NAMPA, Idaho — When you play for the Prairie Pirates, excellence is expected and insisted upon. Tradition is established, but tough to maintain.
Contrary to what a lot of people might think, the state bracket doesn’t have Prairie in a spot before the season starts. It just seems that way.
The Idaho High School Activities Association has contested girls’ state basketball tournaments 46 times since 1976. Prairie has participated in 33 of those, advancing to the championship game 20 times. The Cottonwood school has nine titles.
On Friday at the Idaho Center, the Pirates came up short — again. For the 11th time and sixth in the past seven years. Lori Mader is getting darn good at concession speeches.
“You don’t wanna fluff being second obviously,” the Pirate coach said after her team’s 46-37 championship-game loss to Grace in which an eight-point second-half lead evaporated. “But I really do believe that if this is the worst thing in life for the kids, it’s gonna be a great life.”
Mader and the Pirates do all they can to prepare for State. They play in arguably the toughest Class 1A Division I league in the state, which includes the likes of Lapwai and Genesee. They schedule their nonleague neighbor, Grangeville, which also is a perennial visitor to the state tournament in Class 2A. And Kendrick, the 1ADII runner-up, also was on Prairie’s schedule this season. In all, District II has won 42 state titles between Class 1A and 2A.
“We are super lucky to get to play the Lapwais and the Grangevilles and the Genesees,” Mader said. “We push our schedule to the best of our ability.”
The Pirates get a taste of southern Idaho ball in the first two rounds at State — usually with great success — then the final day comes and things don’t quite work out.
But when you run into someone like Grace’s 6-foot-3 Maniah Clegg, Mader wishes teams in this district would have someone similar on their roster.
“The only thing you have is yourself in practice,” Mader said. “Our kids bang hard against each other every night, but it’s really hard in practice to re-create what you’re going to see (at State). She gave Lapwai fits and she gave us fits (Friday).”
In three games, Clegg had 56 points and 45 rebounds, going 22-of-41 from the field (53.7 percent).
So once again the Pirates’ trophy is silver, not gold. If that’s not OK with Mader, you sure wouldn’t know it.
“To get back to this point every year,” she said, “it’s become such an expectation that I don’t think people realize that it’s very difficult to get back here every year. It’s a battle to deal with everything all year and still make it back here.”
“Here” is the Idaho Center, Nampa’s 12,000-plus capacity arena that hosts the title game for all six classifications. It has a raised court and a flashy scoreboard, the kind that displays each player’s points and fouls.
“So many teams aren’t even here,” Mader said after the game, her eyes wandering around the huge arena. “This is the big stage.”
Sophomore Tara Schlader will have a couple more chances to bring home gold, but she has the same view as Mader regarding the Pirates’ success.
“It’s definitely a cool atmosphere growing up,” she said, “It’s almost like if we don’t get (to the final), we are very upset with ourselves. Most other schools (are) lucky to even get to the tournament, so just to have that in the back of our heads that we are that successful, it’s cool to even get second place.”
