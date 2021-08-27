Pirates look to keep the fire going

They might be a bit smaller in frame and stature this year, and they’ve got a new quarterback.
Until proven otherwise, though, the Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood must be considered the favorites in Whitepine League Division I football.
For one thing, they defeated every conference opponent by at least 30 points last year. For another, they’ve captured four state titles since 2008.
On top of that, 16th-year coach Ryan Hasselstrom thinks the Pirates have “got better overall team speed than we’ve had.”
“We’re lacking a little bit in size — we don’t have the Dean Johnsons, those kinds of kids,” he said, referring to the stout Prairie lineman who wrapped up his high school career last year. “I like the group we have. This group of seniors has played together for a long time.”
The seniors include last year’s terrific 1-2 rushing punch of Brody Hasselstrom and TJ Hibbard, plus the new starting quarterback, Lane Schumacher (pronounced “Shoemaker”).
The Pirates drew a turnout of 27 after going 7-1 in a pandemic-shortened season, advancing to the semifinal round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I playoffs. Seven of those players lettered last year.
The returners include senior receiver Wyatt Ross, who accrued some playing time last year partly because of the Pirates’ rash of injuries in 2020.
There’s also plenty of experience on the line, whose returners include seniors Jesse Cronan and Chase Kaschmitter and junior Shane Hanson.
They’re a big reason why Prairie expects to continue its defensive excellence.
“The offense is usually what gets the attention, but our defense has been really good for the last six or seven years,” Ryan Hasselstrom said.
He expects closer games this season, for reasons unrelated to the Pirates’ play. He thinks some of their opponents are on the rise, especially Clearwater Valley, which accompanied Prairie in its annual visit to a multi-team summer 8-man camp at Butte, Mont.
“It will be interesting,” he said of the WPL DI. “Everybody’s talking a little about CV. I think they’re going to be good — physical and athletic.”
But Prairie’s momentum is years in the making.
“It’s been a long road to get to this point,” coach Hasselstrom said. “There were a lot of ups and downs in the early 2000s. But it’s just kind of the mentality around here, at Prairie and Cottonwood. Football is something the kids take pride in now.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
Prairie
COACH — Ryan Hasselstrom (16th year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 6-0 in Whitepine League Division I, 7-1 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Jesse Cronan, sr., OL/DL; Shane Hanson, jr., OL/DL; Brody Hasselstrom, sr., RB/LB; TJ Hibbard, sr., RB/LB; Chase Kaschmitter, sr., OL/DL; Wyatt Ross, sr., WR/DB; Lane Schumacher, sr., QB/DB.
Five things to watch
1. The Pirates have a new No. 1 quarterback, senior Lane Schumacher, taking over for his cousin, two-year starter Cole Schlader.
2. A year ago, Brody Hasselstrom began as Prairie’s No. 2 rush option before an injury elevated him to the top. This year, he’s starting out in that role.
3. At the 8-man level, even a premier team like Prairie needs to stay healthy, as the Pirates learned in 2020.
4. At the moment, the numbers are good. The Pirates welcomed a turnout of 27, including nine freshmen.
5. Yes, the Pirates score a lot of points. But their defense often is what separates them from lesser programs.