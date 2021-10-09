COTTONWOOD — It’s official — Prairie still is the team to beat and the pride of the Whitepine League.
The Pirates of Cottonwood left no doubt about that Friday.
In a showdown between two of the top four teams in the most recent Idaho Class 1A Division I media poll, the Pirates solidified themselves atop the WPL’s Division I, defeating Lapwai 58-26.
It didn’t matter that the Pirates (6-0, 5-0 WPL) went backwards on their first drive nor that the Wildcats (4-2, 4-1) scored on their first offensive play of the game — an 80-yard pass from Titus Yearout to Mason Brown.
From there, it was all Pirates.
Prairie led 26-6 by the end of the first quarter and 52-12 at halftime, signaling a running clock for the entire second half.
“Obviously, the first drive they stopped us, forced us into a punt, scored the very first drive (and) we were down 6-0, but the guys rebounded back,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “I think we scored pretty much every series after that.”
The Pirates’ two-headed monster at running back, Brody Hasselstrom and TJ Hibbard, combined for 288 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns.
Occasionally, Prairie quarterback Lane Schumacher would drop back on play action and fire to a receiver for a big gain. The senior had lengthy touchdown passes of 26 and 39 yards to Colton McElroy and Brody Hasselstrom, respectively.
“That’s part of the play action game that we run,” Ryan Hasselstrom said. “If you’re going to load six, seven guys in the box, then we’re going to throw it. So our guys did well, executed well.”
The Pirates swarming defense forced four fumbles and grabbed a pair of interceptions. Yearout often was running for his life, although the senior finished with almost 250 passing yards and 55 rushing yards despite taking several sacks.
A steady rain fell for the entire game, turning many of Lapwai’s white jerseys brown. Ryan Hasselstrom said the weather and slick conditions likely helped the Pirates more than the Wildcats.
“Defensively, our guys did great,” Ryan Hasselstrom said. “We did a great job of putting pressure on Titus. They completed some passes but we were there to make tackles and forced them into long drives.”
A sequence in the second quarter showed the type of game it was for Lapwai. After a 50-yard Yearout run, the quarterback completed a 29-yard pass to Brown down to the Prairie 1-yard line.
It appeared to Lapwai fans that the receiver was tackled into the end zone and they let the referees know they were not happy with the call short of the goal line.
Lapwai fumbled the snap on the next play and the ball was recovered by Prairie’s Chase Kaschmitter. On the next play, Hibbard squirted free up the middle for an 80-yard touchdown.
The sequence was heartbreaking for the Wildcats — two big Lapwai plays for almost 80 yards and nearly a touchdown only for Prairie to get the 80-yard score instead.
Prairie led 38-6 after the touchdown.
Despite the loss, Lapwai still controls its own destiny. The Wildcats now have lost to the state’s top-ranked and second-ranked teams in the class — they fell to No. 1 Oakley in Week 1.
“(I) just let the kids know: ‘short memory, it’s not over,’ ” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “We’ve got a game next week, we’ve got another game the following week and we win those two games … we probably are gonna host a first-round playoff game. So it’s not over.”
Lapwai 6 6 0 14—26
Prairie 26 26 0 6—58
First Quarter
Lapwai — Mason Brown 80 pass from Titus Yearout (pass failed), 10:08.
Prairie — TJ Hibbard 26 run (pass failed), 6:28.
Prairie — Hibbard 15 run (run failed), 3:46.
Prairie — Colton McElroy 26 pass from Lane Schumacher (run failed), 2:15.
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 25 run (Hasselstrom run), 0:25.
Second Quarter
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 39 pass from Schumacher (pass failed), 9:52.
Prairie — Hibbard 80 run (run failed), 8:50.
Prairie — Hasselstrom 5 run (Hibbard pass), 2:05.
Lapwai — Brown 82 kickoff return (pass failed), 1:53.
Prairie — Wyatt Ross 58 pass from Schumacher (run failed), 1:05.
Fourth Quarter
Prairie — Hasselstrom 10 run (run failed), 8:50.
Lapwai — Simon Henry 3 run (pass failed), 4:07.
Lapwai — Kase Wynott 8 run (Wynott run), 0:01.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lapwai: Yearout 9-55, Wynott 3-25, Henry 5-17, Brown 6-7, Ahlius Yearout 5-7, Jaishawn Sherman 1-(-1). Prairie: Hasselstrom 19-151, Hibbard 9-137, Trenton Lorentz 5-36, Ross 1-6, Noah Behler 1-(-2), Jake Quintal 1-(-3), Schumacher 6-(-20).
PASSING — Lapwai: Yearout 12-24-2—241. Prairie: Schumacher 5-10-0—152.
RECEIVING — Lapwai: Brown 4-114, Kross Taylor 4-43, A. Yearout 2-42, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 2-42. Prairie: Ross 2-86, Hasselstrom 2-40, McElroy 1-26.
