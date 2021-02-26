POMEROY — Junior quarterback Trent Gwinn rushed for 228 yards on 15 carries, scoring four touchdowns as the Pomeroy football team outgained 1B Northeast/Southeast League opponent Wellpinit 465-48 en route to an 82-0 shellacking Thursday.
“Overall I was pleased with our boys’ intensity on offense and relentlessness on defense,” Pirates coach Kyle Kimble said.
Jesse Mings scored three times, rushing for 110 yards on eight attempts for Pomeroy (2-0), which attempted only three passes and led 54-0 at the half.
Colton Slaybaugh, Noah Lamb and Braden Mings added scores as the Pirate defense forced five turnovers. Jesse Mings led Pomeroy’s defensive effort with 2 1/2 tackles for loss. Gwinn returned an interception for a touchdown.
Wellpinit 0 0 0 0—0
Pomeroy 30 24 22 6—82
First Quarter
Pomeroy — Colton Slaybaugh 15 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 14 run (Gwinn run).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 5 run (Noah Lamb run).
Pomeroy — Gwinn interception return (Gwinn run).
Second Quarter
Pomeroy — Lamb 1 run (Slaybaugh run).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 34 run (Walker Flynn run).
Pomeroy — Jesse Mings 13 run (Gwinn run).
Third Quarter
Pomeroy — Gwinn 40 run (Lamb good).
Pomeroy — Mings 23 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Mings 1 run (Flynn run).
Fourth Quarter
Pomeroy — Braden Mings 9 run (run failed).
Clarkston game switched
Because of some teams not feeling prepared for the start of the football season, the Greater Spokane League has made some adjustments that affect Clarkston and Pullman, commissioner Ken VanSickle said.
Originally, Clarkston was scheduled to host North Central at 1 p.m. Saturday. But because of inclement weather and coronavirus protocols, the Indians didn’t feel prepared. Now Clarkston will play Shadle Park at University High School in Spokane at 5 p.m. the same day
Also, Pullman will play Shadle Park at 5 p.m. March 26 at Union Stadium in Spokane as part of a doubleheader that includes a Cheney vs. Mead matchup at 7:30 p.m.
Union Stadium is being used for the spring as well as the fall seasons because of construction at Albi Stadium.
VOLLEYBALLColton inches past SJEL
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Josie Schultheis posted 19 kills and 13 digs, while Mary Pluid and Maggie Meyer had what coach Jill Nelson called “great nights at the net blocking” as Colton edged past St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 28-30, 15-9 in a volleyball match.
Pluid registered four blocks. Rylee Vining logged 43 assists, and she and Schultheis had four aces apiece.
Panthers fall to Liberty
ASOTIN — The Asotin volleyball team came up short against Liberty by scores of 25-15, 25-21, 25-23.
“We had some pretty good energy,” first-year Asotin coach Josie Johnson said. “I think toward the end we were playing it too safe and there were too many errors on our end.”
Annika Tee led the Lancers with 16 kills and six blocks.
Izzy Bailey had 10 digs for the Panthers (0-2), while Madison Shrizer pitched in 11 assists and two aces.
CROSS COUNTRYCook, Baerlocker win at Pomeroy
POMEROY — Garfield-Palouse’s Ethan Cook and Colton’s Lola Baerlocher each took individual titles at a five-team event Wednesday at Pomeroy.
Cook finished in a time of 19:32.6, while Baerlocher crossed the line in 22:33.3.
BOYS
Gafield-Palouse individuals — 1. Ethan Cook, 19:32.6; 2. Danny Laughary, 20:00.9; 3. Laim Orf, 20:12.8; 8. Colby Dugger, 21:26.5; 14. Austin Jones, 22:54.9.
Colton individuals — 16. Ryan Impson, 25:32.1; 18. Lane Peters, 26:01.6.
GIRLS
Colton individuals — 1. Lola Baerlocher, 22:33.3; 8. Savannah Palmer Moore, 32:13.4.
Garfield-Palouse individuals — 2. Kennedy Cook, 23:16.6; 3. Sam Snekvik 24:18.3; 4. Lola Edwards, 25:35.7; 5. Jessie Olson, 25:44.1; 7. Zoe Laughary, 26:41.2; 10. Ainlsey Sievers, 35:13.7.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLFour area players named All-CIL
Two Grangeville and two Orofino players were named to the All-Central Idaho League girls’ basketball team, it was recently announced.
The Bulldogs’ Camden Barger was named MVP and was joined on the first team by teammate Bailey Vanderwall and Maniac players Sydney Zywina and Grace Beardin.
First team — Sydney Zywina (Orofino), Grace Beardin (Orofino), Jenna Holder (St. Maries), Sami Badgett (St. Maries), Bailey Vanderwall (Grangeville).
MVP — Camden Barger (Grangeville).