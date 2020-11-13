By now, November football games between Prairie and Oakley pretty much have become annual tradition on the Idaho 8-man scene.
In the past six years, the pair of perennial state playoff contenders have met in five win-or-go-home contests, with three of those coming in the semifinal round.
“We know them well,” longtime Pirates coach Ryan Hasselstrom said of Oakley. “It’s always tough against them. They have multiple weapons, a good screen game, and they run it well.
“It’s like playing ourselves a little bit.”
Prairie of Cottonwood (7-0) most likely will get its toughest test of the year in a Class 1A Division I state semifinal, when it squares off with the Hornets for the fourth consecutive postseason. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. today at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
For the most part, Oakley has been a pest. The Hornets knocked Prairie out of the playoffs by four points in 2018 and almost nipped the Pirates the previous year, falling 42-36.
Prairie beat Oakley by 20-plus points in the other matchups, including a 50-22 rout at the Kibbie Dome in 2019. The Pirates needed to get past the Hornets to claim Class 1A Division I titles in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
“They’ve got several seniors coming back, so they run a lot of the same stuff. They’re just a year more experienced,” Hasselstrom said. “(Last year), we were able to grind it out pretty good. We ran it well, had a couple big pass plays. But it’ll be a full, four-quarter battle. It always is with them.”
Oakley’s only loss in 10 games this year was a 40-38 defeat Oct. 23 at the hands of fellow semifinalist Raft River. The Hornets smoked Butte County of Arco 80-12 on Nov. 6.
The Pirates haven’t really been tested at all in their past 18 outings.
It’s been a one-sided stretch. During it, Prairie has trailed in two games for a combined 20 seconds, and is outscoring opponents by an average score of 63-14.
“But we’ll have to battle this week. I’m sure we’ll have to play with our backs against the wall (at some point),” said Hasselstrom, whose team saw a 6-0 deficit last week against Grace before rattling off 46 consecutive points in a 72-36 win at home.
“It was good to see them respond. It’s gonna be a long game (tonight), probably a lot more momentum swings. We gotta keep moving forward. This game’s not going to be over at the half like some of them have been.”
Oakley has the size to match up well and boasts a capable quarterback, but usually seeks to establish its running game.
“They have a good quarterback and wide receivers this year, so they’ll have more designed pass sets,” Hasselstrom said. “Those southern leagues still run it well, but traditionally they’ll have some more spread sets.”
Hasselstrom likened the Hornet passing attack to what he saw this year from a dynamic, three-receiver Lapwai offense.
“But they will be run-first, so we gotta have everyone commit to stopping the run game, but be careful on play-action,” he said.
The Pirates’ defense hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher. Hasselstrom made sure to highlight the immovable front of All-State nose tackle Dean Johnson, Matt Coppernoll and Jesse Cronan.
“We rely heavily on those three,” he said.
Linebackers Brody Hasselstrom and Tayden Hibbard have been just as effective on defense as they have been at the two running back spots. They combined for 340 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns against Grace.
Prairie will “stick with what we do best” — ride a formidable ground-and-pound approach — but that doesn’t mean there won’t be wrinkles. Last week, the Pirate offense let it fly a little more than usual after noting an exploitable Grizzly secondary in film study.
Standout senior quarterback Cole Schlader completed five passes for as many touchdowns, accumulating 283 yards in the air.
“We knew we had to get our passing game ready for the playoffs,” Schlader said Friday. “(Our running backs) definitely open up the pass a lot.”
After allowing an onside kick, an 85-yard kickoff return and two fake punt passes against Grace, Prairie’s emphasis this week has been fine-tuning its special teams play. The Pirates’ field recently got hit with about eight inches of snow, so the preparation has been more on the mental side.
Yet there will be no inclement weather in the dome, where Ryan Hasselstrom’s Pirates have grown comfortable. They’ve played there seven times in four years, and it’s where they won their title last season.
“It’s nice to take away the elements, but it’ll boil down to playing the game,” Ryan Hasselstrom said. “... The kids know (they’ll be fast on turf). The footing is a bit better. They’re hyped to play, but Oakley is extremely fast too.”
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.