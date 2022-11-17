The Warrior way continues to take over Lewiston High School athletics, this time on the softball field.
Former Lewis-Clark State outfielder Jesse Roehl will take over coaching duties for the Bengals this spring, replacing Kristin Delp.
Delp went 69-46 in five seasons as coach, including 40-15 the final two years. Lewiston lost in the state tournament play-in game last season 2-1 to Timberline.
The Kalispell, Mont., native hopes to bring Lewiston its first state championship in the sport in school history.
Roehl met with students and parents Wednesday to introduce himself and go through his expectations for his players.
“One of my main goals is to have all of my girls improve every day,” Roehl said during the 15-minute introduction before meeting with many of the parents and players individually.
The Flathead High School graduate previously coached at Culdesac in the Idaho Class 1A Division I level. The team, with players at the time, from Culdesac, Highland and Nezperce, finished third in the state tournament in 2015.
The effort that season had the Wolves, along with Roehl, nominated for a Warrior Athletic Association award.
“I expect to see tougher competition,” Roehl said about making the big jump up to the state’s highest classification. “Just better pitching in general. I expect the same from my team as well. I am looking forward to the changes. In reality it won’t be too much different because it is softball.”
Roehl played for Ed Cheff and the Warriors from 2006-07, when the team won back-to-back national championships.
“I learned a lot about hard work and self-discipline and self-motivation,” Roehl said. “It really helped me be successful in baseball and just to instill that into the girls and get them to push themselves and get them to know they can achieve more than they think they can.”
In 2007, Roehl had a .243 batting average with five home runs, 31 RBI and 25 runs scored in 47 games.
Former LCSC catcher Darren Trainor took charge of the Lewiston baseball team last season, leading the Bengals to state tournament. Trainor was named Class 5A Inland Empire League coach of the year for his efforts.
Roehl said he and Trainor already have had several discussions about creating a co-ed youth camp to bring more more interest to the two sports in the area.
Isbelle can be reached at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @RandyIsbelle.
