COTTONWOOD — Prairie can put up points using any means it pleases. And at this stage, it’s become clear the Pirates can score touchdowns as quickly as they wish.
The defending Class 1A Division I state champions from Cottonwood saw their first deficit of the season come by virtue of a trickery-filled first series for visiting Grace. It featured an opening-kick onside recovery and a conversion on a fake punt pass.
A whole 59 seconds later, Prairie had gone ahead by two scores, and the Grizzly sideline was effectively silenced for the remainder of the night.
The Pirates registered long touchdowns on eight of their first nine possessions Friday, routing Grace 72-36 in a state quarterfinal round playoff game.
Prairie never ran more than four plays in any first half drive.
“They marched us down the field, so we needed to take back our field,” junior Pirate running back/linebacker Tayden Hibbard said. “We did that.”
Prairie (7-0) meets Oakley next weekend in the semifinal round at a time, date and site to be determined..
Trailing 6-0 after Grizzly running back Bray Skinner hauled in a short touchdown, Prairie elected to strike deep immediately. Senior quarterback Cole Schlader launched an arching rocket to Hibbard, who made a nifty over-the-shoulder grab on a fly route and soared in from 65 yards out.
“We knew we were gonna run that play,” Schlader said. “We liked our matchups.”
Standout senior Pirate lineman Dean Johnson sacked scrambling Grace quarterback Treyson Draper in the end zone on the ensuing play for a safety, and seconds later — on Prairie’s third snap — Schlader hit stalwart junior running back Brody Hasselstrom for another touchdown strike, which went 39 yards.
“He was absolutely spot-on,” Hasselstrom said of Schlader. “It’s nothing new.”
The rapid-fire scoring proceeded — story of the night.
In the final six minutes of the opening quarter, the Pirates piled up 32 points. They posted three touchdowns on their first four offensive snaps, and would lead by as many as 50 in the third quarter before a couple late Grizzly touchdowns against reserves.
“Offensively, we played really well,” coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “We threw the ball better than we have all year. … We haven’t really thrown it a lot. We haven’t had a lot of opportunities to do it. (Schlader) was on the money.”
Schlader was 5-for-6 passing for 283 yards, with each of his pinpoint completions going for touchdowns.
The daunting backfield duo of Brody Hasselstrom and Hibbard proved too fast and physical for the Grizzlies to manage. Hasselstrom compiled 210 yards from scrimmage and five scores — including a 65-yard kick return after a third-quarter safety — and Hibbard totaled 130 yards and two touchdowns.
“Hibbard’s crazy. You can just tell when he runs … his motor is super fast, and Brody has a little more power,” Ryan Hasselstrom said. “It’s a good 1-2 punch. Then you’re able to throw some passes into that, and it was effective.”
The Grizzlies (4-5) didn’t log a positive play between the 6:11 mark of the first and 8:32 in the second. In all, they were held to 190 yards — about 50 before intermission — against Prairie’s 471, and yielded two safeties and six tackles for loss. Their longest first-half gains came on two fake punts.
“We established our run (defense) early in the game, so they just had to pass it all the time. We brought the pressure to them,” Hibbard said.
Meanwhile, the Pirates continued to find holes in Grace’s defense. Dalton Ross hauled in a crossing route and sped away for a 58-yard touchdown to open the second. Brody Hasselstrom followed that up by breaking off a spectacular, tackle-shedding 37-yard touchdown run.
The Grizzlies finally found a touch of rhythm late in the second, scoring after a lengthy drive on a 6-yard burst from Skinner, who soon after took a kickoff 85 yards to the house.
But Schlader and Co. were sizzling. The dialed-in signal-caller stretched the lead to a commanding 62-20 at the break with a first-play 61-yard touchdown toss to Brody Hasselstrom, and beat the halftime buzzer with a 60-yarder to Wyatt Ross — again on the first play of the possession.
“They were playing aggressive, so we pushed back harder,” Brody Hasselstrom said.
Added Schlader: “We have such a great ground game that we don’t need to show off our passing as much, but they gave us opportunities, so we took advantage.”
The top-ranked Pirates, who had a bye in the first round, now await a 9-1 Oakley team they handled 50-22 in the semifinal round in 2019.
“We’ve played them a ton,” Ryan Hasselstrom said. “It’ll be a real tough game, and I know they’re looking forward to it.”
Grace 6 14 0 16—36
Prairie 32 30 10 0—72
First Quarter
Grace — Bray Skinner 1 pass from Treyson Draper (pass failed).
Prairie — Tayden Hibbard 65 pass from Cole Schlader (Brody Hasselstrom run).
Prairie — Dean Johnson sack, safety.
Prairie — Hasselstrom 39 pass from Schlader (Dalton Ross pass from Schlader).
Prairie — Hibbard 43 run (Schlader run).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 27 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
Prairie — Dalton Ross 58 pass from Schlader (Schlader run).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 37 run (pass failed).
Grace — Skinner 6 run (run failed).
Prairie — Hasselstrom 61 pass from Schlader (Schlader run).
Grace — Skinner 85 kickoff return (Skinner run).
Prairie — Wyatt Ross 60 pass from Schlader (Hasselstrom run).
Third Quarter
Prairie — Tackle for loss, safety.
Prairie — Hasselstrom 65 kick return (Travis Alfrey run).
Fourth Quarter
Grace — Skinner 45 pass from Draper (Rhet Jorgensen pass from Draper).
Grace — Gage Stoddard 58 pass from Draper (Draper run).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Grace: Treyson Draper 4-13, Bray Skinner 14-4, Jaden Pitcher 5-3, Gage Stoddard 11-(-1). Prairie: Brody Hasselstrom 10-110, Tayden Hibbard 4-65, Trenton Lorentz 1-5, Dalton Ross 1-4, Cole Schlader 1-3, Lane Schumacher 1-3, Raven Cronan 2-1, Travis Alfrey 2-(-3).
PASSING — Grace: Draper 8-22-0—171. Prairie: Schlader 5-6-0—283, Schumacher 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Grace: Stoddard 6-124, Skinner 2-46. Prairie: Hasselstrom 2-100, Hibbard 1-65, Wyatt Ross 1-60, Dalton Ross 1-58.
