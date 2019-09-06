With the Pomeroy Pirates able to direct snap to a trio of players in their single wing offense, coach Kyle Kimble said defenses sometimes have to guess who has the ball.
Kimble said he loves it when defenses “chase ghosts.” By that, he means a Pomeroy player pretending to have the ball gets tackled, as another Pirate with the ball runs free.
“Typically, if it happens a lot, we’re ahead,” he said. “If it doesn’t happen a lot, we’re behind.”
It’s worked more often than not for the Pirates over the years, but they’ll be running their offense this year through a new quarterback.
Jace Gwinn graduated, so Pomeroy plans to move tight end Brandon Bales under center.
Helping pick up the slack for Jace Gwinn’s graduation will be his younger brother, Trent Gwinn, a wingback.
The first two times Trent Gwinn touched the ball on offense his sophomore year, he scored.
“So he’s no longer a surprise for anybody in our league,” Kimble said.
Another Pirate who won’t take anyone by surprise is Danner Maves, a senior. Maves played on the offensive and defensive lines in 2018, but could move to tight end this year.
“He has really soft hands,” Kimble said. “He played tight end a bit for us last year and did a good job. He’ll do a good job wherever we put him.”
Rounding out the key returners for Pomeroy is another tight end (Braedyn White), the team’s center (Tyson Kimble), a ball-hawking linebacker (Colton Slaybaugh) and an explosive running back (Devon Knuteson).
Given the nature of the offense, Tyson Kimble’s role as center might be the most complex.
“In our offense, (the) center has to be able to snap the ball to three different guys,” Kyle Kimble said. “And (Tyson Kimble) does a really good job of that.
“It’s pretty complicated, snapping to three different dudes (on any given play), and he’s been really solid there.”
The Pirates welcome newcomer Byron Stallcop, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 250 pounds. The senior recently moved to Pomeroy from Pullman.
“The best thing about this kid isn’t that he’s a tremendous athlete, which he is, but he’s also a great kid,” Kimble said. “After two days, he’s already become one of our leaders and he’s part of our family now.
“It’s really a special thing for us to welcome him to our program. I can see great, great things for this kid — not just in football, but in life.”
Pomeroy
COACH — Kyle Kimble (fifth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 4-6
KEY RETURNERS — Trent Gwinn, soph., WING-BACK/OLB; Danner Maves, sr., OL/DL; Brandon Bales, TE/LB (QB this year), jr.; Braedyn White, soph., TE/DE; Devon Knuteson, soph. RB; Tyson Kimble, jr., C.
Schedule
Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Sept. 6 — vs. Odessa
Sept. 12 — vs. Tekoa-Rosalia
Sept. 20 — at DeSales
Sept. 27 — vs. Yakama Tribal, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4 — vs. Touchet
Oct. 11 — at Mary Walker
Oct. 18 — vs. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse at St. John
Oct. 25 — at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 — vs. Colton