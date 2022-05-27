MidAmerica Nazarene is hoping to turn its ruby slippers in for Cinderella glass footwear this week as the Pioneers will make their first appearance in the Avista NAIA World Series.
What a way to celebrate your 50th anniversary as a public institution.
The Pioneers earned their bid with back-to-back victories against third-ranked Oklahoma City in the Oklahoma City bracket, including a 9-5 decision in the championship game. The team out of Olathe, Kan., went 3-0 in the Opening Round and have won four of their past five games, all against ranked opponents.
MidAmerica Nazarene, led by 16th-year coach Ryan Thompson, finished as the regular-season champion in the Heart of America Athletic Conference, but fell to Central Methodist in the conference’s tournament title game.
Depth is the key word for the Pioneers (39-16) offensively. They have eight players with 50 or more hits on the season, each of them averaging above .300. The depth helped guide the team to a top-15 batting average nationally.
Senior outfielder Josh Torrance leads the team with a .379 average, junior shortstop Brycen Sherwood has 68 runs scored, junior third baseman Dionathan Cornett has knocked in the most runs with 52, senior catcher Joshuan Sandoval has hit 15 home runs and senior outfielder Ryan Leo has stolen 23 bases.
Six players have 10 or more doubles on the season and six have five or more home runs. There might not be a standout player to avoid, but everyone in the lineup can contribute.
Pitching does not have the same luxury of depth as they have only used 10 different arms this season. Four of them have started more than two games.
Junior right-hander Zach Trevino leads the way with a 10-3 record and a 3.88 ERA. Trevino has thrown seven complete games on the season and has struck out 108 in 92ž innings.
The Pioneers will look to shorten games with two stud pitchers out of the bullpen.
Senior right-hander Nathan Torres did not allow an earned run this season until the Opening Round and has a 0.74 ERA in 24 innings with 43 strikeouts.
Then there is junior right-hander Reece Helland who struggled in the middle of the year, allowing 10 earned runs in a span of four appearances. But the junior has been almost unhittable since, allowing just four hits in 9ž innings across his past seven appearances, not allowing an earned run.
The Pioneers have a tough opener here, as they take on defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett (45-14) in the first round at 8:30 a.m. today.
