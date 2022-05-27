Pioneers coach brings his whole clan along for the postseason ride

SERIES NOTES
Baseball players are a superstitious lot. Apparently, so are the guys who run the teams.
MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) coach Ryan Thompson recognizes the long days and sometimes sleepless nights a leader has when put in charge of a college team. So when his Pioneers qualified for the May 16-19 Opening Round in Oklahoma City, he figured he could combine his baseball duties with some family time.
“I think, really, 16 years of doing this, my wife is such a support to me, you don’t do this by yourself,” Thompson said Thursday on the eve of the 65th Avista NAIA World Series. “And the kids enjoy it as well. To get to this point, I couldn’t imagine coming without her. And I didn’t want to go back and try to explain it to them, I wanted them to come experience it with me.”
Not your typical family vacation, that’s for sure.
MidAmerica Nazarene (39-16), the runner-up in the Heart of America Athletic Conference tournament, earned its fifth bid into the NAIA national tournament. However, it was the first time Thompson took his family there.
They certainly were lucky charms, so to speak. The Pioneers won all three games in Oklahoma City, including knocking off the third-ranked Stars twice, to earn their first bid to the Series.
Now, the whole gang is back along for the ride. Along with Thompson, who also teaches in the department of health and exercise science at the school, is his wife of 18 years, Kristie, and their six children, sons Ty, Kade and Beau, and daughters Bailee, Kamryn and Taylor. The kids range in age from 7 to 16.
“Behind the scenes, your family does so much, and to support me and to encourage me along the way, especially my wife, I just wanted to enjoy it with (them),” Thompson said.
Expectations game
Everyone coming here deals with the pressure that comes with playing for a national championship a little bit differently than others.
For some, such as Southeastern (Fla.), defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett and host Lewis-Clark State, the expectations of winning a national championship supercede any other goals.
For others, just getting here is the ultimate achievement.
But for most everyone in this 10-team, double-elimination tourney, getting to this point relieves some of the stress.
Take Bellevue (Neb.) for example. The Bruins cruised through the first two games of the Opening Round tournament they hosted. Then Bellevue had to wait out inclement weather in order to play in a 2-for-1 opportunity to get here against longtime nemesis Concordia (Neb.). Needless to say, the Bruins came out a little flat.
The Bulldogs ran roughshod and smoked Bellevue 16-2 on May 19. The good news, bad news scenario came into play. The bad news was the Bruins had to play the winner-take-all game just 30 minutes later. The good news? Bellevue wiped the awful taste out of its mouth and punched its ticket with a 5-2 victory.
“Our guys did a good job of responding, because we were in a really bad spot,” Bruins coach Duane Monlux said. “For them to bounce back like that was pretty special.”
Conversely
For the second consecutive season, Southeastern enters as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation and its reward is a bye to the second day.
That didn’t work out so well for the Fire a year ago.
They only won one of their three Series games and were left wanting more.
So does that add any pressure this year to prove themselves?
“I think anybody who is the Nos. 1, 2 or 3 seed is going to feel the pressure,” Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel said. “Everybody expects you to compete and be among those final three teams. I think there is pressure, but it’s welcome pressure.”
Short hops
Lewis-Clark State is 16-9 overall against teams in this year’s field. The Warriors are 31-8 in Series-opening games. Overall, LCSC is 147-52 in 39 previous appearances. ... The team with the next-best record against opponents in this year’s Series is defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett. The Grizzlies are 5-1 against teams in the field. Faulkner is 6-11 and Bellevue is 4-9.
