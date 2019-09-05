Pirates staying positive despite being hit by injury bug

The Prairie football team hasn’t missed the state playoffs since 2012. During the past six years, the Pirates have won the Idaho Class 1A Division I title twice, most recently in 2017.
“It’s been a pretty good run,” coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “We’ve been pretty fortunate.”
That’s not entirely true. Several injuries to key players have put the Pirates in less-than-ideal situations the past several seasons. That will again be the case this year.
Entering his senior season, Damian Forsmann never had lost a game as the starting quarterback — something he’d had plenty of experience with, because of two separate injuries to now-graduated starter Spencer Schumacher the past two years.
With his combination of experience and talent, Forsmann seemed primed to be an all-state quarterback in 2019, until he got in a motorcycle accident during the summer.
“He broke his ankle in a motorcycle accident and he won’t be cleared until the middle of October, so it’s doubtful he’ll play this year,” Hasselstrom said. “For a guy (like him to not be available), it’s going to be a loss for us.”
So yet again, the Pirates will be relying on a backup quarterback. Stepping into that role this year will be Cole Schlader, a junior who was the JV quarterback in 2018.
“He quarterbacked for us at camp and did a good job,” Hasselstrom said. “He doesn’t have as big (of) an arm as what we’ve had with Spencer and (past starter Jake) Bruner, not as big, but he’s a real savvy, smart football player.
“He can throw it well enough, and I think he’ll do a good job for us.”
The Pirates lost 26-22 in a state semifinal to Oakley last year. The Pirates open this season facing another state tournament qualifier, Raft River, a team the Pirates beat in the opening round by 18.
Linebacker Owen Anderson had two late interceptions in his team’s comeback semifinal win in 2017, and since “he’s been a stud since he was a sophomore, it’ll be exciting to see him this year,” Hasselstrom said.
Anderson also will play running back, splitting time with Cole Martin in the backfield. Martin was the team’s leading rusher last year.
The bulk of the Pirates’ returning experience is in the trenches, where Hayden Uhlenkott (C/DL), Reid Uptmor (OL/DL) and Derik Shears (WR) are all seniors. Another receiver the Pirates will rely on is Sam Mager, whose football acumen Hasselstrom praised.
“Just a smart, smart football player,” he said. “He knows where to be all the time and doesn’t make many mistakes. He’ll be a big asset for sure.”
Another asset for the Pirates is junior lineman Dean Johnson, who had 4½ sacks in the Cottonwood school’s 40-22 win against Raft River to open the 2017 postseason.
Prairie
COACH — Ryan Hasselstrom (21st year, nonconsecutively)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 9-2
KEY RETURNERS — Hayden Uhlenkott, sr., C/DL; Reid Uptmor, sr., OL/DL; Derik Shears, sr., WR/LB; Cole Martin, jr., RB/LB/DB; Owen Anderson, sr., RB/LB; Sam Mager, sr., WR/DB.
Schedule
Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Sept. 7 — vs. Raft River at Middleton, 2 p.m.
Sept. 13 — at Troy
Sept. 20 — vs. Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Sept. 27 — at Genesee
Oct. 4 — vs. Potlatch
Oct. 11 — vs. Lapwai
Oct. 18 — at Kamiah
Oct. 25 — vs. Clearwater Valley