a good job switching but it kinda got a little messy with the fouls.”
Prairie also won the rebounding battle.
“We need to block out and just go after the basketball,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said. “We’re a young team, and they haven’t had the same coach consecutively so hopefully down the line the little things start to come with ease.”
Prairie’s offense struggled to stay in sync becausde of several missed shots and missed opportunities.
“Tonight was a rag-tag game,” Mader said. “We didn’t have a flow, it got really rough and we didn’t settle into our game.”
The Pirates were 5-for-19 (26.3 percent) at the free-throw line, something that has cost them in the past, Mader said.
“We were awful from the line,” she said. “We talk about it all the time and I’m very aware that free-throw shooting wins you games.”
Despite the loss, Reynolds was pleased the Loggers’ defense held the Pirates to under 60 points.
“We’ve really been working on getting better defensively in practice,” Reynolds said. “The girls did exactly what we’ve been working on. I’m very pleased and I’m very excited to see where this takes us.”
Bailyn Anderson paced Potlatch with 11 points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (6-2, 6-1)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 5 0-1 10, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 6 2-4 18, Ali Rehder 1 0-0 2, Josie Remacle 1 0-5 2, Tara Schlader 4 2-3 10, Molly Johnson 4 1-5 9. Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Lane Forsman 2 0-1 4. Totals 23 5-19 55.
POTLATCH (5-3, 4-3)
Brieanna Winther 0 0-0 0, Emma Chambers 0 1-2 1, Tayva McKinney 1 1-4 4, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Fry 3 0-1 6, Bailyn Anderson 4 1-1 11, Jordan Reynolds 1 2-5 4, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 1-3 1. Totals 9 6-16 27.
Prairie 16 23 8 8 — 55
Potlatch 7 6 9 5 — 27
3-point goals — Anderson 2, McKinney, Lockett 4.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.